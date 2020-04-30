What Does This All Mean?
What would you think if someone said that an event occurring in Egypt one terrible night in BC 1491 would have relevance today?
Most likely your response would be driven by skeptical cynicism simply because it wouldn’t be possible you’d say. But what if it could be proven that it’s happening all over again as you read these lines!?
Something very crazy is going on all across America that is eerily similar to the time of when Moses told the Israelites to ‘shelter’/in place inside their houses with door posts covered in the blood of a lamb as the death angel passed over that night.
It would be the tenth and final plague that killed Pharaoh Amenhotep’s son because he didn’t believe.
If the Hebrews would explicitly obey God’s orders they would be spared and no one in their house would die because they were identified by the blood as God’s chosen people.
On the other hand the first born (bechor) Egyptian males of men and animals would die because they were not covenanted people. Even the dogs were not allowed to bark at the Jews and their animals.
Where have we heard similar language like that of this letter during this time of pestilence that walketh in darkness that we call call the Corona virus?
Fortunately, in today’s world we only need to stand up and be identified as one of God’s and make him our ‘’habitation’ and He’ll do the ‘sheltering’ for us as we keep his commandments.
Yes, dear hearts, we’ll see others die all around us but it’ll not come near those that make God their habitation.
Calvin Lacy
Hertford