John Reed and the North Carolina Gold Rush
On May 28, 1845, John Reed, the owner of the property where the first documented discovery of gold in the United States took place, died. In 1799, Reed’s son, Conrad, found a 17-pound yellow rock in Little Meadow Creek. Conrad brought it home where it was used as a doorstop for years. The elder Reed made several unsuccessful attempts to discern the rock’s value. In 1802, a merchant in Fayetteville paid the family $3.50 for it. Later Reed discovered that the rock was in fact gold and that the merchant received $3,600 from its sale.
In 1803, after turning a substantial profit selling nuggets found along the creek, Reed ventured into a partnership to purchase slaves to search for gold. The venture was rewarded with a 28-pound nugget, the discovery of which sparked an era of gold fever.
The Reed Mine helped establish North Carolina’s mining industry 20 years before the California gold rush. So much gold was discovered in the Charlotte area that, in 1837, the Federal Government established a branch United States Mint there to transform it into currency. In recognition of the mine’s contribution to state history, the Reed Gold Mine is now a state historic site.
Belk’s Rooted in NC
On May 29, 1888, the first Belk department store opened under the name the “New York Racket” in Monroe. The store was founded by William Henry Belk, only 25 at the time. Belk used all $750 of his personal life savings, a $500 loan and $3,000 in consigned merchandise to launch the operation.
The store stayed in business largely because of Belk’s innovative sales techniques. He insisted that prices be clearly labeled and that no haggling or credit be allowed. The store opened early and closed late to accommodate working-class customers and consistently relied on slim margins with a high sales volume.
After a few years of success, Belk convinced his brother John to join the business as a partner. When he came onboard, they renamed the store Belk Brothers. As the success of the business grew, so did its footprint. New locations opened across the Charlotte region in the late 1800s and early 1900s, many of which were partnerships between the Belk brothers and trusted former employees.
Slavery and Persistence: Lunsford Lane of Raleigh
On May 30, 1803, Lunsford Lane was born into slavery in the household of Sherwood Haywood, a Raleigh banker.
The Haywoods acknowledged the Lunsford’s intelligence, ambition and talent for business. As a boy Lunsford began to pursue entrepreneurial ventures in Raleigh. He developed a variety of enterprises that included selling commodities he kept in a rented warehouse and operating a successful tobacco business where he invented a unique pipe and popular tobacco blend.
Savings enabled him to purchase his freedom in 1835 and move to Massachusetts where he published The Narrative of Lunsford Lane. There he worked to raise money to free his family.
Lane's 1842 Narrative provides an account of the extremely rare occurrence of an enslaved man who managed to develop a highly successful business despite the impossible constraints of a legal and social system that took away his right to the products of his own mind and time.
Lane’s story recounts his awareness of the need to be invisible and play within the rules and yet his growing disillusionment with the immoral legal and social system that conspired against him, even after he purchased his freedom.
Returning to Raleigh in 1839 as a free man, he purchased a home and continued his tobacco business aiming to free his family. He was soon banished by a law preventing the immigration of free blacks into the state. Returning again in 1842 to free his family, he was arrested for being an abolitionist.
Lane eventually freed his wife, mother and seven children, and the family made their way to Massachusetts where Lane spent the rest of his life working and lecturing on abolition. He died around 1863, although the location is unknown.
Fugitive Bomber’s Run Ended in Murphy
On May 31, 2003, fugitive Eric Rudolph was captured in Murphy. Indicted in 2000 for deadly bombings in Atlanta at the 1996 Olympics and in Birmingham in 1998, Rudolph fled into North Carolina’s Nantahala Forest. Often described as a survivalist, he was familiar with the area since he had been raised in the rugged region. An initial massive search for Rudolph proved unsuccessful.
On the day he was found, rookie police officer Jeffrey Postell spotted someone with what appeared to be a gun behind a grocery store. It was about 3 a.m. when Postell spotted the figure running away from him and, after calling it in, left his patrol car and drew his weapon.
