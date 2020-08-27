Tragedy at Bostian Bridge, 1891
On August 27, 1891, one of the worst train wrecks in North Carolina occurred at the Bostian Bridge, two miles west of Statesville.
In the wee hours of the morning, a westbound passenger train jumped the tracks and hurtled off the 60-foot high bridge. At the bottom of the fall, seven train cars crashed into Third Creek. A few of the passengers walked into Statesville for help. Others crawled out of the wreckage, dazed and confused, while some wandered around. Still others sat on top of the train cars until help arrived.
When that help did come in the form of Statesville townspeople, the group began to pull and cut people out of the wreckage. Since the water in the creek was high, some of the injured drowned. By dawn a large crowd of townspeople had arrived and began to move the dead and wounded into town.
The dead were laid out in the Farmers’ Tobacco Warehouse. Twenty passengers were killed outright and nine were seriously injured. About 20 more received minor injuries.
The Bostian Bridge train wreck has been the subject of many ghost hunting expeditions, as a ghostly specter of the train is said to be seen each year on the anniversary of the tragedy.
The Real “Norma Rae”
On August 28, 1974, workers at the J. P. Stevens plant in Roanoke Rapids voted to unionize. The vote to affiliate with the Amalgamated Clothing and Textile Workers Union was the culmination of efforts by Crystal Lee Sutton, who worked for $2.65 per hour folding towels in the plant. The vote was an important one in North Carolina, which was the least unionized state in the nation at the time. The story of Crystal Sutton is depicted in the 1979 film, Norma Rae.
“Management and others treated me as if I had leprosy,” she later recalled. The turning point, in real life as in the film, was when Sutton wrote “UNION” on a scrap of cardboard and stood atop her work station. One by one coworkers cut off their machines and the plant became quiet. Sutton was fired by J. P. Stevens but later, under court order, was rehired with reinstated back wages. She soon left, however, to become a full-time organizer.
Sally Field won an Academy Award for Best Actress for her portrayal of Sutton. The real Crystal Sutton, who deposited her papers at Alamance Community College in Burlington, died in 2009.
Betty Debnam and the “Mini Page”
On August 29, 1969, the News and Observer published the first issue of the “Mini Page.”
From its first appearance in the Raleigh newspaper in 1969 to its final publication in 2007, the “Mini Page” engaged children through fun and educational activities. Through the paper, kids could be like adults, reading their own page in the newspaper and learning at the same time.
Created by UNC graduate, News and Observer editor and former elementary school teacher Betty Debnam, the “Mini Page” quickly took off. In 1970, the Charlotte News became the first paper outside of Raleigh to publish the section; and national syndication followed in 1977. At its peak, the “Mini Page” appeared weekly in more than 500 newspapers weekly.
Debnam was the section’s sole staff member for many years, writing and editing all the content and laying the feature out, though she did eventually have two staff members come on board. During her time with the publication, she wrote several “Mini Page” companion books and won numerous awards including the Newspaper Association of America’s first Lifetime Achievement Award.
Debnam sold the “Mini Page” in 2007, but every issue is now available online for free through UNC-Chapel Hill’s digital collections.
A Reunion Without Precedent, at Somerset Place in 1986
On August 30, 1986, “Somerset Homecoming” took place at Somerset Place State Historic Site in Creswell. The homecoming was the first-ever event of its kind: a reunion of descendants of the enslaved community of a large southern plantation.
Organized by Dorothy Spruill Redford–a descendant of the enslaved community and in time the site manager of Somerset Place–the happening brought together hundreds of family members from around the country and garnered international attention.
Somerset Place was home to more than 861 enslaved people when it was active from 1785 until 1865. As a historic site it was interpreted for years mainly in terms of the wealth of the Collins family, which owned the plantation, and the fact that the operation was among the largest and most economically successful in the state. Redford shifted the site’s focus and began telling the stories of all the families who lived there.
Recognizing the enslaved people’s contributions to the success of the plantation, Redford was quoted by the New York Times during the homecoming, saying, ”From this day forward, there will always be a shared recognition. They’ll think of the Josiah Collins family, but they’ll think of my family too.”
She described the state historic site as ”a living monument to ordinary folks – to our toil, our lives, our lineage.”
Samuel A. Ashe, Confederate Soldier and Historian
On August 31, 1938, historian Samuel A. Ashe died.
A descendant of Governor Samuel Ashe of Pender County, Ashe was born near Wilmington in 1840 and studied at the U.S. Naval Academy. At the outbreak of the Civil War he went to work for the Confederacy as a soldier and engineer. His final assignment of the war was at the Fayetteville arsenal in 1865.
After the war, Wilmingtonians elected Ashe to one term in state House of Representatives. Having moved his law practice to Raleigh while serving in the legislature, Ashe remained in the capital, reviving what became the News and Observer in 1881.
As he aged, his interests moved toward history and he compiled the still-vital Biographical History of North Carolina. He also wrote the two-volume History of North Carolina among numerous other historical works.
On what would have been his 100th birthday, and only three years after his death, Ashe received the rare tribute of a monument on the grounds of the State Capitol with the dedication of a bronze tablet in his memory.
Freedom Fighter Abraham Galloway of Southport and Wilmington
On September 1, 1870, African-American activist Abraham Galloway died in Wilmington.
Born in 1837 in what is now the town of Southport, Galloway was the son of a white ship’s pilot and a slave. He escaped to the North by ship in 1857 and became active in militant abolitionist circles.
During the Civil War, Galloway led black recruitment efforts in the federally occupied northeastern portion of the state to fill the ranks of what would become Gen. Edward Wild’s African Brigade. For the volunteers, he secured pay equal to that of the Massachusetts regiments, educational opportunities for soldiers’ children and support for their families, most of whom were destitute.
As the war waned, Galloway began shifting his focus to the political struggle for equal treatment and organized the Equal Rights League, which lobbied for rights for freed slaves, including education, protection from violence and the right to vote.
Galloway and the league organized the state’s first freedmen’s convention, held in Raleigh in September 1865, to represent the interests of the state’s black population as the constitutional convention convened across town.
The apex of Galloway’s political career came in 1868 when he was among the first black men to be elected to the state senate. He would serve there until his death.
Elon University’s Beginnings Date to Nineteenth Century
On September 2, 1890, Elon College opened as a four-year liberal arts college in Alamance County.
Plans for the school had been underway since 1872, when what is now the United Church of Christ, decided to open a college. The institution was first called Graham College, but when the trustees were unable to acquire land in that small Alamance County town, a different location for the campus was selected west of Burlington. When the land, filled with old oak trees, was being cleared, the name Elon seemed like a natural fit, since “elon” is the Hebrew word for oak.
The community around the school grew quickly and was incorporated in 1893 as Elon College. The town’s streets were given names commemorating important figures in the development of the Christian Church and of the college. In January 1923, the main campus building was destroyed by fire. During the reconstruction, which took about three years, the campus was expanded with five new buildings.
Elon College added graduate degree programs in the 1980s. To reflect the school’s diverse programs and growing student body, the college changed its name to Elon University in 2000. With that change, the surrounding town changed its name, too, from Elon College to Elon.