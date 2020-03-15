Because of ongoing efforts to reduce the risk of coronavirus spread, some of these events may be canceled or postponed. Check with the sponsor.
TODAY
EC Rotary Club
The Elizabeth City Rotary Club will meet at YMCA at The Pines at 1 p.m. James Reynolds, planetarium educator at the Khan Planetarium at Elizabeth City State University, will be the speaker. Contact: Emmett Murphy at 757-872-7357.
Extension open house
The Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension will host an open house at 120 Community Way, Barco, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Contact: 232-2262 or Cameron_Lowe@ncsu.edu.
TUESDAY
Red Cross blood drive
Rocky Hock Baptist Church, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Employability skills workshop
NCWorks Career Center will host an employability skills workshop at 422 McArthur Drive, Elizabeth City, from 9 a.m. to noon.
Girls Inc. open house
Girls Inc. will host an open house at 304 S. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. Contact: Wanda Hughes at 335-7346.
Chief petty officers meal
The Chief Petty Officers Association will sell a corn beef and cabbage dinner at 514 Cardwell St., Elizabeth City, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Cost is $9. Dine in or carry out. Contact: 335-5594.
Kindergarten registration
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools will hold kindergarten registration at Sheep-Harney Elementary School from 9 a.m. to noon for kids whose last name begins with a letter between M-R. Another session for kids whose last name begins with a letter between M-R will be held Thursday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Emotions Anonymous
Emotions Anonymous, a 12-step program for emotional wellness, will meet at Saint Katherine Drexel Catholic Church in Currituck at 6:30 p.m. Contact: Denton at 232-2539.
Weight-loss group
The Take Off Pounds Sensibly group will meet at the Currituck Senior Center at 5:15 p.m.
Small biz roundtable
The Currituck Chamber of Commerce will host a Small Business Roundtable for Peaceful Waters Counseling & Wellness Center at Southland Restaurant, 141 Caratoke Highway, Moyock, from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Kaylee B. Bynum will be the presenter. Cost is $10. Email: juanita@currituckchamber.org.
WEDNESDAY
VFW Post 6060 meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will serve a corned beef and cabbage meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, March 18 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10. Free local delivery is available by calling 338-2828.
Scholarship applications
The N.C. Cooperative Extension Administrative Professionals Association is seeking nominations for a $750 scholarship available to state residents pursuing a college degree in business or a business-related field of study. Application packets available at community college financial aid offices. Wednesday is the deadline for applications. Contact: 232-2261 or visit currituck.ces.ncsu.edu.
THURSDAY
Red Cross blood drive
Perquimans County Recreation Center, Perquimans, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Sons of American Revolution
The Albemarle Chapter of Sons of the American Revolution will meet at the Nothin’ Fancy Cafe, 701 N. Broad St., Edenton, at 6:30 p.m. The lecture topic is “The American Revolution: A Maritime Conflict.”
Conservation chapter
The Albemarle Conservation and Wildlife Chapter will meet at The Villa Restaurant in Elizabeth City at 6 p.m. Tyler Wood of the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission will discuss traditional duck decoys and give a carving demonstration.
Interviewing tips/techniques
NCWorks Career Center will host a workshop on interviewing tips and techniques at 422 McArthur Drive, Elizabeth City, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
2020 census
Derek Doranzio of the U.S. Census Bureau will discuss the census at the Chowan Senior Center at noon.
Weight loss support
The Elizabeth City Take Off Pounds Sensibly group will meet at Catholic Holy Family Church at 10 a.m. Contact: Sharon Vessey at 202-2943.
SATURDAY
Currituck GOP convention
The event is at the Clubhouse at Waterside Villages in Grandy from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Registration begins at 9 a.m. with precinct meetings starting at 10 a.m. Text: Rene Moseley Etheridge at 757-617-4185 or email thecurrituckgop@gmail.com.
Historic Edenton tour
Historic Edenton State Historic Site will offer “We Cannot Be Indifferent” tours of Edenton in honor of Women’s History Month at 3 p.m. Reservations are required. Tours cost $2.50. Contact: 482-2637.
SUNDAY
Special Friend of County
Nominations are due for the the Perquimans Special Friend of the County awards. To get a form, email Perquimans@Pettigrewlibraries.org or stop by the library. Contact: 426-5319.
