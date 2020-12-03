Bewitched from the Start
On December 3, 1679, a North Carolina law was passed directing local juries to investigate “felonies, witchcraft, enchantments, sorceries, and magick arts, among other crimes.”
Throughout history, witchcraft was often blamed for bad luck, illnesses, crop failures and infidelity. Unlike the infamous witch trials in Salem, Mass., many cases in North Carolina were dropped, not prosecuted. In most of the cases that were brought to trial, the accused were found innocent. Those accused of witchcraft also often successfully countersued their accusers.
As early as 1768, royal Governor William Tryon issued commissions to the Justices of the Peace to hear cases involving charges of enchantment, sorceries and art magick, and as late as 1951, a law was written and passed by the General Assembly against witchcraft in North Carolina. A case was considered in Morganton against a potential witch as late as 1976. The law was finally repealed in 2004.
Mint Sets Up Shop in Charlotte, 1837
On December 4, 1837, a branch of the United States Mint opened in Charlotte.
The 1799 discovery of a 17-pound nugget by John Reed in Cabarrus County secured North Carolina’s place as the epicenter of the nation’s first gold fever epidemic. Since miners in North Carolina supplied almost all of the gold sent to the U. S. Mint in Philadelphia, Charlotte residents were determined to attract a branch office. The U.S. Mint agreed, and construction began in 1835. It was completed two years later on West Trade Street.
Prior to the Civil War, the Charlotte mint processed more than 5 million dollars of gold currency in $1, $2.50, and $5 denominations. During the war, the building was converted into a Confederate hospital and command center, but it reopened as a U.S. Assay Office in 1868. It tested precious metals and minerals for public quality assurance until 1913.
The building remained vacant until the expansion of a post office threatened it and a group of citizens relocated the structure to the exclusive Eastover area. In 1936, the mint underwent extensive renovations. It opened as part of the Mint Museum of Art in June of that year, a century after its original dedication.
Oakdale, Wilmington’s Antebellum Cemetery
On December 5, 1854, the first lots of Oakdale Cemetery in Wilmington were sold.
Oakdale, Wilmington’s first municipal burial ground, is one of the most beautiful and scenic graveyards in the Old North State. It remains the town’s largest cemetery, and is noted for the abundance of prominent Wilmingtonians and other North Carolinians who are buried there.
The cemetery’s roots can be traced to early 1852, when several prominent citizens of Wilmington met to discuss establishing a new burial ground. A site was selected on a neck of land northeast of the town limits on the east bank of Burnt Mill Creek, and an initial tract of 65 acres was purchased for $1,100.
Many who died before the cemetery was established were later moved and re-interred at Oakdale. A large area of unmarked graves reveals the mass burial ground where victims of the 1862 yellow fever epidemic were interred.
Civil War-era burials are numerous, including a mass grave marked with a large monument for hundreds of Confederate soldiers killed in battle at Fort Fisher in 1865. Oakdale is also the resting place of Rose O’Neal Greenhow, a Confederate spy who drowned in the surf off Fort Fisher in 1864.
Gyrocopter Took Flight in Kitty Hawk, 1955
On December 6, 1955, Russian immigrant Dr. Igor Bensen made the world’s first gyrocopter flight at Kill Devil Hills.
After working for General Electric, Bensen created his own company, Bensen Aircraft Corporation, to mass produce personal flying machines near Raleigh-Durham Airport. The Bensen Gyro-Copter was designed to be built by the purchaser in a garage with ordinary hand tools. It was relatively inexpensive, with kits priced at less than $2,000. The finished product could be converted from a gyrocopter to an automobile by locking the rotary blades in place.
The most famous of Bensen’s gyrocopters was the Spirit of Kitty Hawk, in which he duplicated the first flight of the Wright Brothers on its 60th anniversary in 1963. During the next few years the craft set more national and world records that any other civilian rotary aircraft in the world. Law enforcement agencies and crop dusters continue to use gyrocopters in their work. A highly modified Bensen gyrocopter appeared in 1967’s Bond film, You Only Live Twice, complete with non-standard smoke screens and rocket launchers.
The Bensen Aircraft Corporation closed in 1989.
