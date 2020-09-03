Fast Food Emporium Opened in Greenville, 1960
On September 3, 1960, Wilbur Hardee opened a drive-in hamburger stand in Greenville, launching what would become Hardee’s Food Systems, Inc., the fifth-largest fast-food restaurant chain in the United States.
The former Martin County farm boy and World War II Navy cook initially sold his charcoal-broiled hamburgers and milkshakes for 15 cents each, mainly to students at nearby East Carolina University. In 1961, Hardee took on two partners and opened a second restaurant in Rocky Mount. By 1963, the business had grown to a five-restaurant franchise.
Hardee lost controlling interest in the operation that same year during a card game with his partners. He later sold his remaining shares for $37,000, but Hardee’s namesake eatery wasn’t his only endeavor. During his lifetime, he opened 85 restaurants throughout the Southeast, including Biscuit Town, Hot Dog City and Beef and Shake. He also started another hamburger chain called Little Mint that grew to 25 locations in the Carolinas.
But it was the Hardee’s chain that achieved the greatest success. In 1997, St. Louis-based CKE Restaurants Inc. bought Hardee’s, which last year boasted more than 2,000 locations worldwide and $1.8 billion in revenue.
Hardee died in 2008 at age 89.
Dorothy Counts Enrolls at Charlotte’s Harding High School, 1957
On September 4, 1957, Dorothy Counts enrolled at Harding High School, one of four segregated white schools in Charlotte to receive their first African American students that day. She was accompanied by Reginald Hawkins, a dentist, who would go on to be the first black man in the modern South to seek statewide office when he ran for governor in 1968.
Counts, only 15 at the time, encountered a mob on the sidewalk. White boys and girls, encouraged by their parents, jeered and spat on her. She endured the harassment stoically and marched proudly into a classroom, where other students hissed, mocked and threw garbage at her and where the teachers ignored her. Newspaper photographers captured the scene outside and inside the school. The episode embarrassed and shamed many in the city.
After a week, Count’s father withdrew her from Harding and moved the family to Philadelphia. She returned to Charlotte for college at Johnson C. Smith University and dedicated her career to work in Queen City nonprofit organization and as an advocate for child care.
Desegregation of schools in Charlotte was still unresolved 12 years later, when, in 1969, Judge Robert McMillan issued his decision mandating busing to achieve integration.
State’s On-Campus Nuclear Reactor
On September 5, 1953, a nuclear reactor went online at North Carolina State College (now North Carolina State University) in Raleigh, making it the world’s first nuclear research reactor to be designed, built, and operated by an academic institution.
Producing thermal watts instead of electrical, the reactor gave nuclear engineering students a hands-on opportunity to learn about nuclear reactor operation.
The roots of NCSU’s nuclear engineering program go back to 1949, when Dean Harold Lampe recruited Dr. Clifford Beck from Oak Ridge National Laboratory to oversee creation of the college’s original reactor. The Atomic Energy Commission approved the project in 1950, and Burlington Laboratory was built on campus to house the 10-kilowatt reactor, called R-1.
Corrosion-related fuel leaks soon caused its shutdown, but in 1957 the school upgraded to a more powerful reactor, called R-2. Another upgraded model, called R-3, went online in 1960 and operated until 1973, when NCSU’s 1-megawatt PULSTAR reactor was constructed. The university received a federal grant in 2010 to upgrade its PULSTAR to 2 megawatts of energy, allowing nuclear engineering students to conduct more complex experiments.
The old R-3 reactor was dismantled and its control panels given to the North Carolina Museum of History in 1984.
German-Born Curator Launched N.C. Museum of Art
On September 6, 1958, William R. Valentiner, former director of the North Carolina Museum of Art, died in New York after a short illness.
Born in Germany in 1880, Wilhelm Rheinhold Otto Valentiner came to the United States in 1908 as the curator of Decorative Arts at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. In 1914, he returned to Germany and enlisted as a private in the German Army.
There, in 1919, he joined the November Group, an organization of artists with socialist ideals. While in Germany, he advised the Detroit Institute of Arts on its acquisitions and, in 1924, one year after his returning to the U.S., he became the director of that institution. He became an American citizen in 1930. In 1955, he was hired as the founding director of the North Carolina Museum of Art.
During his lifetime Valentiner founded and served as editor of two art journals and as Director General for the “Masterpieces of Art” exhibition for the 1939 World’s Fair. He left pieces from his personal art collection to the North Carolina Museum of Art, and the State Archives holds a significant collection of his personal papers.
