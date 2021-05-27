Coal Mine Explosion Rocks Chatham County
On May 27, 1925, the Carolina Coal Company experienced a massive explosion at Coal Glen in Chatham County. That morning, an eyewitness recounted that the first boom of the explosion split the air and smoke began to fill the sky and women began to scream.
People knew immediately what had occurred and rescue efforts began very quickly. By nightfall, 5,000 people waited silently at the mouth of the mine for word of survivors.
Almost as quickly the explosion became headline news across the country. While some of the miners were from communities in other states, just about everyone in the small village of Farmville knew someone who died. Fifty-three victims died in the worst mining disaster in North Carolina history. It took five days to remove the bodies from the mine.
The Carolina Coal Company was established in 1921 near the Chatham County village of Farmville. It was about two miles east of another operation known as Cumnock Mine. In a News and Observer article written shortly after the explosion, the event was erroneously called the Cumnock Mine Disaster. The 1925 disaster is still often referred to by that name, but it is more accurately called the Coal Glen explosion.
John Reed and the North Carolina Gold Rush
On May 28, 1845, John Reed, the owner of the property where the first documented discovery of gold in the United States took place, died. In 1799, Reed’s son, Conrad, found a 17-pound yellow rock in Little Meadow Creek. Conrad brought it home where it was used as a doorstop for years. The elder Reed made several unsuccessful attempts to discern the rock’s value. In 1802, a merchant in Fayetteville paid the family $3.50 for it. Later Reed discovered that the rock was in fact gold and that the merchant received $3,600 from its sale.
In 1803, after turning a substantial profit selling nuggets found along the creek, Reed ventured into a partnership to purchase slaves to search for gold. The venture was rewarded with a 28-pound nugget, the discovery of which sparked an era of gold fever.
The Reed Mine helped establish North Carolina’s mining industry 20 years before the California gold rush. So much gold was discovered in the Charlotte area that, in 1837, the Federal Government established a branch United States Mint there to transform it into currency. In recognition of the mine’s contribution to state history, the Reed Gold Mine is now a state historic site.
Belk’s Rooted in Monroe
On May 29, 1888, the first Belk department store opened under the name the “New York Racket” in Monroe. The store was founded by William Henry Belk, only 25 at the time. Belk used all $750 of his personal life savings, a $500 loan and $3,000 in consigned merchandise to launch the operation.
The store stayed in business largely because of Belk’s innovative sales techniques. He insisted that prices be clearly labeled and that no haggling or credit be allowed. The store opened early and closed late to accommodate working-class customers and consistently relied on slim margins with a high sales volume.
After a few years of success, Belk convinced his brother John to join the business as a partner. When he came onboard, they renamed the store Belk Brothers. As the success of the business grew, so did its footprint. New locations opened across the Charlotte region in the late 1800s and early 1900s, many of which were partnerships between the Belk brothers and trusted former employees.
Slavery and Persistence: Lunsford Lane of Raleigh
On May 30, 1803, Lunsford Lane was born into slavery in the household of Sherwood Haywood, a Raleigh banker.
The Haywoods acknowledged the Lunsford’s intelligence, ambition and talent for business. As a boy Lunsford began to pursue entrepreneurial ventures in Raleigh. He developed a variety of enterprises that included selling commodities he kept in a rented warehouse and operating a successful tobacco business where he invented a unique pipe and popular tobacco blend.
Savings enabled him to purchase his freedom in 1835 and move to Massachusetts where he published The Narrative of Lunsford Lane. There he worked to raise money to free his family.
Lane’s 1842 Narrative provides an account of the extremely rare occurrence of an enslaved man who managed to develop a highly successful business despite the impossible constraints of a legal and social system that took away his right to the products of his own mind and time.
Lane’s story recounts his awareness of the need to be invisible and play within the rules and yet his growing disillusionment with the immoral legal and social system that conspired against him, even after he purchased his freedom.
Returning to Raleigh in 1839 as a free man, he purchased a home and continued his tobacco business aiming to free his family. He was soon banished by a law preventing the immigration of free blacks into the state. Returning again in 1842 to free his family, he was arrested for being an abolitionist.
Lane eventually freed his wife, mother and seven children, and the family made their way to Massachusetts where Lane spent the rest of his life working and lecturing on abolition. He died around 1863, although the location is unknown.
