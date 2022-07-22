Fast ferry

Shown is a drawing of one of the fast ferry vessels Harbor Town Inc. is having built for its Inner Banks ferry system on the Albemarle Sound.

 Nick Williams/

Smoky Mountain Jetboat Builders

Fabrication and assembly of the first boat for the Harbor Town high speed ferry project is expected to begin next week.

“We should be cutting metal by the middle of next week,” Nick Williams of Smoky Mountain Jet Boats said Friday.