Charles McIver and Female Education as a Public Investment
On September 7, 1860, educator and founding president of UNC-Greensboro Charles McIver was born in what’s now Lee County.
McIver studied at UNC and worked at schools across North Carolina after graduating, developing a strong interest teacher education. As a leader at what’s now the North Carolina Education Association in the late 1880s, he advocated for the improvement of women’s education.
After making a number of changes to the way public higher education in the state was organized, in 1891 the legislature approved the establishment of the State Normal and Industrial School for Girls, now UNC-Greensboro.
The school was intended to “prepare young women to earn a livelihood in teaching or in business,” and when it opened in October 1892, McIver was selected as its president.
McIver stayed in the top job at the Greensboro school until his death in 1906, helping the fledgling institution prosper despite a number of obstacles including a typhoid fever epidemic in 1899 and the destruction of the main dormitory by fire in 1904.
During his time in Greensboro, McIver remained active in state and regional education circles, serving as president of the Southern Education Association and a University of North Carolina trustee.
Edward Hyde and Turmoil in Early Carolina
On September 8, 1712, Governor Edward Hyde died of yellow fever at his home on the Albemarle Sound.
Born in 1667 in England, Hyde inherited several properties and had ties to royalty. He attended Oxford University but didn’t complete a degree. Despite his connections and inheritance, Hyde faced financial ruin and sold much of his property.
In 1708, Hyde petitioned the queen for a governorship in Carolina, specifically the deputy governorship of northern Carolina, which was then available. He received the commission in early 1709 and arrived in Virginia to find a great deal political upheaval.
He remained in Virginia until there was agreement in the colony that Hyde was indeed the commissioned leader.
Hyde assumed his duties as royal governor in 1711 but was in a politically precarious position during the uprising known as Cary’s Rebellion. That year the colony also suffered from a yellow fever epidemic and the outbreak of the Tuscarora War after an attack near Bath.
In 1712, Hyde became the first governor of the separate and distinct colony of North Carolina. Yellow fever struck again that year, claiming the governor as one of its victims.
Hyde was likely buried on the plantation grounds in Chowan County.
Our First Miss America
On September 9, 1961, Maria Beale Fletcher of Asheville became the first Miss North Carolina to be crowned Miss America.
Born June 23, 1942, she was the oldest child of Charles Beale and Margaret Gatley Fletcher, a nationally touring dance duo. When she reached school age, her parents decided to settle in Asheville, where they founded and operated the Fletcher School of Dance and the Land of the Sky Civic Ballet. Fletcher won her first trophy at age 7 for singing and dancing at Asheville’s Mountain Youth Jamboree. In 1960, she graduated from A.C. Reynolds High School and headed to New York City to fulfill her dream of being a Radio City Music Hall Rockette. That same year, the 19-year-old became Miss Asheville. Six months later, she claimed the Miss North Carolina title.
At the national pageant in Atlantic City, N.J., Fletcher won the preliminary swimsuit competition and, for talent, tap danced to a recording of herself singing “Somebody Loves Me.” With her Miss America scholarship winnings, she earned a degree at Vanderbilt University and became a successful businesswoman, wife and mother. Today Fletcher writes and is an environmental and animal rights activist.
Road for Charles Kuralt Began, Ended in North Carolina
On September 10, 1934, celebrated CBS journalist, television news anchor and bestselling author Charles Kuralt was born in Wilmington.
The winner of 12 Emmys and two Peabody Awards, Kuralt showed early promise as a writer. Voted “Most Likely to Succeed” by Charlotte’s Central High School class of 1951, the budding writer attended UNC, where he was editor of The Daily Tar Heel.
Kuralt’s first professional job was with the Charlotte News, where he wrote an award winning column called “Charles Kuralt’s People.” In 1957, at age 23, he became the youngest correspondent ever hired by CBS News.
A decade later, during a period of war and riots, he experimented with a good-news segment on The CBS Evening News with Walter Cronkite. Called “On the Road,” the feature ran for more than 20 years. During that time, Kuralt and his crew wore out six campers, crisscrossing the country’s back roads and telling stories about ordinary Americans. He later anchored CBS News Sunday Morning before retiring in 1994.
Kuralt died in July 1997, at age 62, of complications from lupus. At his request, he was buried in the Old Chapel Hill Cemetery on UNC’s campus.