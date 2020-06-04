Constitutional Convention Gaveled In 1835
On June 4, 1835, a convention called to modify the North Carolina Constitution of 1776 opened at the First Presbyterian Church in downtown Raleigh.
The main impetus to change the state constitution was a growing divide between the eastern and western parts of the state. While by 1830 more North Carolinians lived in the western part of the state, eastern interests continued to dominate the General Assembly.
A special election was held in April 1835 to select 130 delegates to attend the convention in Raleigh.
After about five weeks of debate and votes, a slate of constitutional amendments was adopted. The main changes made by the convention had to do with elections and who could hold certain offices.
Under the new constitution, free African American men, who had previously been able to vote, were disenfranchised. Elections for the General Assembly shifted from being held annually to be held every other year, and the way each chamber’s membership was apportioned changed.
Balloting for governor shifted from the legislature to popular vote, the governor’s term was extended from one to two years, and all Christians, not just Protestants, became eligible to hold public office.
After the 1835 convention, North Carolina’s state constitution wouldn’t be completely overhauled again until Reconstruction.
U-Boats Active Off N.C. Coast in Both World Wars
On June 5, 1918, attacks by German U-boats began off the North Carolina coast. The raids were the first against the state by a foreign government since the War of 1812, and the initial assault lasted for four days. During that time one German submarine, U-151, sank four Allied ships.
Two other German ships launched attacks off the Outer Banks during World War I. U-140 claimed four more ships, including the Diamond Shoals lightship, which sank in early August. U-117 arrived off the North Carolina coast a few weeks later and laid mines north of Cape Hatteras that would result in the sinking of the British steamship Mirlo. It sank another ship before returning home. The submarine raids finally ended when an armistice was signed in November 1918.
The damage done during World War I would ultimately prove minor compared to that done during World War II. Attacks began off North Carolina’s shores almost immediately after the America’s entry into the conflict in December 1941 and continued at intense levels until the U.S. Navy began to strengthen antisubmarine defenses in the summer of 1942.
During World War II, more than 80 ships were sunk or damaged off North Carolina’s coast.
Long-time Unionist Lawmaker Bedford Brown
On June 6, 1795, long-time lawmaker Bedford Brown was born in Caswell County.
Remembered as a politician who dedicated himself to the preservation of the United States before, during and after the Civil War he feared the most, Brown was elected to the North Carolina House of Commons when he was only 20-years-old. After serving four terms in the House, Brown was elected to the state Senate in 1828, and was chosen as speaker soon after.
He was elected to the United States Senate the following year.
Brown’s 10-year tenure in Congress ended in 1840, when his Unionist views found him out of favor with the Calhoun Democrats of the South. Brown lived in Missouri and Virginia until returning to his Caswell County home in 1855.
Catching a second wind, Brown returned to politics with election to the state Senate in 1858, where he served until 1864. In the fall of 1868, Brown was once again elected to state Senate, but partisan politics prevented his attendance.
Known as an ardent Unionist, Brown considered secession “the greatest political calamity that can befall the people of any nation.” Brown died at his home in December 1870, two years after his political career came to an end.
Private Dan Bullock, USMC, Youngest Vietnam Casualty
On June 7, 1969, Private First Class Dan Bullock, a rifleman in the U.S. Marine Corps, was mortally wounded by a burst of enemy small arms fire. He died shortly thereafter. He was only 15-years-old.
At the time he was killed, Bullock was scurrying about to bolster the ammunition supply of the Second Platoon of Company F at An Hoa Combat Base outside Da Nang in South Vietnam. The base was under active assault by the North Vietnamese.
Raised in Goldsboro, Bullock was big for his age and thus able to carry off a deception when enlisting. His mother died when he was 11 and he moved with his father to New York, to the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn.
At age 14, he altered his birth certificate, changing the year of his birth from 1953 to 1949, and enlisted in the Marines. Training at Parris Island was tough but he survived with the help of fellow soldiers. He had been in Vietnam for just three weeks when he was killed.
A week later the New York Times broke the news about Bullock’s age and the Defense Department has confirmed that he was the youngest of the war’s 58,000 American casualties. Public attention came to his story in 2000 when television talk show host Sally Jesse Raphael purchased a headstone for his grave in Goldsboro.