UPCOMING
Red Cross blood drives
Freedom Baptist Ministries, Elizabeth City, Tuesday, March 24 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
HEAL grief support
The H.E.A.L. (Helping Everyone Accept Loss) Grief Support Group, sponsored by Albemarle Hospice, will meet at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation Tuesday, March 24, at 2:30 p.m. Contact: Cheryl Fehr-Banks at 339-0922.
Kindergarten registration
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools will hold kindergarten registration at Sheep-Harney Elementary School, Tuesday, March 24, from 9 a.m. to noon for kids whose last name begins with a letter between S-Z.
VFW Post 6060 meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will serve a spaghetti and meat balls meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, March 25 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10. Free local delivery is available by calling 338-2828.
Pet Partners
Pet Partners of Coastal Carolina will meet at the Pasquotank Library Wednesday, March 25 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Anyone interested in training their animals for therapy work is invited to attend.
Other opportunities will be available.
Red Cross blood drives
Knotts Island Baptist Church, Currituck, Saturday, March 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Volunteer appreciation event
The Perquimans County Restoration Association will host a its annual Volunteer Appreciation and Recruitment event at the Newbold White House Visitor Center, 151 Newbold White House Road, Hertford, Saturday, March 28 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Friday, March 27
Free over the counter medicine
NC MedAssist, Chowan Hospital Foundation and Vidant Health will sponsor a free over the counter medicine giveaway at Edenton United Methodist Church, 225 Virginia Road, Edenton, Friday, March 27 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. No ID required. Must be 18 or older. For more information visit: www.medassist.org.
Tuesday, March 31
Networking that sticks
NCWorks Career Center will host Networking That Sticks at 422 McArthur Drive, Elizabeth City, Tuesday, March 31 from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Juvenile crime prevention
The Camden County Juvenile Crime Prevention Council is now accepting applications for grant funding. The deadline is Feb. 27 at noon. A mandatory grant writing workshop for new applicants will be held at Martin Community College in Williamston, Tuesday. Register by emailing denise.bond@ncdps.gov. Contact: TreNeice H. Townes at 312-6484.
Tuesday, March 24
Open House
The Currituck Chamber of Commerce will host an Open House for Chesapeake Regional Healthcare at 100 Plank Bridge Road, Unit B, Camden, Tuesday, March 24 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. You can RSVP at members.currituckchamber.org/events/details/open-house-at-chesapeake-regional-healthcare-in-camden-6397.
Tuesday, March 24
Friday, March 27
You’re A Good Man Charlie Brown
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools Theatre will present You’re A Good Man Charlie Brown at Arts of the Albemarle in the Maguire Theatre Friday, March 27 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 29 at 2 p.m. General admission is $10, the cost for students k-12 is $6 and children 4 and under get in free. Tickets are available online at ecppstheatre.ludus.com and at the door.
Master Gardener scholarship applications
The Extension Master Gardener Volunteers of Pasquotank County are accepting applications for a $1,000 Scholarship to be awarded to a Pasquotank or Camden County high school graduate entering into agriculture, horticulture, botany or other related field of study at an institute of higher learning. Applications may be obtained from the high school counselors, school agriculture instructors, the Pasquotank Extension Center or by going to the following link and downloading the pasquotank.ces.ncsu.edu/2017/02/pasquotank-master-gardener-scholarships/. Applications must be received by the Pasquotank Extension Center by no later than April 27 at 5 p.m. Contact: 335-5334 or 338-3954.
Scholarship applications
The Virginia Dare Business and Professional Women’s Club is now accepting scholarship applications from women ages 25 and older who live in either Dare, Currituck, Camden, Tyrrell, Pasquotank, or Hyde counties. Applicants must show demonstrated financial need be enrolled in either an educational degree or certification program. Find applications at www.bpwoftheouterbanks/scholarship-information or at www.nccommunityfoundation.org. Contact: Anne Sorhagen at 910-202-6722.
Community grants
The board of advisers of the Northern Albemarle Community Foundation is now accepting applications from nonprofits serving local needs in Camden, Gates, Pasquotank and Perquimans counties. Applications available at nccommunityfoundation.org. Deadline to submit applications is April 7 at noon. Contact: Anne Sorhagen at 910-202-6727.
