Long Political Career for Governor Morrison
On August 20, 1953, “Good Roads Governor” Cameron Morrison died.
Born in 1869, Morrison attended school in his native Richmond County. He did not attend college, but briefly studied law before opening a practice in Rockingham in 1892. Morrison began his political career as mayor of Rockingham, before being elected to the state Senate in 1900. After serving there for one term, Morrison took a 20-year break from politics before being elected governor in 1921.
A Democrat, Morrison devoted himself to internal improvements. He prompted the legislature to fund the construction of 5,500 miles of hard-surface roads. He also advocated for improvements in higher education and increases in funding to the state’s charitable institutions.
Though he was a leader of the “Red Shirts” and promoted white supremacy tactics that included harassment and threats of violence against African American voters earlier in life, as governor, Morrison sought to improve race relations and all but ended lynching in the state.
Following his term as governor, Morrison returned to private life. In 1930, he was appointed to fill an unexpired U.S. Senate term. He served one term in U.S. House in the early 1940s, but was defeated in another bid for the Senate in 1944. He died in 1953.
Nat Turner’s Rebellion: Repercussions Felt in N.C.
On August 21, 1831, a slave named Nat Turner led a rebellion against white slave owners in Southampton County, Va., about 20 miles from the border with North Carolina. Within a day, more than 50 people had been killed. The ranks of the rebels swelled to about 60 slaves. The governor called out the militia to end the rebellion but word of the attacks began to spread across the South.
In North Carolina’s northern border counties, a panic ensued among the residents. The militia was called out to Hertford, Halifax and Northampton Counties. Whites in other counties began to arm themselves as well. As rumors and speculation spread that there would be more violence and attacks, many slave owners began to fear that their own slaves were going to rise up against them. As a result, whites began to monitor the behavior of their slaves more closely and in some cases blacks were arrested and executed. The legislature also passed laws further restricting rights of slaves and free blacks.
After several weeks on the run, Nat Turner was caught and tried in Virginia, where he was found guilty and sentenced to be hanged. He was hanged later that fall.
The Nursing Profession and Mary L. Wyche
On August 22, 1936, pioneering nurse Mary L. Wyche died. Wyche was chiefly responsible for establishing nursing as a profession in North Carolina.
Raised in Vance County, she went to work at Rex Hospital in Raleigh and Watts Hospital in Durham shortly after completing her medical training in Philadelphia in 1894. While at Rex in 1901, Wyche organized the Raleigh Nurses’ Association. The following year, she founded the North Carolina Nurses’ Association with 14 other nurses from around the state. During her six-year tenure as that organization’s president, Wyche persuaded the legislature to enact a law concerning the registration of nurses.
Instrumental in the founding of several nursing schools, Wyche retired from active service in 1910 to work on a history of nursing in North Carolina. The history was published two years after her death in 1936. One writer claimed, “What Clara Barton has been to America, Mary Lewis Wyche has been to North Carolina.”
The Lost State of Franklin
On August 23, 1784, the State of Franklin declared its independence from North Carolina. The independence would prove to be short-lived.
Settlers in far western areas had long discussed separating from the Old North State, criticizing the General Assembly for ignoring western interests. Led by John Sevier, the settlers formed their own state. Though they wrote their own state constitution and elected an assembly, western representatives were still sent to North Carolina’s General Assembly.
Governor Alexander Martin was outraged by the separatists and threatened to use force against them. The Confederation Congress, the federal governing body at that time, refused to recognize the new state and it quickly fell apart. Sevier was elected to the North Carolina Senate in 1789 and the state of Franklin came to an abrupt end. That same year, North Carolina ceded its western lands to the United States government, and, in 1796, those lands became part of the new state of Tennessee.
Dolley Madison and the British Assault on the White House, 1814
On August 24, 1814, Dolley Madison rescued several important state documents and a now-famous oil portrait of George Washington from the White House as Washington, D.C., was being burned by invading British forces.
Born Dolley Payne in 1768 in Guilford County, the future First Lady met her would-be husband through mutual acquaintance Aaron Burr in Philadelphia 1794. The couple married less than a year later. While James Madison served as Secretary of State for the widowed Thomas Jefferson, Dolley became the unofficial “first lady,” hosting events for politicians and international guests. The 1809 inauguration of her husband, therefore, made for an easy transition to the role of the president’s wife.
As Washington came under siege from the British as part of the War of 1812, President James Madison asked his wife to stay behind in the White House and gather important documents so that the building could be abandoned quickly if needed. As the invading force drew near, the First Lady decided to abandon the Pennsylvania Avenue mansion.
Though popular legend tends to tell the story in such a way that Madison herself ripped the portrait out a frame and hand-carried it and other important documents out of the White House, contemporary historians revisiting the subject argue that household slaves most likely did the heavy lifting under her orders.
Little Eva and “The Locomotion”
On August 25, 1962, Little Eva hit the top of the charts with her recording of “The Loco-Motion.” Eva Narcissus Boyd, fresh from her home in Belhaven, can be said to have been in the right place at the right time.
In 1960, she left North Carolina and headed to New York to try to break into the music business. While she sang backup in some studio sessions early on, it was not until “The Loco-Motion” that she got her big break. The 17-year-old Boyd worked as babysitter to songwriters Gerry Goffin and Carole King. The duo wrote the song and asked Boyd to sing on the demo with King doing the backup vocals. While they had intended the song for Dee Dee Sharp, who turned it down, producer Don Kirshner decided that the demo was fine as it was.
Little Eva had some modest success with other songs but none equaled the popularity of “The Loco-Motion.” The song has the distinction of being one of the few to reach #1 in three different decades with three different artists. Grand Funk Railroad in 1974 and Kylie Minogue in 1987 were the other two. Boyd died in Kinston in 2003.
Spaniards Invade Beaufort
On August 26, 1747, Spanish privateers attacked and plundered Beaufort. The attack was the latest in a multi-year period of assaults by the Spanish on the largely undefended coast of North Carolina. It dramatically demonstrated the constant threat posed by the Spanish on the small British colony.
Small or not, after three days under siege, the colony’s inhabitants fought back and drove the privateers away. From records it is clear that some Spanish captives were taken in the skirmish. What was called “the alarm” was in effect until September when it became clear that the marauders would not be returning.
The next year, however, the Spanish attacked and temporarily drove away the inhabitants of Brunswick. As part of an inter-colonial war with the Spanish and French that had roots in Britain’s battles with the two countries, the skirmishes ended in 1748 with a treaty that was but a brief respite before the French and Indian War began in 1754.
Death of Governor, UNC President David Lowry Swain
On August 27, 1868, David Lowry Swain, president of the University of North Carolina and former governor, died at age 67. His death was the result of a buggy accident on August 11. Initially buried at his Chapel Hill home, he was later reinterred in Raleigh’s Oakwood Cemetery.
A native of Buncombe County, Swain became recognized as an advocate for western interests, internal improvements and progressive government. The General Assembly elected him to his first term as governor in 1832.
Swain called for the constitutional convention which met in Raleigh in July 1835, and to him, more than anyone else, belongs the credit for the accomplishments of that meeting, including crucial reforms in the methods of representation and the election of governors by popular vote.
In 1835, Swain was elected UNC president and won the respect of both students and faculty for his administrative ability, personality and integrity. Though the state experienced severe hardships during the Civil War, Swain managed to keep the university open.
As Sherman’s army approached Raleigh in the spring of 1865, Swain played a role in surrendering the state capital and in securing assurances that the university would not be harmed.