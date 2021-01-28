Lentils are the new dried bean. If you have a bag of dried lentils in your pantry here is a recipe that you can use to make a delicious and economical meal.
The Mayo Clinic states that lentils are grouped with beans and peas as part of the legume family because, like all legumes, they grow in pods. Lentils are high in protein and fiber and low in fat, which makes them a healthy substitute for meat. They’re also packed with folate, iron, phosphorus, potassium and fiber. They come in three different varieties.
· Brown lentils. The least expensive, they hold their texture if properly cooked. They can stand in for black beans as a side dish or in a vegan burger. They also work well in soups.
· Green lentils. Also called French lentils, these have a nuttier flavor and stay firm when cooked. Green lentils are the best choice for salads. Newer to markets are Beluga lentils, which are similar in texture to French lentils but are black in color.
· Red lentils. The fastest cooking, these lose their shape and turn golden when cooked. They are milder and sweeter than green lentils. Use them for purees and Indian dals.
How do you prepare lentils? F irst sort through the lentils to pick out any small, hard debris, and then rinse to remove dirt. Unlike other legumes, lentils cook quickly without presoaking.
Lentils are a quick alternative to dried beans. No soaking required and cook in a very short time. Delicious on their own, added to salads or soups, or as a base for fish or chicken. This recipe uses a delicious cumin vinaigrette to make a delicious side or main dish. I prefer to use brown lentils but any type will work just fine. Using vegetable stock that is available in most grocery stores takes the guesswork out of seasoning. I almost always double this so I use a whole box of stock. The recipe keeps for several days and makes a great to-go lunch.