Prominent Patriot William Hooper
On June 17, 1742, William Hooper, one of North Carolina’s three signers of the Declaration of Independence, was born. Hooper grew up in Boston and attended Harvard before moving to Wilmington and opening a law office there in 1764. Within a few years he was active in politics.
In 1774, Hooper wrote to a friend that the colonies’ independence would not be far off, and within a few weeks he was selected to play a central part in it. At the First Provincial Congress in North Carolina, Hooper was elected as one of the colony’s three delegates to the Continental Congress. He remained in Congress for the next few years. Although absent when the Declaration of Independence was voted on, he signed his name to the document on August 2. The next year he helped with devising the North Carolina state seal.
In April 1777, Hooper resigned from Congress and returned to Wilmington, which he represented in the General Assembly for several more years. When the British took Wilmington in January 1781, the family fled to Hillsborough.
Hooper died at age 48 in 1790. A 19-foot tall statue at the Guilford Courthouse National Military Park memorializes Hooper, whose remains were moved there in 1894.
For more, check out North Carolina Signers on Kindle from North Carolina Historical Publications.
St. Mark’s, Episcopal Landmark in Wilmington
On June 18, 1875, the Right Reverend Thomas Atkinson, Bishop of the Diocese of North Carolina, consecrated St. Mark’s Church in Wilmington. The congregation was the first Episcopal Church for African Americans in North Carolina.
The church can trace its roots to late 1869, when the Reverend Charles Otis Brady was called to lead a new Episcopal Church for an exclusively black congregation. The worshipers initially selected the name St. Paul’s, but soon after adopted St. Mark’s. The new congregation purchased a lot at the corner of Sixth and Mulberry Streets and began raising money for the land and the future church building.
People from around the nation contributed to the campaign, and construction on the church began in March 1871. Although the structure was not fully finished, the first church service was held in the new building in December of that year.
St. Mark’s became part of the Episcopal Diocese of North Carolina as a mission in 1872. The original church building, at 220 North Sixth Street, has been extensively renovated and is still in use.
Springs Altered Race History
On June 19, 1949, NASCAR held the first race in its top division at a ¾-mile dirt track at the Charlotte Speedway.
Promoter Bill France intended that the race provide a test of driving skill in cars similar to those actually driven by fans. The crowd of more than 13,000 confirmed France’s conviction that people would flock to see late-model sedans race.
Glenn Dunnaway finished first; however, the victory did not stand. Officials conducting a post-race inspection found altered rear springs, disqualified Dunnaway and declared second-place finisher Jim Roper the winner. It was later revealed that the springs had been modified in a manner common to cars that were used to haul moonshine.
The success of the race led France to promote seven more “Strictly Stock” races that year, forming the foundation for what would become NASCAR. The original Charlotte Speedway would continue to be an important stop for the tour until construction of the larger, new track near Concord in 1960.
Today nothing remains of that old track. Interstate 85 sits atop one of its banks, though a highway historical marker on Little Rock Road marks the place.
Furniture Market Firmly Rooted in High Point
On June 20, 1921, the Southern Furniture Exposition opened in High Point.
Designed by William Rose and costing more than $1 million to construct, the 10-story building housed more than 249,000 square feet of exhibition space. At the opening market, 700 dealers sold more than $2 million dollars in merchandise.
High Point emerged as a furniture manufacturing center as early as 1900 owing to the nearby supply of lumber. In 1900, there were 33 furniture plants in the city; by 1904 there were 107. High Point’s proximity to transportation, the availability of a large labor force, its abundance of quality lumber and strong community support fueled its success.
The market, established in 1909 as a modest local effort, was reorganized in 1921 as the Southern Furniture Exposition. It was renamed the International Home Furnishings Market in 1989, and since 2001 it has been known simply as the High Point Market.
Today, the semi-annual furniture market draws as many as 80,000 attendees and encompasses 180 buildings across the city, though its core remains the original 1921 structure with its many additions. It is the largest furniture market in the world, drawing more people than the next four largest furniture markets combined.
