Samarcand, 1918-2011: Evolution of a Correctional Institute
On September 17, 1918, Samarcand, the State Home and Industrial School for Girls, was established in as a correctional institute for young women in Moore County.
The concept of the school originated through the work of Presbyterian minister A. A. McGeachy, who believed the state needed a protective care center for delinquent juvenile girls, many of whom were homeless or prostitutes.
Intended as the female counterpart to the Stonewall Jackson Training School in Concord, Samarcand offered a school curriculum that focused on Biblical studies, music, science and math, though the girls received training in weaving, canning and laundry preparation, too. The girls also worked on the chicken and cattle farm adjacent to the facility.
Discipline at Samarcand could be harsh. Corporal punishment and solitary confinement were often administered, and a 1940 account of the disciplinary ward described mattresses on the floor with no beds and a single washbasin and toilet for nearly 30 girls. In 1974, the school was transferred to what’s now the Department of Health and Human Services, remaining a rehabilitation center for delinquent children.
The state closed the facility in 2011, and it is now the site of a training academy for corrections and law enforcement officers.
“Cherry Bounce King,” Amos Owens
On September 18, 1906, Amos Owens, a notorious moonshiner from Rutherford County, died.
Known as the “Cherry Bounce King,” Owens was renowned for the delightful mixture of whiskey, honey and cherries that he made at his “castle” on Cherry Mountain.
Described as a fearless yet energetic Irishman, Owens achieved success quickly. People from all over the South visited him to taste his celebrated beverage.
Owens was also an infamous fixture in the local courthouse. Vehemently opposed to taxes on alcohol, he believed that he owed nothing to the government after fulfilling his civic duty as a Confederate soldier. Often arrested for his activities, Owens was occasionally acquitted for minor crimes, but didn’t always manage to escape the long reach of the law. He frequently had to pay fines or spend time in jail.
At one point he was locked up for an entire year.
Despite the risks that came with it, Owens continued to distill Cherry Bounce and every summer he hosted lively gatherings at Cherry Mountain to celebrate the cherry harvest.
A colorful local figure who embodied the vitality and grit of Appalachia in the aftermath of the Civil War, Owens didn’t stop making moonshine until he was sent to prison in his 70s.
Elizabeth II, a Legacy of America’s Four Hundredth
On September 19, 1985, the Elizabeth II made its maiden voyage from Manteo to Ocracoke, Beaufort, New Bern and back again.
Constructed as part of America’s 400th anniversary, the 69-foot, square-rigged sailing ship is meant to be representative of the vessels used to bring the first English colonists to Roanoke Island in the late 1500s. It was named for the original Elizabeth, one of the seven ships that was part of Sir Walter Raleigh’s second expedition in 1585. That ship was captained by Thomas Cavendish and most likely carried people and supplies to aid England in building a military garrison near what is now Manteo.
Built almost entirely by hand during 1983, the ship was in the water by early 1984 and was christened by British Princess Anne that summer. A private corporation raised $650,000 to finance the ship’s construction, while the General Assembly allocated $1.4 million for the development of other attractions on Roanoke Island.
Though the ship sometimes sails along the North Carolina coast, it is moored at Roanoke Island Festival Park—one of 27 state historic sites—for most of the year.
Martin Luther King’s 1958 Surgery Led by North Carolinian
On September 20, 1958, Beaufort County native Dr. John Cordice operated on Martin Luther King, Jr. in a Harlem, N.Y., hospital. He is now widely credited with saving Dr. King’s life.
Born in the small community of Aurora, east of Greenville, Cordice was raised in Durham. After college and medical school at New York University and a work as a doctor alongside the Tuskegee Airmen during World War II, Cordice became a heart surgeon at Harlem Hospital.
On the day in question, King was stabbed by a woman outside a New York department store while autographing copies of a book he was promoting. He was brought to Harlem Hospital, where then New York Gov. W. Averell Harriman requested that African American doctors work on him. Cordice, who wasn’t even on duty that day, happened to stop by Brooklyn medical office where he received a call to come at once and operate an important person who had been injured.
After rushing to the hospital, Cordice and other surgeons used a hammer and chisel to crack King’s sternum and remove the blade with which he had been stabbed, thereby saving King’s life.
