The Pasquotank Republican Convention will be held at the Pasquotank County Courthouse Saturday starting with registration at 9 a.m. and the convention beginning at 10 a.m. Judge April Wood, a candidate for the N.C. Court of Appeals, will be the main speaker. Also speaking will be Donald Kirkland, a candidate for the state House in the 5th District; Bill Ward, candidate for county at-large commissioner; and Dr. Paul Moncla, a candidate for county Northern Inside commissioner. A raffle for President Donald Trump items will be held.