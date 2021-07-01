Celtic Sam Jones of Wilmington and the NBA
On June 24, 1933, legendary Boston Celtics player Sam Jones was born in Wilmington. During his 12 seasons with the Celtics, Jones and his team won 10 championships.
Basketball was always a part of Jones’s life. He played the game in high school, and at North Carolina Central University. During his college career, he caught the eye of Red Auerbach, the coach of the Boston Celtics. At N.C. Central, Jones studied and prepared to teach high school, and by the time he graduated, he had a job offer. But teaching was not Jones’s destiny. He was the first draft pick for the Celtics, and was the eighth overall pick in the 1957 NBA draft.
Jones began to gain national recognition during the 1961-1962 season, earning the nickname “Mr. Clutch.” As a guard for the Celtics, he was known for his great dedication, amazing accuracy in shooting and speed and agility on the court.
Jones retired in 1969, and shortly thereafter the Celtics officially retired his jersey number, 24. He went on to coach at Federal City College and N.C. Central and worked as an assistant coach with the New Orleans Jazz.
He was inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame in 1983 and now lives in Florida.
Speaker Ban Roiled UNC-Chapel Hill Campus
On June 25, 1963, on the last day of the session, the General Assembly rushed through the Speaker Ban law.
The bill, formally known as Act to Regulate Visiting Speakers, prohibited speeches on state campuses by members of the Communist Party, persons advocating overthrow of the state or federal constitution and individuals who had pleaded the Fifth Amendment about related topics.
The target of the ban was UNC-Chapel Hill. In many people’s minds, UNC was associated with liberals, the left and Communism. In the weeks before the vote, students from Chapel Hill carried their protests about civil rights to the Capitol and the Sir Walter Raleigh Hotel, where most lawmakers lived while in session.
The reaction of the campus to the ban was one of surprise and outrage. There were also fears that the school might lose its accreditation. UNC President William Friday, supported by the trustees and student leaders, used his skills to seek repeal or modification of the law. The heart of the matter was the First Amendment and the importance of open debate and free thinking in a democracy.
In 1968, a three-judge federal district court ruled the measure unconstitutional and a violation of free speech rights.
Check out the Speaker Ban Collection in the digital collections of the State Archives and State Library to explore newspapers clips, audio recordings, photographs and other interesting primary materials related to the law.
Hinton Rowan Helper, and the Antislavery Movement
On June 26, 1857, the New York Daily Tribune published an advertisement touting a new book, The Impending Crisis of the South: How to Meet It. The author was Hinton Rowan Helper, born in Davie County. The book, which denounced slavery in no uncertain terms, caused a sensation.
Helper argued that an economic system based on enslavement only slowed the South’s growth and illustrated the various ways in which the region lagged behind the North. He went further, denouncing slave owners as “robbers, thieves, ruffians and murderers,” and arguing that slaves should gain freedom by violence if necessary.
In his native state, Helper became a villain of the highest order. His book was outlawed, and anyone found owning a copy could be imprisoned. In 1857, editor James G. Bennett handed President James Buchanan a copy saying, “There is gunpowder enough in that book to blow the Union to the devil.” The Impeding Crisis further polarized American politics, and helped get Abraham Lincoln elected in 1860. Next to Uncle Tom’s Cabin, no book was more important in stimulating sectional strife.
Helper’s childhood home, built in 1818, is a National Historic Landmark.
The Death of Elisha Mitchell
On June 27, 1857, Elisha Mitchell, exploring the Black Mountain range, slipped and fell to his death in a deep pool at the bottom of a 60-foot waterfall. Search parties were organized and the body was discovered several days later by “Big Tom” Wilson.
Wilson was an extraordinary tracker and guide. He was also noted locally as a skilled bear hunter and storyteller. Wilson located Mitchell’s trail and tracked him to the place where he fell. Since the pocket watch Mitchell had been wearing was broken at 8:00, it has been assumed that was likely the time of his death.
In 1835, Mitchell announced that a peak in the Black Mountains was the highest in the eastern United States. He estimated its height at 6,672 feet, only 12 feet short of the present official height. A “controversy of major proportions” ensued in the 1850s between Mitchell and Thomas L. Clingman, who called into question the accuracy of the earlier observations and measurements. Mitchell died in the effort to set the record straight.
Initially interred in a cemetery in Asheville, Mitchell’s remains were later moved to the top of the mountain which now bears his name.