Wilmington’s Robert R. Taylor, Pioneer Black Architect
On June 8, 1868, architect Robert R. Taylor was born in Wilmington.
Taylor learned construction from his father Henry, the son of a white slave owner and a black mother, and a successful builder.
Taylor worked for his father until entering MIT in 1888, where he was the school’s first black architecture student. While at MIT, Taylor met Booker T. Washington. Their friendship drew him to the Tuskegee Institute in Alabama, where he went to work after graduating in 1892.
At Tuskegee, Taylor designed and oversaw the construction of 45 campus buildings and drew up plans for many others. The campus chapel, completed in 1898, is considered to be his crowning achievement. He continued to work at Tuskegee as architect and director of “mechanical industries” until his retirement to Wilmington in 1935, except for a brief three-year stint in Cleveland around the turn of the 20th century.
Two highlights of Taylor’s career are his 1929 trip to Liberia to plan the “the Tuskegee of Africa,” and his appointment to the Mississippi Valley Flood Relief Commission by President Herbert Hoover.
Taylor remained active in North Carolina’s civic and religious life until his death in 1942. He is buried at Pine Forest Cemetery in Wilmington.
Blockade Runner Grounded Off Bogue Banks
On June 9, 1864, the SS Pevensey, a Confederate blockade runner was run aground at Pine Knoll Shores by the Union supply ship New Berne. At the time the ship’s crew was disoriented, thinking they were much closer to Cape Fear than they actually were.
To prevent Union capture of the supplies on board, the Pevensey’s crew exploded the ship’s boilers and then escaped to shore, where they were captured and taken to Fort Macon. One crew member was apprehended before even making it that far.
The Pevensey, an iron-hulled sidewheel steamer, was typical of the type of vessel used to run the federal blockade during the Civil War. The ship had successfully run the blockade at Cape Fear four times before she was lost.
Though the Pevensey is less well preserved than other blockade runner wrecks in the Cape Fear region, people can actually see a portion it from the beach, making it a special curiosity. The wreck has captivated beachgoers for years, and is known locally as the “Iron Steamer.” It was studied extensively by the Office of State Archaeology in 2000.
Slaves Bound for Somerset Place Arrive, 1786
On June 10, 1786, the brig Camden arrived in Edenton, importing 80 Negroes from West Africa. The slaves were brought to North Carolina by a group known as the Lake Company – a venture founded to promote rice cultivation on the edge of Lake Phelps in what is now Washington County. At the time, importation of slaves was still legal.
Formed by three prominent men from Edenton, the Lake Company sought to use slave labor to dig a canal from the lake to the upper reaches of the Scuppernong River, thus accessing the Albemarle Sound. Eventually, Josiah Collins would be the sole owner of the Lake Company. He renamed the plantation Somerset Place.
The Lake Company slaves completed the canal, which was six miles long, 20 feet wide and between four and six feet deep, in 1788. The swampland was transformed into prosperous plantation. By the 1790 census, Collins owned 113 slaves.
Tobias Knight, Charged with Accessory to Piracy
On June 11, 1719, colonial official, attorney and judge Tobias Knight died.
While he appears in North Carolina records as early as 1710, it wasn’t until two years later that he figured prominently as the secretary and collector of the colony.
Soon after acquiring those two posts, Knight was beset by a series of scandals. The first came when Knight was accused of stealing from the Church after refusing to repay a debt, which Governor William Glover had accrued and which many felt was Knight’s responsibility on behalf of his wife, Catherine Glover Knight. Catherine was Glover’s widow.
A more significant scandal came later, and involved the notorious pirate, Blackbeard. After Blackbeard’s death, some of his slaves were tried in Virginia. They testified that Knight had worked with the pirate. Charged as an accessory to piracy, Knight was tried in 1719. As an attorney, he spoke on his own behalf and convinced Governor Charles Eden and the council of his innocence.
In spite his acquittal, Knight resigned as the colony’s chief justice and was accused again, this time along with Governor Eden and others, of collusion with pirates.
Before he could be investigated further, Knight died after a long illness.