State’s Confederate Vets Defend Their Honor, 1903
On November 12, 1903, the North Carolina Literary and Historical Association appointed a committee to investigate and report on the various claims made about North Carolina’s involvement in the Civil War.
The following spring the group received the committee’s report, boasting that North Carolinians indeed had been “First at Bethel, Farthest at Gettysburg, Farthest at Chickamauga, and Last at Appomattox,” as a popular saying coined by editor and state Supreme Court Justice Walter Clark suggested.
Specifically, the saying refers to claims that:
• The First North Carolina Volunteers were instrumental at the Battle of Bethel in Virginia, and that Henry Lawson Wyatt from Edgecombe County was the first solider to die in a major Civil War conflict,
• North Carolina soldiers advanced the greatest distance during Pickett’s Charge at the Battle of Gettysburg,
• The 58th North Carolina Troops advanced far behind enemy lines at the Battle of Chickamauga and
• Company D of the 30th North Carolina Troops fired the last shots at Appomattox before Lee’s April 1865 surrender
Just as Gov. Charles B. Aycock sought to redeem the state from a legacy of ignorance, the members of the association sought to raise the cultural awareness of citizens. Early leaders made it their task to “correct printed misrepresentations about the state.” J. Bryan Grimes, who took office as Secretary of State when Aycock was governor, persuaded the Literary and Historical Association to answer perceived slights.
The specific claims the report sought to prove were intended to counter competing claims made by Virginians. A substantial publication on the topic, with documentation and first-hand accounts, appeared in 1904 under the auspices of the North Carolina Historical Commission.
Though the group endorsed all four claims, we know now that they aren’t easily provable.
Eastern North Carolina Artist Francis Speight
On November 13, 1989, award-winning artist Francis Speight died at age 93 in his Greenville home.
Speight grew up on a Bertie County plantation before enrolling in college at Wake Forest. While there he took art lessons at Meredith College. After briefly serving in the Army during World War I, Speight studied and taught at the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts, where he would remain for more than 40 years.
Speight focused on painting rural and suburban landscapes and, though some of his work was inspired by his adopted Pennsylvania, he continued to use the landscapes of his native eastern North Carolina as a muse as well.
In 1961, Speight moved back to North Carolina where he taught as an artist-in-residence at East Carolina until his retirement in 1976.
Speight’s work remains on display in public and private art collections across the country. He was the first North Carolina artist to be honored with an exhibition of his works in the newly opened N.C. Museum of Art in Raleigh. His many accolades include the North Carolina Award and memberships in the National Academy of Design and the American Institute of Arts and Letters.
Mystery of the Dare Stones
On November 14, 1937, a team of Emory University professors revealed the transcription of a message carved on a rock discovered by Louis Hammond in Chowan County earlier that year. The text of their transcription reads:
[Side 1]
Ananias Dare &
Virginia Went Hence
Unto Heaven 1591
Anye Englishman Shew
John White Govr Via.
[Side 2]
Father Soone After You
Goe for England Wee Cam
Hither / Onlie Misarie & Warre
Tow Yeere / Above Halfe Deade ere Tow
Yeere More From Sickenes Beine Foure & Twentie /
Salvage with Message of Shipp Unto Us / Smal
Space of Time they Affrite of Revenge Rann
Al Awaye / Wee Bleeve it Nott You / Soone After
Ye Salvages Faine Spirits Angrie / Suddaine
Murther Al Save Seaven / Mine Childe /
Ananais to Slaine wth Much Misarie /
Burie Al Neere Foure Myles Easte This River
Uppon Small Hil / Names Writ Al Ther
On Rocke / Putt This Ther Alsoe / Salvage
Shew This Unto You & Hither Wee
Promise You to Give Greate
Plentie Presents
EWD
The message on what came to be known as the “Dare Stone” appeared to be Eleanor White Dare’s recounting of the fate of the Lost Colony from almost 350 years earlier. The Dare Stone’s authenticity is still debated, but the most recent study of the stone done by David LaVere at UNC-Wilmington leaned toward confirming its veracity.
Not long after Hammond turned the stone over to scholars, he disappeared. Later efforts to find him or information about him proved fruitless. Since a number of events related to the Lost Colony, including the debut of a new outdoor drama by Paul Green, were underway to commemorate the 350th anniversary of the English attempt to establish a permanent colony in the New World at that time, some believed the stone to be a promotional stunt.
Complicating the authenticity questions were a number of other “Dare Stone” discoveries in scattered locations. These came to light after the public offer of a reward for such stones. All but the original are universally deemed to be forgeries.
Andy Griffith’s “What It Was, Was Football” Recorded
On November 14, 1953 ,the Colonial label in Raleigh, N.C. released Andy Griffith’s monologue “What It Was, Was Football.” Colonial was owned by Chapel Hill newspaper publisher Orville B. Campbell, who had heard Griffith perform the comedy bit at a luncheon earlier that year.
The narrator of the story is a young man who happens upon a football game – something he had never experienced before. His retelling of the game included a description of the football, “It was that both bunches full of them wanted this funny looking little pumpkin to play with. They did. And I know, friends, that they couldn’t eat it because they kicked it the whole evening and it never busted.”
