The “Rice Diet” and Duke University
On May 6, 1944, the Journal of the American Medical Association cited a study on the effect of what would become known as the “Rice Diet” on treating heart disease. Walter Kempner of Duke University presented the results at an AMA conference later that year.
Kempner documented decreases in heart size, improved kidney function and a reversal of high blood pressure when patients ate a diet limited to rice and fruit. The prescribed diet contained only 50 milligrams of sodium and limited its calories from fat and protein to less than 5 percent each.
The regimen successfully treated disease without drugs. Its beneficial effects were dramatic, not only on kidney disease and hypertension, but also on cholesterol, cardiovascular disease, congestive heart failure and diabetes. Kempner found that the low fat content of the diet also enhanced weight loss.
Patients who adopted the diet, known as Ricers, lost weight because it was so low in calories and fat. Kempner was one of the first doctors to recognize obesity as a disease as serious as hypertension, although his results were at questioned at first. Patients began making pilgrimages to Kempner’s Duke University clinic, transforming the hospital into an internationally-known institution.
Owen Hill Kenan, Survivor of the Lusitania Sinking, 1915
On May 7, 1915, the German submarine U-20 fired a single torpedo at the luxury liner RMS Lusitania, striking the hull at 2:10 p.m. Wilmington resident Owen Hill Kenan was onboard, making his way to Deck A when the torpedo hit its target.
A second, more powerful explosion followed the first, causing the ship to list severely. Kenan waited for the ship to level off a bit, donned a lifejacket and leapt off the starboard side. The sinking ship immediately pulled him down. Debris swirled all around him, the sunlight gave way to darkness and the ever-increasing depth squeezed him to the brink of unconsciousness.
When the suction finally stopped, Kenan began the fight for the surface, popping up directly beneath one of the ship’s smoke stacks. Again he went down, the smokestack pushing him deeper and deeper until he lost consciousness. When he opened his eyes again, the ship had completely disappeared. Four hours later, Kenan was plucked from the water, one of only 761 survivors.
In May 1916, Kenan joined the American Ambulance Field Service, transferring later to the Medical Corps where he spent the remainder of his war service on a relief mission to Russia and Turkey.
Birth of the Atlantic Coast Conference, 1953
On May 8, 1953, the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) was created during a meeting of representatives from the Southern Conference in Greensboro. The initial members of the conference were Clemson, Duke, Maryland, North Carolina, North Carolina State, South Carolina and Wake Forest. Virginia was accepted as a member later that year.
Wallace Wade, the former Duke football coach who was commissioner of the Southern Conference, agreed to serve as the ACC’s interim commissioner. Jim Weaver, the athletic director at Wake Forest, was named commissioner the following year.
The seven schools pulled out of the Southern Conference for two reasons. The Southern Conference’s 17-institution membership had made scheduling games very difficult. Additionally, the Southern Conference had banned post-season bowl games because of gambling and financial scandals. The budding conference elected to allow schools to play in bowl games.
A number of names were proposed for the new conference including Dixie, Tobacco, Blue-Gray, and the Southern Seven. Duke’s Eddie Cameron ultimately suggested the name that stuck: the Atlantic Coast Conference.
U-Boat Survivors Added to POW Camp Rosters
On May 9, 1942, the U.S. Coast Guard sank German U-boat 352 off the Outer Banks.
Thirteen German sailors died and 33 were plucked from the water. They were taken to Fort Bragg and confined as prisoners of war. During the course of the war thousands of POWs—mostly Germans and Italians—were captured and sent to camps in North Carolina.
Most POWs were brought to North Carolina from abroad. Fritz Teichmann was a member of the German Luftwaffe (the air corps) and was captured in Sicily in July 1943. He was held as a POW at Camp Butner in Granville County. Giuseppe Pagliarulo, a soldier in Benito Mussolini’s Italian army, was captured in Tunisia in North Africa in May 1943 and held at Camp Sutton in Monroe.
So many POWs were brought to the state that men were sent from larger military bases to smaller branch camps. These smaller camps housed up to 500 men each and were located in 16 communities around the Tar Heel state, including Whiteville, Roanoke Rapids, Williamston and Hendersonville.