At the time, credit for feat was given to Dr. Aubré de Lambert Maynard, the hospital’s chief of surgery, but historians have since concluded that it was Cordice and Dr. Emil Naclerio, an Italian-American , who truly ensured King’s survival.
Federal-Era Power Broker John Gray Blount, of Washington
On September 21, 1752, John Gray Blount was born in Bertie County. He was destined to become one of the wealthiest men in North Carolina, albeit less well-known than his half-brother William, governor of Tennessee, and Thomas, member of Congress.
Blount had business dealings up and down the Atlantic seaboard and extending into the Caribbean, but his base of operation was in Washington in Beaufort County after his 1778 marriage. Blount made the town his home when it was still known as Forks of the Tar River.
Blount and his partners had substantial shipping interests, owning wharves, flatboats and seagoing vessels. They owned sawmills, gristmills, tanneries and cotton gins, and engaged in agricultural pursuits and the slave trade.
Blount was also heavily involved in land speculation, employing agents to buy and sell large tracts in western North Carolina and Tennessee. He represented Beaufort in the state House and state Senate, and served in the Constitutional Convention of 1787.
Blount died in 1833 and is buried at St. Peters Episcopal Church in Washington.
Lincoln Takes Initial Step to Free the Slaves
On September 22, 1862, President Abraham Lincoln, a Republican, issued the Preliminary Emancipation Proclamation, stating his intention to free slaves in states that were rebelling against the Federal government.
Although he had conceived the idea earlier that year, Lincoln heeded the advice of his cabinet and waited for a Union battlefield victory to introduce the proclamation so it would not be viewed as an act of desperation. The Union victory at Antietam provided Lincoln with the opportunity, and he seized the moment.
The Federal military governor of North Carolina, Edward Stanly, disapproved of the proclamation.
He understood his duty was to return the state to the Union as it was prior to the crises—a Union where slavery was included. Lincoln offered exclusions and exemptions in the proclamation, including the exclusion of any area that had a representative in the Federal legislature.
Stanly seized upon this as a possible avenue to forestall the implementation of the proclamation in North Carolina, calling for and holding elections for the statewide office of U.S. Senator. Congress refused to seat the person who won the election, and Stanly resigned rather than implement Lincoln’s proclamation.
The final Emancipation Proclamation became active on January 1, 1863, freeing slaves in occupied eastern North Carolina.
Inglis Fletcher and the “Carolina Series”
On September 23, 1940, Inglis Clark Fletcher published Raleigh’s Eden, the first in her 12-part series of historical novels chronicling life in colonial and revolutionary North Carolina. Although not native to North Carolina, Fletcher, through meticulous research and attention to historical detail, introduced millions of readers to the early history of our state. Her books were popular internationally and were translated into eight languages.
A mining engineer’s wife, Fletcher traveled extensively with her husband and was first enticed to write on 1928 stay in Africa. She began researching her genealogy, and was led her to the Colonial Records of North Carolina from which she drew inspiration for Raleigh’s Eden. She fell in love with the history of the Old North State, and through the next two decades wrote 11 more volumes of historical fiction.
Fletcher published her second novel, Men of Albemarle, in 1942, but did not begin to seriously churn out work until 1944, when she and her husband purchased Banden Plantation on the Chowan River in Edenton. There she developed the routine of devoting one year to research followed by one year of writing, publishing 10 more books.
First Deed, First House Were Batts’s
On September 24, 1660, King Kiscutanewh sold Nathaniel Batts a tract of land in what is now Pasquotank County. The deed, recorded in a Chesapeake, Va., deed book, included all land southwest of the Pasquotank River from its mount to the head of Begin Creek. Batts was the earliest-known white settler and owner of the earliest-known house within what is now North Carolina. His house, built in 1654 or 1655, is shown on the 1657 Nicholas Comberford map.
Nathaniel Batts was a large property owner in southeastern Virginia and divided his time between his holdings there and the property in what is now northeastern North Carolina. A witness to the deed was another early North Carolina European-settler, George Durant. Batts would also acquire a small island in the nearby Yeopim River that eventually came to be named for him. The northeastern region of the state still has place names that honor Batts and Durant.
The discovery of the 1660 deed in 1966 made newspaper headlines.