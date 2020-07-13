A group of well-dressed businessmen whose goal is to change white people’s perception of Black people marched through Elizabeth City’s downtown on Saturday.
The group calling itself SuitedMovement757 walked from the Pasquotank County Courthouse on Main Street to Waterfront Park on Water Street. About 10 members participated.
Lugman Haskett, SuitedMovement757’s leader, said the group gets its name from two places. One comes from the fact that most group members are business professionals who wear suits to work. The other part comes from the fact most members live and work in the Hampton Roads area of Virginia where the telephone area code is 757.
While the group expresses its solidarity for the Black Lives Matter movement, it’s main objective is to change the way people view Blacks, Haskett said.
“We’re trying to change the perception of how we’re seen,” said Haskett, a clothing designer who spent 22 years in the U.S. Navy before retiring.
Haskett noted the recent protests over the police-involved death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Many of the Black males taking part in those protests were dressed in all black, he said.
“We want to change that,” Haskett said, of the group’s use of business attire to emphasize its message. “We’re all professionals.”
The group also hopes to encourage younger Blacks to seek professional careers of their own.
Haskett told the group that any change would have to begin with them at the grassroots level.
“That starts with us, within our community,” he said. “It starts with us.”
Saturday marked the third march the group has held; the first was on June 6 in downtown Norfolk.
Saturday’s weather was sunny and stifling with the humidity, which made it tough for walking in suits in the bright sun shortly after noon. Regardless of the weather, the march was going to happen, Haskett told the group.
“Whether we had two people or 200 this was going to happen,” he said.
Another man, who identified himself as a retired U.S. Coast Guard veteran, thanked the group for carrying its message to Elizabeth City.
“This is awesome,” he said, while the group was still gathered at the courthouse. “We need to make it bigger.”
According to Haskett, the group was invited to Elizabeth City by Pastor Daniel Spence, who saw it featured in a local TV news segment. Haskett contacted the Elizabeth City Police Department early last week to begin making arrangements, he said.
As the group marched down Main Street it chanted “No peace, no justice”, “Say his name, George Floyd!” and other slogans familiar with the BLM movement. All the while, Elizabeth City police provided a security escort and controlled traffic at intersections.
Spence spoke briefly at Waterfront Park, before giving a closing prayer. Joining the group at the park were City Councilman Kem Spence and Pasquotank Commissioner Charles Jordan.
Apparently there was some concern that the group’s march was a protest against police. Not so, said Spence.
“We are not against police officers,” he said, addressing the officers within hearing distance. “We need your support like you need ours.”
Spence spoke briefly about how he came to learn about SuitedMovement757.
“I saw the movement happening in Virginia,” he said. “The moment I saw it I got excited. We need to have that in Elizabeth City.”
Spence continued by saying the media and society have taught white people to fear Blacks.
“We have to change the narrative,” he said. “We don’t want them to fear us. We want them to respect us.”