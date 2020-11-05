Congressional Rivals Shoot It Out
On November 5, 1827, Congressman Samuel Price Carson shot Robert Brank Vance, his predecessor in the House and uncle of Civil War-era Governor Zebulon Vance.
Early that morning, the two engaged in a duel just south of the North Carolina-South Carolina border and the present-day Tuxedo community in Henderson County. Dueling adhered closely to an accepted body of rules, by which gentlemen walked 10 paces, turned and fired upon one another.
Vance, who died the next day, was born in Buncombe County and was elected to Congress in 1823. Carson was born in Pleasant Gardens near Marion. He was elected to Congress in 1825, forcing Vance into an
unwanted early retirement. Vance ran for election again in 1827. It was a bitter campaign during which Vance accused Carson’s father of turning Tory during the Revolutionary War and called Carson a coward in his hometown. Carson held his temper until after the election, which he won.
Carson then challenged Vance to a duel. Vance was buried in his family cemetery on Reems Creek. Carson moved to Texas and was appointed Secretary of State there in September 1836. He died two years later.
Honor for State’s Cherished Capitol Building
On November 6, 1973, the State Capitol became a National Historic Landmark. The designation by the U.S. Secretary of the Interior is reserved for nationally significant historic places that possess exceptional value or quality in illustrating or interpreting American history. There are fewer than 2,500 of them across the country.
The Capitol that stands today was not the first in Raleigh. That building was completed in 1794 and burned in 1831. The cornerstone of the present State Capitol was laid at the site of the former State House in 1833. The exterior walls are built of gneiss, a type of granite quarried in southeastern Raleigh and hauled to the site on the horse-drawn Experimental Railroad, the state’s first railway.
Completed in 1840, the Capitol is one of the finest and best-preserved examples of a major civic building in the Greek Revival style of architecture. It housed all of North Carolina’s state government until 1888, when the Supreme Court Building (now the Labor Building) was completed across Edenton Street. The General Assembly left the Capitol and moved into the State Legislative Building in 1963.
Ponder Brothers, Madison Powerbrokers
On November 7, 1950, Elymas Yates “E. Y.” Ponder was elected sheriff of mountainous Madison County, defeating Republican incumbent Hubert Davis by 31 votes.
Davis disputed the outcome and, supported by his deputies, refused to relinquish the office. Ponder brought suit in superior court, and Davis was ordered to vacate his office in early January 1951. Davis appealed the case to the state Supreme Court, which ultimately decided in Ponder’s favor. A genial man who never wore a uniform and rarely carried a gun or drove a marked patrol car, Ponder remained the “law” in Madison County until 1986.
Ponder’s younger brother, Zeno, was appointed chairman of the county elections board in 1950. An army veteran with a wispy mustache and wily manner, he promptly remade Madison, a long-time Republican stronghold, into a Democratic machine. Nearly every election over the next 40 years was fraught with charges of voting law violations and, occasionally, violence.
Zeno Ponder ran for public office only once. In 1964, he sought a state senate seat. When the results of the primary election were tabulated, they showed that Ponder had won more votes in some precincts than there were registered voters. Though the election was overturned, the Ponders remained powerful into the mid-1980s.
Medal of Honor Recipient Lawrence Joel
On November 8, 1965, Specialist/SFC Lawrence Joel of Winston-Salem, a Korean War veteran, began a routine patrol near Bien Hoa, Vietnam. Joel and his unit, the 1st Battalion of the 503rd Airborne Infantry, were ambushed by a Viet Cong battalion that outnumbered them six to one. Wounded twice by machine gun fire, Joel, who was a medic, bandaged his wounds, self-administered a shot of morphine and continued to tend to his unit’s many wounded paratroopers.
The fighting continued for nearly 24 hours and, during that time, Joel put his life at to risk to save the wounded in his company and another unit. After the battle he spent three months in Saigon and Tokyo hospitals before returning to the United States.
In March 1967, Joel received the Congressional Medal of Honor from President Lyndon B. Johnson. He was the first medical aidman to ever receive the award, the first living African American to receive the award since the Spanish American War, the first enlisted man to receive the award from President Johnson and the first soldier from Winston-Salem to be so honored.
A career soldier, Lawrence Joel retired from the service in 1973 and died in 1984. He is buried in Arlington Cemetery.
Floyd McKissick and Soul City
On November 9, 1973, civil rights activist Floyd McKissick broke ground on Soul City in rural Warren County.
The Soul City project sought to improve the economic prospects of underprivileged African Americans by providing them with affordable housing and creating an alternative to urban slums. Warren County was chosen for the project because it was one of the poorest areas in the state.
McKissick, the driving force behind the project, was the first African American man to go to law school at the University of North Carolina and thought that economic power was the first step to political freedom. The project received several million dollars in support from the state and federal government, as well as from private donors.
The first facility constructed at Soul City was an impressive water system and factory named SoulTech I. However the project was largely derailed by a 1975 exposé in the News & Observer that charged McKissick with corruption. Even though the accusations were found to be false, the controversy that surrounded the article led the project to be audited and caused it lose support from the business community.
The project fell into a slump and effectively ended when the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development withdrew its support in 1979.
Wilmington Coup
On November 10, 1898, the year’s white supremacy campaign culminated with a violent political coup in Wilmington, marking the onset of the Jim Crow era of segregation in the state. Though traditionally termed a “race riot,” many have called the event a massacre.
In the days preceding the November election, a local citizen named Alfred Mooree Waddell called for the removal of the Republicans and Populists then in power in Wilmington. He proposed in a speech that the white residents, if necessary, “choke the Cape Fear with carcasses.” Adding to Wilmington’s trouble was Alex Manly’s writings in the Daily Record, a local black-owned newspaper.
Tensions came to a head on November 10, when Waddell led about 500 armed white men to the Daily Record office. In expectation of violence, Manly, along with many other black citizens had already fled the city. The mob broke into the building, a fire broke out, and the top floor of the building was consumed. The crowd swelled to nearly 2,000 as it moved across town, spreading violence and death. The number of dead is disputed.
Jesse Helms and “Viewpoint”
On November 11, 1976, WRAL-TV broadcast the last segment of Viewpoint, a nightly series of political editorials, which ran on the station for nearly 16 years.
One of the first televised outlets for punditry in North Carolina, Viewpoint was a springboard for the growing conservative movement. For Jesse Helms, it became a podium to spread his own politically conservative views on topics such as integration and national defense, as the world around him was changing drastically.
Viewpoint’s nearly 3,000 episodes aired on Raleigh’s CBS affiliate every weekday after the evening news broadcast and again the next morning. The program was also syndicated to the Tobacco Network, which then included more than 60 radio stations statewide.
Viewpoint helped usher in political change across the state. In 1970, Helms announced on Viewpoint that he would be changing his party affiliation from Democratic to Republican, boosting the political shift in North Carolina’s electorate.
The final broadcast of Viewpoint aired four years after Helms left television to campaign for a U.S. Senate seat in 1972.