The School of the Arts, Pride of Winston-Salem and North Carolina
On June 21, 1963, what’s now the UNC School of Arts (UNCSA) was chartered by the General Assembly as the nation’s first public arts conservatory.
The idea for the school—known until 2008 as the North Carolina School of the Arts (NCSA)—came from then Governor Terry Sanford and Asheville-born author John Ehle.
In addition to providing a $325,000 appropriation, the 1963 legislation established an advisory board of nationally-renowned artists to select a site for the school. The board sought a community that would be engaged with the school, and the citizens of Winston-Salem responded by raising more than $850,000 for the new institution in a two-day phone drive.
High school and undergraduate level classes began in September 1965 on the old campus of Winston-Salem’s Gray High School. The school’s first chancellor was composer and Julliard School instructor Vittorio Giannini.
A $1.5 million challenge grant from the Ford Foundation helped NCSA expand its offerings, and the school became part of the UNC system in 1972. Throughout the 1980s, NCSA continued to expand its offerings, adding its first graduate program in 1982.
Today, UNCSA is one of the nation’s premier creative and performing arts conservatories offering programs across five disciplines—dance, design and production, drama, filmmaking and music.
Auspicious Start for North Carolina Awards
On June 22, 1961, the General Assembly established the North Carolina Award to honor outstanding achievements by North Carolinians.
The award was proposed by State Senator Robert Lee Humber of Pitt County, who hoped that the award would inspire others to excel in their fields for the betterment of North Carolina. He would go on to win the award for public service in 1968.
Since the North Carolina Award’s creation, medals have been given to more than 250 recipients for contributions to literature, fine arts, science and public service. The first class of winners, recognized in 1964, included microbiologist John Couch for science; novelist Inglis Fletcher for literature; painter Francis Speight for fine art; and editor of The Progressive Farmer Clarence Poe and chemist, businessman, philanthropist and ambassador John Motley Morehead III, both for public service.
The award is administered by the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources and new recipients are honored each fall with presentation of the medal at a banquet.
Some of the more famous North Carolina Award recipients include cultural figures Etta Baker, Doc Watson, James Taylor, and Maya Angelou; media and public service figures David Brinkley and Charles Kuralt; and scientists Gertrude Elion and Joseph M. DeSimone.
Landmark Sit-Ins Before Woolworth’s
On June 23, 1957, the Royal Ice Cream sit-in began in Durham. The Royal Ice Cream Company had a doorway on one street with a “White Only” sign and one on another marked “Colored Only.” A partition divided the restaurant into two. To protest, a local minister and six young African Americans went to Royal Ice Cream and took up booths on the white side. The manager called the police who charged them with trespassing.
Found guilty of trespassing the next day, each of the protesters was fined $10 plus court costs. On appeal, the case went to Durham County Superior Court, and a jury trial was held. An all-white jury rendered a guilty verdict on each defendant. The case was then appealed to the N.C. Supreme Court, which upheld the law regarding segregated facilities. Attorneys appealed the decision to the U.S. Supreme Court, which refused to hear the case.
The Royal Ice Cream sit-in helped lay the foundation for the 1960 Greensboro sit-ins, which sparked the national movement for civil rights.
James Davis of New Bern, Fit to Print
On June 24, 1749, James Davis, a printer trained in Williamsburg, Virginia, printed the first official publication for the colony of North Carolina at the colony’s official press in New Bern.
Although printers had been active in some colonies for more than 100 years, North Carolina delayed acquiring a press. The provincial government liked to control the distribution of information and feared challenges to its authority, and the colony didn’t have the dense population necessary to finance a press.
Nearby printing presses in Williamsburg and Charleston also made it relatively easy to farm out the work that needed to be done.
Complaints by Royal Governor Gabriel Johnston in 1736 prompted the Assembly to begin the process of hiring a printer and acquiring the press. In 1747, Johnston appointed James Davis to the position of public printer. Davis came to North Carolina specifically for the job and held it for 33 years. He printed at least 100 titles during that time. His first task in the job was likely the printing of currency.
The colony’s first official publication, published in June 1749, was the Journal of the House of Burgesses of the Province of North Carolina.
Staff writer Miles Layton can be reached at mlayton@ncweeklies.com