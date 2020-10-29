Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Show Train Disaster
On October 29, 1901, early in the morning, “Buffalo Bill” Cody’s Wild West Show met with disaster in Davidson County. An engineer on a freight train misread a telegraph message reporting that Cody’s train was in two sections and returned to the track after the first section had passed. The freight train and the second section of the Wild West Train collided, with engineers and firemen jumping just moments before impact.
The wooden cars of both trains were obliterated, and dead and severely wounded animals were strewn around the accident site just outside of Linwood. An eyewitness reported that “the two engines seemed to have tried to devour each other.” The accident was devastating for the show’s horses; about 100 were killed or had to be put down. Cody’s favorite saddle horse, “Old Pap,” perished in the collision and Cody sat down and wept upon surveying the destruction. Annie Oakley, headliner for the show, suffered temporary paralysis.
The wreck was cleared from the tracks by the afternoon of the accident and regular rail traffic resumed the same day. Today the local museum has artifacts from the show and residents are said to own livestock descended from animals that survived.
James Walker Hood Died
On October 30, 1918, James Walker Hood died. Hood, as a missionary in the African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church, was sent in 1863 to North Carolina where he served black congregations in New Bern and Beaufort. He established a North Carolina Conference of the AME Zion Church in 1864. He became a church bishop in 1872 and moved to Fayetteville, which would be his home the rest of his life.
As part of his role in the church, Hood helped to establish Zion Wesley Institute, now Livingstone College, as a school to train black students for the ministry and to become good citizens of their state as teachers and artisans. He presided over the school’s board of trustees for over 30 years.
In addition to his role in the church, Hood also sought to become involved in politics as a vocal and successful advocate for the rights of blacks. In 1865, he presided over the statewide freedmen’s convention and later participated in the 1868 state constitutional convention and the national Republican convention of 1872. He also held several government positions including assistant state superintendent of public instruction, magistrate and assistant superintendent of the North Carolina Freedmen’s Bureau.
Hood is the subject of a highway marker in Craven County.
Arthur Dobbs and His Mixed Success as Royal Governor
On October 31, 1754, Arthur Dobbs, the newly minted governor of North Carolina, arrived in the colony. He had previously been a very successful politician in Ireland, serving as a member of Parliament and as the engineer and surveyor general of the country.
Dobbs had been interested in the colonies as a whole since the 1730s, and during the 1750s, was responsible for the immigration of about 500 Protestant families from the northern part of Ireland to North Carolina.
For the first few years of his tenure Dobbs was a successful governor. He promoted unity, industry, military strength and loyalty to the Crown. Always trying to avoid the conflict between northern and southern factions, he attempted to establish the capital near the centrally-located town of what is now Kinston. He finally settled on moving to Brunswick in 1758, where he built a home and encouraged the building of St. Philip’s Church. Within four years, however, turmoil once more broke out, and Dobbs was forced to dissolve the colonial assembly in 1759.
By 1764, with factionalism rampant, Dobbs asked for and received a leave of absence. He died in March of 1765 without having left the colony. He is buried at St. Philip’s Church.
Cape Lookout Light Lit
On November 1, 1859, the Cape Lookout Lighthouse was lit for the first time. Begun in 1857, the lighthouse took two years to construct, replacing a previous light built around 1812. The present tower, rising 208 feet, became the model for all subsequent lighthouse construction along the Outer Banks, especially the Cape Hatteras, Bodie Island and Currituck lighthouses.
Built to alert sailors of the dangerous shoals on the southern tip of Core Banks, an area known since the late sixteenth century as “horrible headland,” the light could be seen from up to 19 miles out at sea. Until the completion of the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse in 1870, the Cape Lookout light was the tallest such structure south of New Jersey.
In 1873, the Light House Board assigned the familiar diamond pattern to Cape Lookout, and the small community around the lighthouse took the name “Diamond City” around 1885 as a result. Though the community prospered for a brief time, largely due to the success of the whaling industry, it was abandoned after a strong hurricane in August 1899 nearly destroyed it.
LaGrange Country Boy to Harlem Gangster
On November 2, 2007, American Gangster, a film starring Denzel Washington based on the life of North Carolina native Frank Lucas, was released to wide acclaim.
Born near LaGrange in 1930, Lucas saw his older cousin lynched by the Ku Klux Klan in 1936 for looking at a white woman walking down the street. He credited that moment with launching him into a life of crime.
Already a criminal at age 16, Lucas moved to Harlem, which he’d been told was the “promised land” for African Americans, in 1946 . His crime spree in New York began with thievery but soon descended into murder and drugs. In the 1960s and 1970s, Lucas “owned” his neighborhood in Harlem, buoyed by his fearlessness and by the locals’ addiction to his particular brand of heroin. A rather flamboyant gangster, his signature was a $50,000 chinchilla coat with matching $10,000 hat.
Lucas brought five brothers into the family “business.” Calling them the “Country Boys,” he said that city boys were not reliable and that he could only trust good old country folks. First arrested in 1975, Lucas never served more than a few years behind bars, trading information for time. Although many details in the movie are disputed, it conveys the likable nature of the country boy, Frank Lucas.
Thad Eure, N.C. Secretary of State for Over a Half-Century
On November 3, 1936, Thad Eure was elected to his first term as North Carolina’s Secretary of State. Eure would go on to hold the post for 13 terms, serving in the job for a total of 53 years.
Born in Gates County in 1899, Eure served as mayor of Winton and a member of the General Assembly before he decided to run for Secretary of State in 1931 at the behest of Governor O. Max Gardner.
Eure, like other secretaries of state, was responsible for chartering corporations and publishing the North Carolina Manual, a biannual compilation of laws, among other duties. He was known for being available to new legislators for advice and maintained a literal open door policy; never closing his door to the public.
Though Eure was famous for asking voters to “give a young man a chance” during his first campaign, he had the nickname of “oldest rat in the Democratic barn” by the end of his career. In 1987, President Ronald Reagan recognized Eure for holding public office longer than any official in United States history.
Eure died in 1993.
Charles Frazier and the Crafting of Cold Mountain
On November 4, 1950, Charles Frazier was born in Asheville. Growing up, Frazier has admitted, he was “a great reader of junk.” When he was introduced by a friend to some of the better works of American literature he was hooked. After earning his Ph.D., he traveled widely and co-wrote a Sierra Club travel guide to the Andes region.
In 1986, Frazier returned to his home state, taking a teaching position at North Carolina State University. During that time he researched all aspects of mountain culture, folklore and natural history. He knew that he wanted to write a novel but was unsure of the precise subject. He had a moment of clarity when his father recounted a story of their great uncle, a Confederate soldier who deserted, leaving his hospital to return to his home at Cold Mountain.
Quitting his teaching job to stay home with his daughter, Frazier spent most of his time writing. The resulting book, based loosely on the family legend and more firmly rooted in the wider Appalachian heritage, was on the bestseller list for 61 weeks and won the Sir Walter Raleigh and National Book Awards for fiction in 1997. Cold Mountain was adapted for a film, released in 2003 to wide acclaim.