A Hollerin’ Contest in Sampson County
On June 28, 1969, the first National Hollerin’ Contest was held in Spivey’s Corner in Sampson County.
The contest is the product of the farm culture of the Sandhills region. Before the advent of the telephone, yelling loudly, or hollering, was the primary way farmers and neighbors communicated in rural North Carolina. As new technologies made communication easier, the practice began to disappear.
The idea for the contest grew out of a conversation on a local radio program. The contest’s two goals were to preserve agricultural heritage and attract tourists to a struggling region.
Though Spivey’s Corner only had about 50 residents in 1969, the first contest attracted between 2,000 and 3,000 visitors and garnered national media attention from North Carolina’s own Charles Kuralt and others.
The contest’s first winner was 70-year-old Dewey Jackson. For his prize-wining rendition of “What a Friend We Have in Jesus” Jackson earned an appearance on The Tonight Show and a congratulatory letter from President Richard Nixon.
The annual contest was suspended in 2016.
Carrboro’s Libba Cotten, Composer of “Freight Train”
On June 29, 1987, folk music legend Libba Cotten died.
Cotten taught the world “Freight Train,” “Shake Sugaree” and a host of other songs. Her “parlor ragtime” style was no less elegant for the guitar being turned upside down and the thumb and finger roles being reversed.
Cotten was born in 1893 in an area that would eventually become Carrboro. She grew up near the railroad tracks on what is now called Lloyd Street. She wrote “Freight Train” at age 11. Her early biography reads much like those of most of the people around her: hard work punctuated by frolics, music, marriage, church and family.
She eventually moved to Washington D.C., where she found employment with composer and folklorist Ruth Crawford Seeger. While working for Seeger’s family, she idly picked up a guitar and revealed herself to be precisely the kind of native player they held up as an ideal. By then she was over 60-years-old.
Seeger’s son Mike made a project of recording her songs, releasing a Folkways record of them to great acclaim. Cotten ceased domestic work and spent the rest of her life as a traveling entertainer.
Freedom Rallies Began in Williamston, 1963
On June 30, 1963, a month of protests known as “Freedom Rallies” began in Williamston.
The seat of Martin County on the Roanoke River was a “hotspot” of the civil rights movement, and Green Memorial Church, a Disciples of Christ church rooted in the Holiness tradition, was the epicenter. Discontent had simmered in the area since the 1957 acquittal of white men charged with the murder of a local black man.
Protesters, keenly aware of civil rights movement sweeping across the South, made it their goal to desegregate schools and the public library. Local woman Sarah Small and Golden Frinks of Edenton, a friend of Martin Luther King, Jr., organized the efforts. As the protests continued, the Southern Christian Leadership Conference held biweekly nonviolence training sessions at the church.
Protests continued for 32 consecutive days and involved as many as 400 people, many of them children and teenagers who sang and prayed at the church before marching uptown, about a half-mile to the courthouse. State troopers and local deputies kept close watch over the nonviolent summer rallies.
Rallies were suspended temporarily after Governor Terry Sanford’s office organized interracial meetings, but resumed in the fall when 12 white ministers and seminarians from Boston joined the effort. The fall protests were a bit more violent with protesters throwing bottles and the police using electric cattle prods on at least one occasion, but they ended following President John F. Kennedy’s assassination in November.
North Carolina’s 4-H Clubs Rooted in Ahoskie
On July 1, 1909, I. O. Schaub, a North Carolina State University researcher, organized the first Corn Club in Ahoskie. The club was eventually recognized as North Carolina’s first 4-H club.
The 4-H Club movement grew out of an effort from what was essentially the Cooperative Extensive Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Seaman A. Knapp, who worked for USDA, set up demonstration farms across the South during the late 1800s and early 1900s to convince farmers to diversify their operations and plant other things besides cotton.
Knapp saw the importance of getting youth involved early on his work, and he developed the Corn Club concept to teach boys the latest farming techniques on one-acre plots of land. His concept was quickly adopted by other agriculture leaders, including Schaub, Jane McKimmon and G. W. Herring.
The 4-H movement picked up more momemntum in 1914 after Congress passed the Smith-Lever Act, which more permanently established the Cooperative Extension. That in turn led to more personnel who were able to organize the clubs. The clubs also expanded to include livestock and crops other than corn.
Today, 4-H has more than 10,000 established programs across North Carolina and more than 7 million participants nationwide.