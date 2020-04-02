On April 2, 1759, Governor Arthur Dobbs penned a letter to his naturalist friend in England, Peter Collinson. His words are the first written about the Venus Flytrap: “We have a kind of Catch Fly sensitive which closes upon anything that touches it, it grows in the Latitude 34 but not in 35°–I will try to save the seed here.”
Dobbs, originally from Ireland, was the royal governor of North Carolina from 1754 to 1763. In 1758, he moved to Brunswick, where he made his home at a plantation he called Castle Dobbs. His time as governor was difficult, and he found himself increasingly at odds with the General Assembly’s precursor. Dobbs found solace in his exploration of the natural history of North Carolina.
Though it is known and cultivated throughout the world, the Venus Flytrap is native only to a small area of the Coastal Plain in North and South Carolina, mostly within a 75 mile radius of Wilmington. The General Assembly adopted the Venus Flytrap as the official State Carnivorous Plant in 2005.
On April 3, 1973, the Mast General Store was added to the National Register of Historic Places. After a century as a landmark in the mountain community of Valle Crucis, today it is an iconic symbol of the heyday of country stores and their role in life of rural communities.
Henry Taylor, originally a clock salesman from Davidson County, began the store as the Taylor mercantile business in the mid-1800s. By the early 1880s he operated two general stores opposite each other on North Carolina Highway 194, then known as the Caldwell Watauga Turnpike. In 1898, he partnered with W. W. Mast, and the store’s name changed to Taylor and Mast.
Mast took sole ownership of the business in 1913, and changing its name to the Mast Store. Like Taylor before him, Mast grew the business along with the community, serving residents’ need for goods and a community center. The store sold local items traded by residents, including wild ginseng which reportedly made its way to markets in China.
The Mast family owned the store until the 1970s. Then struggling to stay afloat, it closed in 1977. In 1980, the business reopened under new ownership in the original Taylor and Mast Store building in Watauga County.
On April 3, 1930, Thomas Built Buses—the High Point company now recognized internationally for building bright yellow school buses—was incorporated.
The company was the brainchild of Canadian native Perley A. Thomas. With only an elementary school education, Thomas took correspondence courses in engineering and learned about streetcar manufacturing in Detroit. He became chief engineer of the Kuhlman Car Company in Cleveland, Ohio, and moved to High Point in 1909 to become chief engineer of the Southern Car Company.
After that firm failed, Thomas started a streetcar repair business in 1916. The company eventually began manufacturing streetcars and continued to do so for cities across the country as the Thomas Car Works. As an assurance of quality, each of his streetcars bore an engraved “Thomas Built” plaque. One even inspired the title of Tennessee Williams’s A Streetcar Named Desire.
In 1936, Thomas won his first state contract to build school buses. His use of all-steel construction and a rear safety door secured the company’s future. Thomas died in 1959, and the family-owned company became part of the Freightliner LLC group in 1998.
With several foreign factories and about 1,600 employees worldwide, Thomas Built Buses now builds nearly 14,000 vehicles annually.
On April 4, 1983, the North Carolina State University Wolfpack won the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
After a series of unlikely and often last minute wins that began during the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament weeks earlier, the “Cardiac Pack,” under the leadership of head coach Jim Valvano, culminated its run with a barn burner over the University of Houston Cougars. The Cougars were nicknamed “Phi Slama Jama” for their expertise in slam dunking basketballs over the heads of opponents, so chances were slim that the underdog Wolfpack would pull off the upset.
One Washington Post sports reporter wrote, “Trees will tap-dance, elephants will drive at Indy and Orson Welles will skip lunch before North Carolina State finds a way to beat Houston.” But find a way they did. Both State’s first and last shots were dunks, and that last shot came just as the buzzer sounded, clinching the victory for the Pack, 54-52.
On April 5, 2000, stock car racing legend and NASCAR pioneer Lee Petty died in Greensboro. He was 86.
It wasn’t until age 35 that Petty began his racing career, driving a borrowed 1946 Buick Roadmaster in NASCAR’s first “strictly stock” race in June 1949 in Charlotte. That same year, Petty established a garage in a repurposed reaper shed on his family’s farm in Randleman. Over the course of his career, Petty claimed 50 wins, including three NASCAR championships and the top spot at the inaugural Daytona 500 in February 1959.
A serious wreck during a 1961 qualifying race at Daytona left Petty with a punctured lung and a badly broken leg. He recovered but only participated in six more races before his retirement in 1964. Though his racing days were behind him, Petty continued to manage his garage. Eventually he was joined by his sons, Richard and Maurice, and grandson, Kyle. Known as Petty Enterprises, the complex grew to 16 buildings, including racing workshops and fabrication facilities.
Petty’s son Richard went on to become a seven-time NASCAR champion and claimed a record 200 career victories, including seven Daytona 500 wins.
On April 5, 1976, James Baxter Hunt Jr. announced his intention to run for governor of North Carolina.
With 65 percent of the vote, Hunt handily won the election in 1976. He served as governor for a record-breaking sixteen years—with an eight-year break in between two sets of consecutive four-year terms.
During Hunt’s administration, North Carolina became a model of educational reform and the growth of technology. He set higher standards for teachers and students and sought to raise teacher salaries. A signature part of Hunt’s agenda was helping young children grow and develop. To that end, he advocated for the establishment of the Division of Child Development and created the non-profit SmartStart to provide assistance to preschoolers.