Lane’s book is available online through the Documenting the American South Project at UNC-Chapel Hill.
Fugitive Bomber’s Run Ended in Murphy
On May 31, 2003, fugitive Eric Rudolph was captured in Murphy. Indicted in 2000 for deadly bombings in Atlanta at the 1996 Olympics and in Birmingham in 1998, Rudolph fled into North Carolina’s Nantahala Forest. Often described as a survivalist, he was familiar with the area since he had been raised in the rugged region. An initial massive search for Rudolph proved unsuccessful.
On the day he was found, rookie police officer Jeffrey Postell spotted someone with what appeared to be a gun behind a grocery store. It was about 3 a.m. when Postell spotted the figure running away from him and, after calling it in, left his patrol car and drew his weapon.
A man came out of hiding and surrendered but did not identify himself. Two other law enforcement officers responded to Postell’s call and one, a Cherokee County sheriff’s deputy, thought the man resembled Rudolph.
At the detention center, the three men found the FBI Most Wanted poster and compared it to the man before them. After hiding out for five years, Eric Rudolph was arrested, pled guilty to the bombing charges and is now serving four life sentences in a maximum security prison in Colorado.
Death Penalty Debated, 1970s
On June 1, 1977, a revision to the law became effective in North Carolina that reestablished the death penalty for first-degree murder.
Capital punishment’s roots in North Carolina extend all the way back to the colonial era, but it wasn’t until 1910 that the state took over administration of the practice from the counties and began using electrocution instead of hanging. Asphyxiation by lethal gas was promoted by several legislators in the 1920s and 1930s as more humane, became the preferred method in 1936.
In 1972, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the death penalty was unconstitutional under the Eighth Amendment because its imposition was arbitrary. That led the N.C. Supreme Court to rule that death penalty for murder, rape, arson, and burglary would be mandatory. That ruling, in turn, was struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court in 1976 and the convictions of 120 people then on death row were vacated.
Though the General Assembly reauthorized the practice in 1977, the next execution did not take place in North Carolina until 1984. Inmates could choose between death by lethal gas or lethal injection until 1998, when lethal injection became the only authorized method.
Civil War Origins of “Tar Heel”
On June 2, 1863, an article in the semi-weekly Raleigh newspaper the North Carolina Standard, the nickname “Tar Heel” appeared—one of the first known uses in print. Describing battle actions from a month earlier, Sgt. George W. Timberlake reported:
The troops from other States call us “Tar Heels.” I am proud of the name, as tar is a sticky substance, and the “Tar Heels” stuck up like a sick kitten to a hot brick, while many others from a more oily State slipped to the rear, and left the “Tar Heels” to stick it out.
A number of different oral traditions suggest multiple possible origins for the nickname. Some tales suggest colonial origins, but the more persistent anecdotes date the term to the Civil War.
The term is most commonly associated with General Robert E. Lee, who is said to have exclaimed “God Bless the Tar Heel boys.” Lee’s statement was made when he heard of an exchange in which a North Carolina soldier answered to the jeer of “Tar Heel” that if the other states’ soldier had had some tar on their heels the North Carolina troops would not have had to retake the battle line.
Couldn’t Eat Just One: Potato Chip Magnate Herman Lay
On June 3, 1909, snack food tycoon Herman Lay was born in Charlotte.
An entrepreneur for a young age, Lay first sold Pepsis to spectators at the city baseball park across the street from his Greenville, South Carolina, home at age 11. He translated that pursuit into a job as a peanut vendor in the park.
His first foray into the world of potato chips came in the early 1930s, when he interviewed for a job at Barrett Potato Chip Company in Atlanta, distributor of Gardner’s Potato Chips. At the time he decided not to take the job because he doubted that there was a future in the potato chip business.
Lay later accepted the chip job and in time became a distributor for Barrett’s in Nashville, Tennessee. In 1939, he purchased Barrett’s potato chip factories in Atlanta and Memphis and changed the name to H. W. Lay and Company. He eventually bought the remaining Barrett plant in Florida and then started three new factories of his own, including one in Greensboro.
In the 1950s, Lay expanded his product variety and area by purchasing other snack food companies. In 1961, he merged Lays with Texas-based Frito Company. Lay spearheaded the merger of Frito-Lay with Pepsi in 1965, creating the mega-corporation, PepsiCo.
Lay retired from the snack food industry in 1980 and died two years later.