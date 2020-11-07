If you didn’t vote this year in Pasquotank County, you have no one to blame but yourself.
Board of Elections Director Emma Tate and her tiny staff did a superb job of extending this democratic franchise to all 28,000-plus eligible voters during a long general election season.
I know because I was one of 90 contract poll workers the 25-year-old Tate employed on Election Day and the 2½ weeks of early voting leading up to it. That is 2½ times as many workers as were recruited in 2018.
Win or lose, Donald Trump’s legacy may be a rebirth of civic engagement through voting and political work.
This year was my first time working the polls. In a word, it was inspiring.
A Hispanic man, in the country for 24 years, and naturalized for three, cast his first ballot from the curbside the day I worked that outside line. He was excited and proud. Just like the Asian woman a day later who placed her first American ballot in the box as a beaming Anglo friend stood nearby.
Parents smiled as their 18-, 19- and 20-year-old children cast their ballots for the first time.
On Election Day, a van drove up to Ramoth Gilead Baptist Church in Newland, where I was working the curbside line. A young wheelchair-bound woman insisted she would go inside to vote like anyone else. I had to restrain myself from clapping with pride as she emerged after casting her ballot.
A coworker, 81 years young, took several shifts, including six hours on her feet sanitizing the chairs and desks in the voting area of the cavernous Kermit White Graduate Center at Elizabeth City State University. The university generously donated the space to the Pasquotank Board of Elections in anticipation of higher than normal turnout.
When I voted for the first time in 1968, you either showed up in person at your precinct on Election Day or you gave a valid excuse to obtain an absentee ballot.
In this season of alleged voter suppression, poll workers focused on enabling citizens to vote.
No-excuse absentee ballots went out to North Carolinians in September. The U.S. Supreme Court mandated that ballots received by mail until Nov. 12 must be included in the final tally. Voters could avail themselves of early voting beginning Oct. 15 and running until Halloween. Citizens wary of COVID-19 were allowed to drive up to the polls and cast a “McVote” curbside without leaving their vehicles. They had to sign an affidavit that they could not get inside, but we were instructed not to press the point. I made seven round trips from one vehicle to the ballot area to reconcile names with addresses. A coworker made eight trips on another occasion.
I was surprised how many voters offered photo identification without prompting.
They may have voted for photo ID, like 63 percent of other North Carolinians, in the referendum two years ago, but the courts have instructed us we could not request any identification. A few voters asked where they signed their ballots. I reminded them that they get to cast secret ballots in America.
There was humor, too.
The Democratic National Committee dispatched a pair of poll watchers from Maryland to the Newland precinct to ferret out voter suppression. They faced off with a couple of military vets in Trump hats who were politicking for Republican candidates. After a couple hours of intermittent chatting, the quartet got busy teasing each other about the Baltimore Ravens versus the New York Jets. That soon devolved to a laughing discussion of the merits of fried okra, shrimp and grits and barbecue recipes.
It was so much more civil than Facebook exchanges.
By mid-afternoon, the Marylanders got bored with the peaceful flow of voters and departed.
At 7:27 p.m., three minutes before the polls were to close, a caravan of cars pulled into the parking lot.
My curbside coworker and I groaned. “We won’t get out of here for another 45 minutes if they all vote.”
“Nah. We’re just here for choir practice,” they chirped.
Doug Gardner has voted in every election since 1968.