Hunt also helped position North Carolina as a center of technology. He helped start the N.C. School of Math and Science in Durham, and worked to found the Microelectronics Center of North Carolina to give companies and students the opportunity to work with technology and grow the economy.
After a generation in the public eye, Hunt left office in 2001 as one of the most familiar actors ever on the stage of North Carolina politics.
On April 6, 1959, pioneering photographer Bayard Wootten died in New Bern.
Born in New Bern in 1875, Wootten left the area to attend college in Greensboro and then teach. She returned to New Bern to help family members. Once back, she did design work to support her family, eventually creating Pepsi-Cola’s first trademarked logo. She embraced photography in 1904 and, after displaying her first photograph that year, orders for her work began to roll in.
After working for the National Guard as photographer and director of publicity, she turned to aerial photography in 1919, taking pictures of New Bern and the Neuse River in a Wright Brothers plane.
Wootten moved to New York, and after a brief stint there and running a statewide portrait photographic service, she settled in Chapel Hill in 1928. She would remain there until her retirement in 1954. During her time there she received frequent invitations to exhibit her work, and assembled popular slide presentations based on her architectural and landscape photography. She also illustrated books for UNC Press, Houghton Mifflin and J.B. Lippincott publishers during that time.
Shortly after her retirement she returned to New Bern where she died five years later.
On April 7, 1847, U.S. senator, congressman and Illinois state Supreme Court judge Stephen A. Douglas married Martha Denny Martin in Rockingham County. Martin was the daughter of Robert Martin, a planter who owned a large amount of property and slaves in North Carolina and Mississippi.
Educated at a Philadelphia finishing school, Martin met Douglas on a family visit to Washington, D.C., when North Carolina congressman and future governor David Reid introduced her to Douglas, his close friend. The two married shortly thereafter.
When her father died, Martha inherited a 2,500 acre-plantation in Mississippi and slaves. Douglas was designated as the property manager and received income for his services. When Martha died shortly after childbirth in 1853, her inheritance passed to Douglas.
As a senator from the free state of Illinois, Douglas tried to distance himself from the plantation and its slaves, which were causing him political problems, by hiring a manager. His political fortunes didn’t improve, and thanks in large measure to a Republican wave that year, he lost the presidency to Abraham Lincoln in 1860.
Douglas is still widely remembered for engaging Lincoln in highly publicized political debates during the 1858 race for an Illinois U.S. Senate seat.
After the elections, Douglas traveled the South to try to encourage unity behind Lincoln and avert the coming Civil War. He died in June 1861, shortly after the outbreak of the conflict.
On April 7, 1850, citizens in northwestern Guilford County met and appointed a board of trustees to erect a schoolhouse. The school would eventually become Oak Ridge Academy, the first coeducational military high school in the nation.
Three years later the school opened with a traditional curriculum and 63 male students. In 1861 and 1862, the entire student body and faculty enlisted in the Confederate army. The loss necessitated the school’s closing. Set to reopen in September 1865, the school’s main building burned the night before classes were to resume. The school was moved to nearby cabins and private homes.
Many senior students volunteered for service during World War I, and the U.S. Army began recruiting graduates for service as officers. In 1926, the Army organized a Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps there.
The school changed its name to Oak Ridge Military Academy in 1971, and that same year the school became the first military academy in the United States to admit females. Women had attended the school’s secondary courses since about 1929, but never in a military capacity.
In 1983, the 101-acre campus became a historic district on the National Register of Historic Places.
On April 8, 1946, famed baseball player James “Catfish” Hunter was born in Perquimans County.
Though Hunter excelled in a variety of sports in high school, his pitching skill was what stood out. Word spread fast, and soon major league scouts began to make the trip to Hertford to see him play. Though wounds from a hunting accident jeopardized Hunter’s prospects in the eyes of many professional scouts, the Kansas City Athletics had faith in the young pitcher and signed him to a contract.
Hunter was an immediate success with Kansas City, earning his first major league victory in July 1965 in Fenway Park in Boston. He pitched a perfect game against the Minnesota Twins after the Athletics moved to Oakland in 1968. After a contract dispute in 1974, he left the Athletics for the New York Yankees. He was the highest paid pitcher in baseball when he signed with the team in 1975. After retiring from baseball in 1979, Hunter returned to his native Herford, where he lived until his death in 1999.
Hunter’s numerous accolades include spots in the National Baseball and North Carolina Sports Halls of Fame, five World Series titles, and eight All-Star team appearances.
On April 9, 1585, Sir Ralph Lane sailed with 107 colonists to America. A native of Devonshire, England, Lane entered into the service of Queen Elizabeth I in 1563. After serving as a courtier, soldier and sheriff, he was invited by Sir Walter Raleigh to command an expedition to America. By the end of June 1585 they had arrived at Wococon, what is now Ocracoke, on the Outer Banks. A colony was established there with Lane as the governor.
The colony later moved to Roanoke Island and established Fort Raleigh. In 1586, Lane and a group of colonists explored the Choanoac Indian country and the Chowan River. Thomas Harriot, a mathematician and scientist, and John White, an artist, were members of the expedition. Raleigh had sent Harriot to study the native inhabitants and explore the region’s plants, animals and minerals. White was hired to make maps and paint watercolors. Their findings were preserved in a book, A Briefe and true report of the new found land of Virginia.
By June of 1586, the colony’s supplies were running short. Sir Francis Drake arrived on June 11 and the discouraged Lane and other colonists abandoned the colony and boarded Drake’s ships to return to England.