William Miller, Governor During War of 1812
On December 10, 1825, former North Carolina Governor William Miller died in Key West, Florida.
Born around 1783 in Warren County, Miller worked as a private lawyer, the state’s attorney general and a member of the General Assembly before first being elected governor in 1814. He went on to serve three terms in the post, and was the first to occupy the newly completed Governor’s Palace at the south end of Raleigh’s Fayetteville Street.
Active on the national political stage, Miller supported the military policies of President James Madison during the concluding weeks of the War of 1812 by ordering out additional militia forces for potential service on the southern frontier.
In North Carolina, he lent his support to the early efforts to establish a system of public education, helped improve trade and transportation and sought to reform the penal code and judicial system. One of his appointees to the bench was instrumental in the organization of the North Carolina Supreme Court.
In 1825, President John Quincy Adams appointed Miller a diplomatic agent to Guatemala. He died of yellow fever en route to assume his new post, and was probably buried at sea.
The Duke Endowment: Enriching the Carolinas
On December 11, 1924, James B. Duke established the Duke Endowment with an initial gift of $40 million. The Endowment received an additional $67 million at Duke’s death the following year.
Philanthropy was nothing new to the Duke Family. Washington Duke, James’ father, and Benjamin, his brother, were both noted for their philanthropic work, which was supported with the proceeds from their tobacco and electric power businesses. The Endowment initially supported colleges and universities, hospitals and orphanages in North and South Carolina, and the Methodist church in North Carolina.
Two especially noteworthy early programs of the Endowment were the construction of dozens of community hospitals in North Carolina, which established a national model for rural health care, and a “Summer Preacher Program” designed to offer Duke Divinity School students opportunities to serve and train in rural churches.
Today, the Endowment is among the world’s largest foundations. It continues to focus on helping people and strengthening communities in North Carolina and South Carolina by nurturing children, promoting health, educating minds and enriching spirits. Since its inception, the Endowment has awarded more than $3 billion in grants, including nearly $1.5 billion to Duke University.
Food Lion Rooted in Salisbury
On December 12, 1957, the first Food Town—now known as Food Lion—opened in Salisbury. The chain began when brothers Ralph and Clifford Ketner teamed up with family friend Wilson Smith to leave Winn-Dixie and try their own hands in the grocery business.
The chain remained relatively small until 1968, when younger brother Ralph, started what’s now known within the company as “The Great Change.” Ketner cut prices dramatically, selling many items at or below their wholesale cost, and marketing the brand with the “everyday low prices” concept that other chains, like Wal-Mart, were beginning to embrace at the time. The company grew dramatically during the 1960s and 70s, increasing its sales 50-fold and adding nearly 100 stores during those two decades alone.
The brand changed its name from Food Town to Food Lion in 1983, after discovering another chain had the same name. The lion concept came from the Belgium-based Delhaize Group, which acquired the company in the 1970s.
Today, Food Lion operates more than 1,300 stores with 73,000 employees in 11 states throughout the South and Mid-Atlantic region.
Soybean Oil Developed in Elizabeth City
On December 13, 1915, the Elizabeth City Oil and Fertilizer Company repurposed equipment to generate the nation’s first commercially-processed soybean oil. The modified machine was originally designed to produce cottonseed oil and cotton by-products.
Originally from China, soybeans first came to America as ballast in sailing ships. Around 1870, farmers in northeastern North Carolina began growing them as livestock food and fertilizer. After boll weevils—a type of beetle—infested the South’s cotton crops in the early 1900s, an increasing number of Tar Heel farmers turned to soybean production.
By 1915, the state had become the nation’s top soybean producer. World War I sparked an interest in soybean oil for industrial products and, with cottonseed mills looking for ways to stay in business, soybean processing seemed to be a sensible solution. After the experiment in Elizabeth City proved successful, other cottonseed mills in North Carolina also began crushing soybeans.
Today, North Carolina ranks 17th nationally in soybean production. Protein-rich soybeans have a multitude of uses. They are processed and used in both human and livestock food as nutritional enhancements. And soybean oil, while also found in foods, is an important ingredient in industrial products such as plastics, lubricants and biofuels.
