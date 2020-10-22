C. A. Penn and the Lucky Strike Brand
On October 22, 1931, Charles Ashby Penn, developer of Lucky Strike cigarettes, died.
Penn was born in Virginia in 1868, but moved with his family to Reidsville in 1874. In Rockingham County, his father established the F. R. Penn Tobacco Company, processing chewing and smoking tobacco. Charles joined the company after graduating from high school.
In 1911, the Penn Tobacco Company was purchased by American Tobacco Company, the conglomerate run by James B. Duke. Penn prospered under his new employer, becoming a director of the company in 1913 and vice president for manufacturing in 1916.
Though the Lucky Strike brand originated with a company that American Tobacco Company had acquired in 1905, Penn perfected the cigarette’s blend and manufacturing process. He also invented the slogan that became synonymous with the brand: “It’s Toasted.”
Soon Lucky Strike became America’s best-selling cigarette. Penn enlarged his father’s old tobacco factory in Reidsville to produce Lucky Strikes, quickly making the Rockingham County town among the nation’s top tobacco production centers; it adopted the nickname “Lucky City.” Penn’s family was also involved in the community. His brother constructed an English manor house known as Chinqua Penn, and he himself established Reidsville’s first library.
When Penn died in 1931, he was celebrated as “first citizen” of Reidsville. At that time 40 billion Lucky Strike cigarettes were being sold annually.
First Rural Free Delivery Mail Service Starts in Rowan County
On October 23, 1896, the first rural free delivery, or RFD mail service in North Carolina was established in the small community of China Grove, near Salisbury in Rowan County.
Postal service via RFD included the delivery of all postal items, free of charge, to citizens at their homes, eliminating the need to visit the local post office. Initially only two citizens were willing to accept the service. Local skepticism for the mail delivery stemmed from concerns about theft and reliability. Postmaster J.C. Deaton, with two assistants, canvassed the area around China Grove, pleading for local residents to try the system. The new routes covered approximately 18 miles in Rowan County, and were slowly expanded as citizen began to trust the RFD system. Although development was slow, today’s postal system derives from the scheme first tested out in North Carolina.
Mail service began in North Carolina in the 1730s as the colonial government extended postal routes through the Carolinas to Charleston. By the 1780s there were only four post offices in North Carolina. By 1851, the number of post offices had increased to nearly 800.
Robert Lee Vann of Ahoskie, Prominent Newspaperman
On October 24, 1940, African American editor, lawyer and civil rights advocate, Robert Lee Vann died at the age of 59. Among the nation’s most prominent black journalists for 30 years, Vann was born outside of what is now Ahoskie in 1879.
In 1910, Vann was counsel to the incorporation of the Pittsburgh Courier and, within a few months, had become the paper’s editor. While continuing his private law practice, he remained the paper’s editor, treasurer and chief counsel until his death.
By 1937, the Courier was the nation’s largest weekly newspaper for African Americans, distinguished by its coverage of Italy’s invasion of Ethiopia, Joe Louis’s boxing career, the 1936 Olympics in Nazi Germany and columns written by black leaders such as W. E. B. DuBois and Marcus Garvey. Vann used the editorial pages to advocate for social and political reforms.
Vann also briefly served as special assistant to the Attorney General during the presidency of Franklin D. Roosevelt.
The former segregated black high school in Ahoskie bore his name; that building now houses a middle school, but bears the same name.
Women of Edenton Resolve to Forego English Tea, 1774
On October 25, 1774, women in Edenton resolved to stop buying English tea and cloth to protest taxation without representation. The event became known as the Edenton Tea Party.
The women, some of whom likely gathered at a home in Edenton, drew up resolves which were signed by 51 local ladies. In January 1775, a British newspaper reported that “many ladies of this Province [North Carolina] have determined to give a memorable proof of their patriotism” having resolved not to drink anymore tea or use any British cloth.
The step was a momentous one for colonists, because drinking tea was an English tradition that defined social gatherings. To suspend the custom, which was a part of everyday life, showed just how disgusted they were with the English government. Like the much more famous Boston Tea Party, the Edenton Tea Party was a bold demonstration of patriotism and the belief in individual rights.
Penelope Barker, wife of the treasurer of the Province of North Carolina is believed to have organized the protest.
James H. Young, African American Leader in 1890s
On October 26, 1858, James H. Young was born into slavery near Henderson. Thanks in large measure to his father’s emphasis on education, Young was hired to work in the office of Colonel J. J. Young, an internal revenue collector. While working in the office, he became involved with the Republican Party.