From there, they were placed on compulsory work details and sent out to cut pulpwood, dig ditches, wash dishes and pick apples. Their employers—farmers, loggers and restaurant owners—knew of the camps but otherwise their presence was relatively secret.
The First Planetarium in the South
On May 10, 1949, the Morehead Planetarium opened on Franklin Street in Chapel Hill. It was first planetarium in the South, the first planetarium on a university campus and the sixth planetarium to be built nationwide.
The planetarium was primarily a gift of John Motley Morehead III, an 1891 graduate and founder of Union Carbide Corporation. Construction took 17 months and cost $3 million, making the building the most expensive in the state at the time. It was supervised by Harvard astronomer Harlow Shapely and designed by the architects who worked on the Jefferson Memorial.
From the late 1950s to the late 1970s, the planetarium became a hub of NASA’s astronaut training program. The facility was used primarily to help astronauts learn to navigate by the stars in case computerized navigation systems failed. The program ended largely because of advances in the technology of those navigation systems.
In 1973, the planetarium added an observatory with a telescope managed by UNC-Chapel Hill’s Department of Physics and Astronomy, and, in 1984, it became one of the first planetariums in the nation to use computer animation in its shows.
1970 Oxford Murder Sparked Violent Protests
On May 11, 1970, Henry Marrow, a 23-year-old African American Vietnam veteran, was murdered in Oxford. Marrow was approaching Robert Teel’s store to buy a Coca-Cola when he spoke to a young white woman. Teel, his son and his step-son interpreted the exchange as offensive, so they chased Marrow from the store parking lot, beat and fatally shot him.
Oxford had remained segregated and violence against blacks in the town was met with a blind eye. Marrow’s murder served to unite the African American community, already outraged by years of Jim Crow oppression.
Mobs rioted and destroyed several local businesses including Teel’s. After Marrow’s funeral, mourners marched to the town’s Confederate monument and held a rally for civil rights. Marrow’s cousin, Benjamin Chavis, organized a boycott of white-owned businesses. Despite the outrage, an all-white jury returned a not guilty verdict on all counts against the Teels in the trial for Marrow’s murder.
Historian Timothy B. Tyson, who was a 10-year-old boy living in Oxford at the time of the murder, explored Marrow’s death and its effects on the community in his award-winning 2004 book Blood Done Sign My Name.
Modern-Day St. Mary’s School True to Its Nineteenth Century Roots
On May 12, 1842, the first classes got underway at Saint Mary’s School in Raleigh.
Established through the vision and fundraising efforts of Episcopalian minister Aldert Smedes and his wife Sarah, the school for women was converted from a similar institution for young men, built in 1831. Smedes and his wife greeted the new students at the door, and from then on the couple acted more like family than faculty to the students.
Smedes personally interviewed each student for admission, and though most students came from prosperous families throughout North and South Carolina, Smedes would grant scholarships to girls whose families were unable to provide tuition. He understood that the education of young women, as well as the confidence and skills it confers, was essential for coming generations.
The school offered a junior college program until 1997, but shuttered that program to focus on high school and college preparatory classes, which it continues to offer this day.
The school’s entire 23-acre campus is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and its iconic Gothic Revival style campus chapel, designed by architect Richard Upjohn in 1857, is a Raleigh landmark.
Winston and Salem Merged, 1913
On May 13, 1913, the town of Salem and the city of Winston merged to form the new city of Winston-Salem through the election of a new unified city board.
The two municipalities that would eventually become Winston-Salem came from two strikingly different backgrounds. The town of Salem traced its lineage back to 1753, when it was established by Moravian Bishop August Spangenberg. Winston, named for Joseph Winston, was created in 1849 as the county seat for newly formed Forsyth County.
In 1879, the two towns attempted to unite through legislation passed by the General Assembly, but the use of the name of “Salem” as the city’s new name forced the citizens of Winston to withdraw their support. In years following this first attempt at unification, the local post office was renamed “Winston-Salem” to reflect the closeness of the two communities.
In 1913, a second effort was made to unite the two communities through legislation and another referendum was taken to the voters of both municipalities. This second attempt proved successful, and Winston-Salem was formed in May of that year.