“What it Was, Was Football” helped launch Griffith’s career, which ultimately took him from North Carolina to Broadway. He went on to star in movies and television shows, and to become a Grammy Award-winning singer. After many years in front of the camera, Griffith returned to North Carolina, and settled in Manteo, where he remained until his death on July 3, 2012.
Movie Silent About Fate of Colonists
On November 15, 1921, Governor Cameron Morrison and a host of other state dignitaries gathered in Raleigh for the debut of the silent movie about the Lost Colony called “The Earliest English Expeditions and Attempted Settlements in the Territory of What Is Now the United States, 1584-1591.”
Conceived as an educational tool, the film was produced on the Outer Banks and starred Dare County residents as Indians and English settlers.
Mabel Evans Jones, then the superintendent of the Dare County Schools, came up with the idea for the film, and was featured in it as Eleanor White Dare – the mother of the first documented English child born in the New World, Virginia Dare. Dr. William Horton of Raleigh portrayed John White, Eleanor’s father.
The clergyman who baptized Virginia Dare was the Rev. R.B. Drane, the long-time rector of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Edenton.
The 46-minute, five-reel movie toured the state. It was the first silent movie produced in the state, and at the height of its popularity it was part of North Carolina’s official history curriculum for public schools.
Paul Green’s 1937 outdoor drama “The Lost Colony” was inspired in part by Jones’s film. For several decades the film was lost, but in 2011 a copy was discovered and digitized.
Blue Ridge Parkway Project Approved
On November 16, 1933, the Blue Ridge Parkway project received approval. The Blue Ridge Parkway, part of the National Park Service system, extends 469 miles through the Southern Appalachians, linking the Shenandoah National Park in northern Virginia with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in North Carolina and Tennessee.
In 1934, Department of Interior Secretary Harold Ickes chose the final route through western North Carolina, rejecting one that would have gone through eastern Tennessee. His decision came after intensive lobbying from both states.
In September 1935, work began on a section extending southward from the North Carolina-Virginia line. Workers were secured from the unemployment rolls of Alleghany County as provided for in the Parkway legislation’s relief provisions.
The final section of the highway, including the Linn Cove Viaduct, was completed around Grandfather Mountain in 1987.
Designed for leisurely travel, the road is free of commercial development. From the outset attention has been given to preserving the natural beauty of the area and providing the traveler with uncluttered vistas. Each year, more than 22 million people travel the parkway. It has become an economic driver for western North Carolina.
Cameron Village Trend-Setter for Raleigh and the South
On November 17, 1949, Cameron Village—one of the first shopping centers in the Southeast—opened in Raleigh. The shopping center was part of a larger, 158-acre planned development that also included single-family homes and several apartment buildings.
Some of the first shops to open in Cameron Village were Colonial Stores, the Village Restaurant, Roses 5-10-25¢ and PHR Cradle Shops. More than 65 stores—including a dry cleaner, shoe repair shop, butcher, beauty shop, two barber shops and a movie theater— and 112 professional offices were open at the complex within two years.
Cameron Village was enormously popular during the 1950s and 1960s, luring business away from downtown Raleigh, but it faced increasing competition from larger malls like Crabtree Valley in the late 1960s and early 1970s. In the 1970s, “The Underground,” a below-ground area with popular restaurants and nightclubs was completed, though it was short-lived with most establishments there closing during the 1980s.
The complex underwent major renovations in the 1990s and 2000s, and remains a popular Raleigh shopping destination to this day.
Jim Crow-Era Fair for African Americans
On November 18, 1879, the first North Carolina Colored State Fair opened in Raleigh. Born out of the desire by men of the Colored Industrial Association of North Carolina to showcase the progress made by African Americans after Emancipation, the fair was based on the successful model of the State Fair held by the State Agricultural Society since the 1850s.
Usually held in November, the fair combined agricultural and industrial displays with contests for exhibitors. Parades and speeches featuring politicians and other prominent people took place throughout the days of the fair. One of the founders of the association was Charles N. Hunter, a former slave and politically-prominent black educator in Raleigh. He remained the guiding force of the fair until it ceased.
Held on the original grounds of the Agricultural Society’s fair, the Negro State Fair was similar in format but on a smaller scale. It quickly became a social occasion for African Americans and received a small legislative appropriation. Hunter fought to keep the fair viable, though it was never a large moneymaker, and by 1931 the state’s racial politics had dealt it a fatal blow.
Raleigh Register, North Carolina’s First Daily Paper
On November 19, 1850, the Raleigh Register became North Carolina’s first newspaper to be published daily. The Register traces its roots to 1799 when it was founded by English immigrant Joseph Gales, who had already successfully published several newspapers in England. Gales ran the paper until his retirement in 1833. Under his leadership it was one of the major publications in the state and was widely regarded as the leading political voice for the Republican Party.
Gales started publishing the paper semiweekly only when the General Assembly was in session, but eventually settled upon weekly publication. He brought his son, Weston, in as a partner, and Weston would eventually go on to be the paper’s publisher.
It became a daily under Seaton Gales, grandson of the founder, who enlarged the paper’s operation and added a telegraph service. His efforts, though, soon proved unsuccessful and by January 1851, the Register had stopped publishing each day. Gales tried to revive paper by retrofitting its offices with the latest technology, but it was sold at public auction by 1856.