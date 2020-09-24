Charlotte’s Thomas Polk Saved the Liberty Bell, 1777
On September 24, 1777, Mecklenburg County resident Thomas Polk arrived safely in Allentown, Pa., after escorting the Liberty Bell there from Philadelphia.
Born in Pennsylvania, Polk and his family moved to Anson County, before becoming one of the first settlers of Mecklenburg County, and promoting the establishment of Charlotte. He became a prosperous planter and was active in the local and state political scenes. As the American Revolution began to come into full swing, Polk was appointed colonel of a regiment of North Carolina militia. He fought at Brandywine and spent a harsh winter at Valley Forge.
As invading British forces approached Philadelphia in 1777, Polk was tasked with escorting some important items out of the city to avoid capture. The city’s bells—including what was then called the State House Bell and is now known as the Liberty Bell—were included among Polk’s precious cargo so they wouldn’t be melted down by the British to make cannon balls.
After saving what is now one of our nation’s most precious artifacts, Polk continued a successful military career, served on the Council of State and hosted George Washington during his southern tour. He died at his Charlotte home in 1794.
Graham Barden, Congressional Education and Labor Chair
On September 25, 1896, long-time eastern North Carolina congressman Graham Barden was born in Sampson County.
After a stint in the Navy and studies at UNC, Barden set up a law practice in New Bern where he also taught school and coached football. Known for his pleasant disposition, he was often called “Happy” or “Hap.” It was that sunny outlook that led him to politics, and he served as a local judge and state legislator before being first elected to Congress in 1935.
While in Congress, Barden had a special interest in education and labor-related issues, chairing the House Committee on Education and Labor from 1949 to 1961 and being key to the passage of Barden-La Follette, Taft-Hartley and Landrum-Griffith Acts, all of which concerned vocational training and labor unions.
Though he hardly campaigned during his 12 reelection bids to Congress, Barden fought hard for federal projects in his district, securing a temporary base during World War II and three of North Carolina’s four current major military installations.
When he announced his 1961 retirement from Congress, more than 100 of his colleagues met to try to talk him out of it. He enjoyed a quiet retirement in New Bern and died in 1967.
Longstanding Lions Club Commitment to the Blind
On September 26, 1934, the first annual meeting of the North Carolina State Association for the Blind was held at the Vance Hotel in Statesville, in conjunction with a regional Lions Club conference.
Lions Club International was already committed to civic service on behalf of the visually impaired, and the North Carolina clubs looked for opportunities to carry out the mission. By the 1930s it became clear that the work of the clubs lacked continuity, and the Charlotte Lions Club began to seek ways to improve services for the state’s entire blind population.
During the Depression, local Associations for the Blind were established in Guilford, Durham and Mecklenburg Counties. The local associations, together with the Lions Clubs, established the infrastructure for launching a statewide effort to assist the blind citizens of North Carolina.
In 1974, the group solidified their connection with the Lions Clubs by becoming the North Carolina Lions Association for the Blind, and it is now known simply as the North Carolina Lions Foundation, Inc.
The original association was successful in focusing public attention on the needs of the state’s blind and visually impaired citizens. The modern successor continues the work with projects and programs throughout North Carolina.
A Pirate’s Life Was His, Stede Bonnet’s
On September 27, 1718, Colonel William Rhett captured the so-called “Gentleman Pirate” Stede Bonnet, after a six-hour battle near the headland of the Cape Fear River.
Born into a well-off British family and educated in England, Bonnet advanced in the army to major before leaving the service and moving to Barbados. There he and his wife established a prosperous sugar plantation, the image of wealthy respectability to neighbors.
In 1717, with no apparent explanation, he bought a sloop, named it the Revenge and took up piracy, even though he’d never been a sailor.
Bonnet enjoyed early success as a pirate. He plundered ships up and down the coasts of Virginia and New England, torching all those from Barbados. However, his crew, far more seasoned sailors than Bonnet, grew agitated under his command. He suffered his first major setback when he met Blackbeard, who made Bonnet a virtual prisoner and put another man in charge of the Revenge.
Blackbeard and Bonnet parted company near Bath, and Bonnet sought clemency from then royal Governor Charles Eden. Eden granted Bonnet permission to try and secure commission as a privateer.