A man came out of hiding and surrendered but did not identify himself. Two other law enforcement officers responded to Postell’s call and one, a Cherokee County sheriff’s deputy, thought the man resembled Rudolph.
At the detention center, the three men found the FBI Most Wanted poster and compared it to the man before them. After hiding out for five years, Eric Rudolph was arrested, pled guilty to the bombing charges and is now serving four life sentences in a maximum security prison in Colorado.
Polio Outbreak and the “Miracle of Hickory”
On June 1, 1944, the first case of polio, in what would become a devastating epidemic, was diagnosed in Catawba County. Within 24 hours, six cases were identified in the county and 68 others in the region.
“At this moment,” according to an article in the national magazine Coronet, “the town of Hickory became great–for all time.” Meeting in a high school auditorium, community leaders mobilized efforts, seeking help from the state and from the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis, but relying primarily on local resources.
A local fresh air camp was evacuated and, with contributed materials and labor, 55 hours later a full-scale hospital was constructed, equipped and staffed. It was called the Hickory Emergency Infantile Paralysis Hospital.
Specialists traveled to Hickory from Harvard, Yale and Johns Hopkins to help. Various treatments were employed, among them iron lungs and “hot pack” therapies.
Over the course of nine months, 454 patients were treated at the facility, frequently called the “Miracle of Hickory.” The remaining patients were transferred to Charlotte Memorial Hospital in March 1945 where beds had become available. Lincoln County native Harlan Boyles, who would go on to serve as state treasurer for 24 years, was a patient at the hospital when he was 15.
Many patients returned to Hickory for a 50th anniversary reunion in 1994.
Civil War Origins of “Tar Heel”
On June 2, 1863, an article in the semi-weekly Raleigh newspaper the North Carolina Standard, the nickname “Tar Heel” appeared—one of the first known uses in print. Describing battle actions from a month earlier, Sgt. George W. Timberlake reported:
The troops from other States call us “Tar Heels.” I am proud of the name, as tar is a sticky substance, and the “Tar Heels” stuck up like a sick kitten to a hot brick, while many others from a more oily State slipped to the rear, and left the “Tar Heels” to stick it out.
A number of different oral traditions suggest multiple possible origins for the nickname. Some tales suggest colonial origins, but the more persistent anecdotes date the term to the Civil War.
The term is most commonly associated with General Robert E. Lee, who is said to have exclaimed “God Bless the Tar Heel boys.”
Lee’s statement was made when he heard of an exchange in which a North Carolina soldier answered to the jeer of “Tar Heel” that if the other states’ soldier had had some tar on their heels the North Carolina troops would not have had to retake the battle line.
Couldn’t Eat Just One: Potato Chip Magnate Herman Lay
On June 3, 1909, snack food tycoon Herman Lay was born in Charlotte.
An entrepreneur for a young age, Lay first sold Pepsis to spectators at the city baseball park across the street from his Greenville, South Carolina, home at age 11. He translated that pursuit into a job as a peanut vendor in the park.
His first foray into the world of potato chips came in the early 1930s, when he interviewed for a job at Barrett Potato Chip Company in Atlanta, distributor of Gardner’s Potato Chips. At the time he decided not take the job because he doubted that there was a future in the potato chip business.
Lay later accepted the chip job and in time became a distributor for Barrett’s in Nashville, Tennessee. In 1939, he purchased Barrett’s potato chip factories in Atlanta and Memphis and changed the name to H. W. Lay and Company. He eventually bought the remaining Barrett plant in Florida and then started three new factories of his own, including one in Greensboro.
In the 1950s, Lay expanded his product variety and area by purchasing other snack food companies. In 1961, he merged Lays with Texas-based Frito Company. Lay spearheaded the merger of Frito-Lay with Pepsi in 1965, creating the mega-corporation, PepsiCo.
Lay retired from the snack food industry in 1980 and died two years later.