First Battle of Kinston, 1862
On December 14, 1862, Union forces under the command of Gen. John G. Foster launched their second attack on Confederate Gen. Nathan G. “Shanks” Evans at the First Battle of Kinston.
Foster’s men had approached Kinston the day before and came upon the Confederate defensive forces. After a heated exchange, Evans withdrew to earthworks along Southwest Creek near the Neuse River and prepared for Foster’s second attack. Evans positioned about 2,000 North Carolina and South Carolina troops in a semicircle. Supported by heavy artillery fire, the Union troops broke through the Confederate left flank. Evans ordered a retreat to Kinston, which was eventually abandoned by the Confederate troops as they retreated towards Goldsboro.
The target of Foster’s Raid, as it came to be known, was the Wilmington and Weldon Railroad bridge at Goldsboro, a prime strategic in eastern North Carolina. Along the way Foster’s men also attacked the construction site of the ironclad CSS Neuse at what is now Seven Springs. Foster’s actions had minimal impact and the Confederate forces in the area returned to business as usual upon the Union troops’ return to New Bern.
Emeline Pigott, Confederate Spy
On December 15, 1836, Confederate spy Emeline Jamison Pigott was born in Carteret County. Living on a farm on Calico Creek, near what is now Morehead City, she witnessed many of the hardships the Civil War brought on, when Confederate, and later, Union soldiers were encamped nearby.
Involved in the Confederate cause early in the war, Pigott became active in nursing as well as gathering supplies for the Confederacy after the death of Private Montford Stokes MacRae at Gettysburg. Piggott had fallen in love with MacRae several years earlier. She organized fishermen to get information that she passed along to her contacts. She also distracted Union soldiers, enabling her brother to carry food to Confederates nearby; and served as a courier, carrying food, medicine and mail to designated locations for pickup in specially-made pockets under her hoop skirt.
Arrested on suspicion of spying, Pigott was imprisoned and taken to court repeatedly, but was never brought to trial. While in prison, an attempt was made on her life but, even after her release, she continued to aid the Confederacy, remaining true to the cause until her death in 1919.
John A. Copeland Jr., Participant in John Brown’s Raid
On December 16, 1859, John A. Copeland Jr., was executed for his participation John Brown’s raid on the United States Arsenal at Harpers Ferry, Virginia.
Copeland, a free person, was born in Raleigh in 1834. In 1843 his family moved to Oberlin, Ohio, and became involved with the abolitionist movement. In 1858, Copeland assisted in the rescue of a man who was arrested for being a fugitive and was arrested for his actions but never tried.
Remaining an ardent abolitionist, Copeland and another North Carolinian, Lewis Leary, joined with John Brown in Ohio in September 1859. When Brown attempted to cause a slave revolt by taking the arsenal in October 1859, Copeland, Leary and another man were assigned the task of taking the Hall’s Rifle Works at the arsenal. When surrounded, the three raiders attempted to flee across the Shenandoah River. Only Copeland survived but he surrendered and was put on trial for murder and slave insurrection.
Upon his conviction, Copeland was sentenced to death at the gallows in Charleston, Va. At his death, Copeland was reported saying “If I am dying for freedom, I could not die for a better cause – I had rather die than be a slave.”
First Powered Flight
On December 17, 1903, Orville and Wilbur Wright made their first successful powered flight in a heavier-than-air craft. The story of the Wright brothers began in Dayton, Ohio, where they owned and operated a bicycle store. Seasonal slumps in sales forced the brothers to expand, and they decided to try designing a self-propelled aircraft. After six years of studying the principles of flight, the Wright brothers developed several prototypes, some gliders and others self-propelled, and began looking for proving grounds along the east coast.
Their search ultimately led them to Dare County’s Kill Devil Hills, where strong winds provided lift and sandy grounds increased chances of a safe landing. After months of setbacks and unsuccessful attempts, at 10:53 on the morning of December 17 the Wright Flyer, under its own power, defied gravity for twelve seconds, clearing a distance of one hundred feet.
Twenty-nine years later, in 1932, the State of North Carolina erected a monument at Kill Devil Hills, where the historic flight took place. Orville Wright was the guest of honor at the ceremony.