While attempting to become a privateer, Bonnet discovered that Blackbeard had abandoned the Revenge. He renamed the ship and returned to piracy before being cornered by Rhett.
He was executed several months after his capture.
From the Drifters to “Stand By Me,” Ben E. King
On September 28, 1938, soul and R&B singer Ben E. Nelson, better known as Ben E. King, was born in Henderson.
King left North Carolina with his family for Harlem in 1947, and started work in his father’s restaurants as a teenager. His remarkable ability to sing both bass and tenor made him appealing to choirs and led him to form a vocal group called the Four Bs with some friends.
In his early 20s, George Treadwell recruited him to sing with the Drifters. While with the group, he recorded such hits as “There Goes My Baby” and “Save the Last Dance for Me.” However, he parted ways with Treadwell after disputes over salary and embarked on a solo career in 1961 with the song “Spanish Harlem.”
Later that year, he released “Stand by Me,” the hit for which he is best known. King’s feelings for his soon-to-be-wife Betty inspired the words and his performance, creating a heartfelt classic that remains fresh to this day. Broadcast Music, Inc., dubbed it the fourth most-played song of the 20thcentury.
King joined the ranks of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988, just one of the many accolades he received during his long career.
He died in April 2015.
John Hope Franklin, From Greenwood to the White House
On September 29, 1995, President Bill Clinton awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, to John Hope Franklin of Durham.
A pioneering historian who focused on the social and economic conditions of African Americans, A native Oklahoman Franklin was educated at Fisk and Harvard before moving to North Carolina in 1939 to teach at St. Augustine’s and North Carolina Central. He taught elsewhere and returned in 1982 to join the history faculty at Duke, where he remained until his death in 2009.
Not just a historian, Franklin helped shape American history. His research formed the historical basis for the groundbreaking NAACP brief that led to the Supreme Court’s dismantling of school segregation in the 1954 Brown v. Board decision and, in 1965, Franklin joined a cadre of academics who supported Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on the Selma to Montgomery civil rights march.
During the course of his long career, Franklin wrote more than 15 books and received honorary degrees from almost 100 institutions. His 1947 book From Slavery to Freedom is still widely regarded as the best single-volume history of African Americans and has sold more than 3 million copies.
Fairgrounds Hosted Last NASCAR Race on Dirt Track
On September 30, 1970, the last NASCAR race on a dirt track was held in Raleigh at the State Fairgrounds, Richard Petty took away the day’s top prize, in what was billed as the Home State 200.
Dirt track racing appeared in the South just prior to World War I. When the N.C. State Fair moved to its present site in 1928, the increasingly popular sport came with it. As a premier venue with access to fairgoers from across the state, the speedway boosted the racing phenomenon.
The half-mile track has only seen three NASCAR events in its history. The first was held in 1955, but was called due to rain while Junior Johnson was leading. The next one was fourteen years later in 1969, which James Hylton won. The last was the 1970 event, though the grandstand remains and sections of the old track are used each October.
Safety concerns were the main reason more modern, paved tracks replaced their dirt counterparts, the remains of some of the old ones still dot the Carolinas, with saplings poking through the stands and undergrowth overtaking sites where stock car racing had its start.
First Town Lots Recorded in Bath
On October 1, 1706, the first town lots in Bath were recorded and acknowledged in court. The lots belonged to Christopher Gale, the first Chief Justice of the colony. Bath, incorporated in 1705, is North Carolina’s oldest town.The lots belong to Christopher Gale, the first Chief Justice of the colony. In 1707 the town included a gristmill and the colony’s first shipyard. Other North Carolina firsts in Bath include the public library, St. Thomas Church, and the post road.
In the eighteenth century, Bath was a thriving town of vital importance to the fledgling colony. It became the colony’s first port in 1716. An official document stated it was, “the most proper place within the said Province for ships to take in masts, pitch, Tar, Turpentine and other Naval Stores for the use of his Majesty’s Fleet.”
Bath was home to colonial governors Robert Daniel, Thomas Cary, Charles Eden, and Matthew Rowan. When the Beaufort County seat was moved to Washington in 1785, 12 miles away, Bath lost much of its trade and status, becoming the quiet, rural town that it is today. Historic Bath is one of 27 North Carolina state historic sites