CANCELLATIONS
Christian Women’s Luncheon
The Currituck Christian Women’s luncheon scheduled for April 8 has been canceled.
Easels in Garden tour
The Easels in the Garden tour scheduled for May 1-2 has been canceled.
TODAY
VFW Post 6060 meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will serve a spaghetti and meat balls meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10. Free local delivery is available by calling 338-2828.
THURSDAY
Food distribution
New Calvary Missionary Baptist Church will serve as an Operation Blessing distribution center. Nonperishable food will be distributed at 701 Third St., Elizabeth City, every Monday and Thursday between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. until the pandemic is over.
Food Pantry hours change
Food Bank of the Albemarle’s Food Pantry hours will be temporarily changing on Tuesdays and Fridays. Hours will be from 9 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Also, service will be drive-up only. Food will be placed in a client’s vehicle only. Food will not be placed in the vehicle’s backseat. Motorists are asked to remain in their vehicle. Service will be limited to 75 households a day.
SATURDAY
Red Cross blood drive
Knotts Island Baptist Church, Currituck, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Scholarship applications
The Extension Master Gardener Volunteers of Pasquotank County is accepting applications for a $1,000 scholarship. Contact: 335-5334 or 338-3954. The Virginia Dare Business and Professional Women’s Club is now accepting scholarship applications at www.bpwoftheouterbanks/scholarship-information or at www.nccommunityfoundation.org. Contact: Anne Sorhagen at 910-202-6722.
PASQUOTANK OFFICES
• The Planning and Inspections customer service counter at the courthouse is closed. A Pasquotank Planning Department staffer will assist customers in the county tax office at 203 East Main Street.
• The Register of Deeds customer service counter a the courthouse is also closed, and a staff member will assist customers in the tax office. The office’s vault will continue to be open, and steps will be taken to limit the number of customers at one time.
• The GIS office is closed. The GIS coordinator is at the tax office to assist with walk-in customers.
• Tax payments can be made in the drop box behind the tax office.
• The Board of Elections is closed. Office staff can be reached by phone or email.
• The Pasquotank Library is closed.
• The Pasquotank Public Safety Building is closed to the public. Staff is available by phone.
• The Pasquotank Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension has canceled or postponed all meetings/programs. The office will be staffed but visitors/clients will be seen on one-on-one basis.
• Albemarle Regional Health Services is now conducting health screenings of those entering the Department of Social Services/ARHS facility at 711 Roanoke Avenue.
• The Pasquotank Department of Social Services’ triage station is operated by ARHS and does include temperature readings for fevers. Those who pass through the screening station will be directed to the DSS front desk to conduct as much business as possible. Those who do not pass the screening station will be redirected outside the building where a worker will contact them either by phone or face to face. Individuals can apply for benefits through the ePass website at https://epass.nc.gov/CitizenPortal/application.do. The following programs cannot be completed online: Work First family assistance and employment services, including re-certifications and Medicaid for special assistance.
CAMDEN OFFICES
• The Planning/ Inspections/GIS office is now limiting non-essential in-person contact with employees whenever possible. Inspectors will remain behind glass for conversation with contractors and will maintain social distance when conversing with workers on site. Plats and surveys needing approval and signatures should be left at the office’s front desk. Staff can meet in the front lobby or outside the building.
• The Register of Deeds office will be operating with the following restrictions: Couples may enter to purchase marriage licenses but bring no others with them. The license must be used in North Carolina within the 60-day period. No refunds will be issued. Vault access will be limited to attorneys, their staff, and land surveyors. No genealogy research will be allowed until further notice. Citizens with vital record requests are encouraged to call ahead to verify the record is available.
• The Tax Office will be limiting the number of people in lobby. Appointments should be made in advance if conversation is needed with staff. Instructions will be posted on the door. Customers can place payments in the dropbox. If paying cash customers should have the exact amount; if paying by check a receipt will be mailed.
• The Water office will limit the number of customers in the office for transactions. Customers will be directed to pay online at ww.camdencountync.gov, or by calling 877-885-7968.
• The Camden Department of Social Services will be operating with the following restrictions: Information to case workers can be dropped in the drop box at the front entrance, faxed to 252-335-1009 or by email. Call 331-4787 for more information. Individuals needing to apply for Medicaid and/or food stamps can do so online through the ePasswebsite at https://epass.nc.gov. Programs like Work First and Special Assistance/Assisted Living require a face-to-face interview. To get an interview, clients should call the agency ahead of time.
• Sheriff’s Office: As of Monday, the office is closed to pedestrian traffic for two weeks. Sheriff’s Office employees will still be working in the office.
• The Senior Center is closed to the public until further notice. All activities and trips are canceled.
• Camden Parks and Recreation programs are cancelled through March 27. This will be reassessed on March 26 and updated as needed.
• The Camden County library is closed to the public until further notice.
• The South Mills Volunteer Fire Department is limiting its meetings and activities.
• The Dismal Swamp Visitor Center is closed to the public until further notice. Visitor Center staff will continue to answer phone calls and emails.
• The Camden County 4-H has temporarily suspended education programming. The office is still open and receiving client calls/walk-ins and making farm visits.
• The Camden office of the N.C. Forest Service is staffed Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. but closed to the public. Burn permits are only issued online.