An industrious worker, Young was selected for multiple government patronage positions. As owner and editor of the Raleigh Gazette, the principal voice of black politics in North Carolina in the 1890s, Young became involved in the movement to merge the Republicans and Populists and became a central figure in the resulting Fusion movement. He was elected to the state legislature from Wake County in 1894 and 1896.
A lifelong advocate for equality and reform, Young succeeded in getting the Raleigh city charter amended to better represent the African American community and played a pivotal role in the election of Governor Daniel L. Russell. The Republican governor appointed Young colonel of a black regiment during the Spanish American War.
After the white supremacy campaign of 1898, Young and other prominent black politicians were prevented from participating in state politics. He spent the remaining years of his life working as a federal revenue collector and running private businesses, and he died in 1921.
The Ironclad Albemarle and the Battle of Plymouth
On October 27, 1864, the Confederate ram CSS Albemarle was sunk.
The Albemarle was commissioned and launched in April 1864, departing directly for Union-occupied Plymouth. Since the iron plating was not yet complete, forges were installed on the deck and craftsmen worked on the ship as it floated down the Roanoke River.
The Albemarle easily bypassed Fort Gray, slipping further downstream toward Plymouth. Two Union steamers, the Miami and the Southfield, were targets of the next naval action. The Albemarle rammed the Southfield, which sank.
The Miami’s commander was killed when a shell that he fired at the Albemarle was ricocheted back to the Miami, so close were the two vessels. The Miami fled downstream, leaving the Albemarle free to steam to Plymouth and pound the city’s Union defenses, providing significant support to General Robert F. Hoke’s troops who recaptured Washington County town on April 20.
Though the Albemarle fought in only one other engagement, the boat, moored at Plymouth, remained a threat to Union forces. Lieutenant William B. Cushing was dispatched to North Carolina with orders to destroy the Albemarle. Cushing torpedoed the vessel from a small launch in the river, clearing the way for Union forces to recapture Plymouth and subsequently the entire Albemarle Sound region.
Anti-Slavery Leader Levi Coffin is Born
On October 28, 1798, Levi Coffin,anti-slavery leader and reputed “conductor” of the Underground Railroad, was born in the Guilford County Quaker community of New Garden.
He joined the Quakers of New Garden in 1818, and soon after began a Sunday school in the schoolhouse adjoining the meeting house. As an opponent to slavery, he joined Guilford County’s first manumission society. Together with his cousin Vestal Coffin, he began a school for slaves, teaching them about Christianity and hosting Bible reading on Sunday afternoons. Slave owners opposed this and forbade their slaves to attend. Within a few years Coffin moved to Newport, Indiana.
Newport, now known as Fountain City, was on a route of the Underground Railroad, through which slaves escaping to freedom passed. Coffin and his wife joined the movement and made their house a “station” to shelter runaways and provide safe passage into Canada. During the 20 years they lived in Newport, the Coffins helped about 2,000 slaves escape to safety. One of those was the slave “Eliza,” depicted by Harriet Beecher Stowe in Uncle Tom’s Cabin. Every one of the slaves who passed through the Coffin house reached freedom.
The Execution of Sir Walter Ralegh, 1618
On October 29, 1618, Sir Walter Ralegh was beheaded on a charge of treason in London. The former court favorite of Elizabeth I of England had fallen far from his once-respected status.
Born sometime around 1554, Ralegh was a true Renaissance man before leading efforts to colonize the New World, serving as a courtier, soldier, poet, historian and member of Parliament.
His first foray into colonization began in in 1584 when he received a royal patent for colonizing the region between Florida and Nova Scotia. An exploratory voyage to Roanoke Island led to the establishment of a colony in 1585, but it was abandoned due to supply problems. In another ill-fated expedition, the crew left the colonists at Roanoke Island, and when a relief expedition arrived in 1590, the colonists were missing—the now-famous Lost Colony.
In 1603, Ralegh was implicated in a plot against James I, and imprisoned for more than 10 years. In 1617, he led an expedition into Spanish-controlled Guyana in search of a legendary golden city. The enterprise failed, and the resulting diplomatic crisis it caused led to the restoration of Ralegh’s treason charges and his execution.
North Carolina’s capital city of Raleigh stands as a reminder of his important role in the origins of the state.