A North Carolina Pearl Harbor Story
On December 7, 1941, Japanese planes staged a surprise attack on U.S. military forces at Pearl Harbor. It is the day that, in the words of President Franklin D. Roosevelt, will “live in infamy” and it is the day that led the U.S. to enter into World War II. Roosevelt had ordered American forces to deploy at Oahu, Hawaii, in hopes of deterring further Japanese expansion. War minister Hideki Tojo took power in Tokyo in October and set in motion the events of December 7th. In two waves, 350 Japanese planes took part in the assault resulting in death of 2,403 Americans.
Harley Jolley is a retired professor of history at Mars Hill College and a veteran of the Civilian Conservation Corps. Enrolled in the Army Air Force and stationed at Hickam Air Field, he was asleep at 7:55 a.m. when the attack commenced. His bunkmate, hearing the commotion, suggested that “the damn Navy is at it again.” The truth of the matter soon became painfully obvious. Jolley rushed to a guard position at the perimeter of the field and judges today that he was “very fortunate” to have avoided injury. He served in the military for the entire war, mostly in France and Belgium.
James Iredell Jr. Became Governor
On December 8, 1827, James Iredell Jr. became governor. James Iredell Jr. was born in Edenton in 1788 to parents of the highest social and political standing. His father, James Iredell Sr., was a prominent Federalist leader and an associate justice of the United States Supreme Court. His mother, the former Hannah Johnston, was the sister of Governor Samuel Johnston of Edenton and niece of royal governor Gabriel Johnston.
Iredell was educated at Edenton Academy and the College of New Jersey (now Princeton University). Returning to North Carolina, he pursued the study of law and was admitted to the bar in 1809. During the War of 1812, he commanded a company of volunteers in the defense of Norfolk, and in 1815 he was commissioned a brigadier general in the North Carolina militia. He served in the state legislature before being elected governor.
Iredell later established a law practice in Raleigh and served as a commissioner to revise the state’s laws. He also reported cases for the North Carolina Supreme Court, administered a law school and published an authoritative three-volume digest of court cases in the state.
Roots of the John Birch Society
On December 9, 1958, Chowan County native Robert Welch founded the John Birch Society in Indianapolis. Named for a Georgia missionary who was killed by Chinese communists just after the close of World War II, Welch got the society started with a 17-hour speech to a group of 11 businessmen from across the country.
A devout Baptist and fervent opponent of communism, Welch came from a prosperous farming family. After graduating from high school at age 12 and completing a degree at UNC, Welch founded a candy business in Massachusetts. He became very successful in that industry, and began to turn his attention to writing books and fighting what he perceived as a coziness with communists inside the federal government.
After accusing President Dwight Eisenhower of being a dedicated communist and claiming that communists controlled 60 to 80 percent of the United States, Welch and his organization began to garner widespread media coverage. The John Birch Society’s members were known for being secretive and devoted to the anti-communist cause.
After peaking in the mid-1960s with around 100,000 members, a staff of more than 250 and an annual budget of $8 million, the organization began a steady decline in lockstep with the diminishing threat posed by communism.
Welch retired in 1983 after a stroke and died in 1985.
Until He Be Dead: The End of Stede Bonnet
On December 10, 1718, Stede Bonnet, the “Gentleman Pirate,” was hanged in South Carolina. An unlikely buccaneer, Bonnet was born in 1688 in Barbados, orphaned at a young age and inherited a sizable plantation. By 1715, Bonnet was married and held the rank of major in the militia. In 1717, he gave up his life among the Barbadian planter elite, deserting his family to become a pirate.
Instead of capturing a vessel, Bonnet launched his pirating career in the way in which he was accustomed to doing business—he purchased and armed a ship and hired a crew. Bonnet was known to have been in league with Blackbeard on occasion—including during the siege of Charleston’s harbor. Despite his pardon by Gov. Charles Eden, Bonnet returned to piracy, establishing a base near modern-day Southport.
The state of South Carolina, responding to the piratical threat to the colony, sent a ship north in search of pirates. A fierce battle took place in September 1718—the largest and bloodiest of the pirate conflicts in the colony’s waters. Members of the captured crew were executed in Charleston, effectively ending the “Golden Age of Piracy” in North Carolina.