Crime prevention funds
The Juvenile Crime Prevention Council is seeking applications for $162,280 in funding for nonprofits that serve delinquent and at-risk youth. Agencies can visit bit.ly/2RC22Js. Applications are due by March 16. Mail program applications to: Tonja Simpson Jacobs at 1217 Moseley St., Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Contact: 335-1633.
Scholarship applications
The Caswell Center Foundation, Inc. is offering three $1,000 scholarships for the 2020-21 academic school year to rising college senior in Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Gates, Hertford, Pasquotank and Perquimans counties. Eligible students must be working toward a graduate degree in allied health, education or psychology in one of the following areas: occupational therapy, physical therapy, recreation therapy, psychology, nursing, speech-language pathology, or social work and intend to serve persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities after graduation. The deadline to apply is April 1. Contact: Danielle Howell at 208-3790 or danielle.howell@dhhs.nc.gov.
Saturday, March 28
Church craft/vendor show
Berea Baptist Church will host a Craft & Vendor Show at the Family Life Center, 2033 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Saturday, March 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. There will be door prizes and concessions. All proceeds will go toward the church’s Youth Mission Trip to Philadelphia and Camp Cale.
Hazardous Waste Disposal Day
NC Cooperative Extension, Currituck Center and Currituck Public Works team will hold a household hazardous waste disposal day to help assist in this year’s spring cleaning at the Southern Outer Banks Water Plant, 734 Ocean Trail, Corolla, Saturday, March 28, from 9 a.m. to noon. Email or call Adam Formella at Adam_Formella@ncsu.edu or 232-2262.
Thursday, March 26
Elementary geography/spelling bee
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools will host an Elementary Geography & Spelling Bee at the Museum of the Albemarle in the Gaither Auditorium Thursday, March 26 at 6 p.m. for the Geography Bee and 7 p.m. for the Spelling Bee. Participants need to arrive 15 minutes prior to the start of their individual competition.
Thursday, April 1
Newbold-White House opens
The Newbold-White House will open for the season Thursday, April 1 at 10 a.m. It will be open Thursday-Saturday through Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Contact: 426-7567.
Spring social dinner/dance
Currituck Chamber of Commerce will host a Spring Social Dinner and Dance at Sanctuary Vineyards, 7005 Caratoke Highway, Jarvisburg, Saturday, April 4 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Cost is $75 per person. Contact: 453-9497 or info@currituckchamber.org.
History for Lunch
Museum of the Albemarle will host History for Lunch: Songs and Stars of the Speakeasies in the Gaither Auditorium Wednesday, April 1 at 12:15 p.m. Kelly Balmaceda (soprano) and Dr. Rachel Gragson (piano) for a historic snapshot into music of the Prohibition
Monday, April 6
Friend of the County celebration
Perquimans Library will host a Special Friend of the County celebration Monday, April 6 at 3 p.m.
era. Plan to arrive early. Contact: 335-1453.
Thursday, April 9
Ribbon cutting ceremony
The Currituck Chamber of Commerce and Built to Last Outdoor Furniture will host a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at 417 Caratoke Highway, Unit H, Moyock, Thursday, April 9 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Bring your business cards.
Sunday, April 12
Easter Sunrise service
A Easter Sunrise Service will be held at Waterfront Park Sunday, April 12 from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m.
Thursday, April 23
Boating skills/seamanship course
The Outer Banks Coast Guard Flotilla of the US Coast Guard Auxiliary will offer a Coast Guard approvedBoating Skills and Seamanship course at the Pitt Center on Virginia Dare Trail in Southern Shores beginning Thursday, April 23. The comprehensive 9-session class will meet twice a week through May 21 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The tuition is $30 per person or $55 per couple. Contact: Jack Horst at 609-504-4312 or hoagie2160@gmail.com.
Monday, April 13
Spring break at the library
Perquimans Library will host an egg hunt Monday, April 13; Family Board Games Tuesday, April 14; Musical Lego’s Wednesday, April 15; Children’s Crafts Thursday, April 16; Family Movie Friday, April 17. All events will be held at 2 p.m.
Saturday, April 18
Exhibit opening
Museum of the Albemarle will open the The Day The Lights Came On exhibit Saturday, April 18. They will discuss how “the day the lights came on” impacted people’s lives and businesses. Contact: 335-1453.
Wednesday, April 29
ECPPS Kindergarten registration
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools will hold Kindergarten registration at each respective school Wednesday, April 29 from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Thursday, April 30 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday, May 1 from 8 a.m. to noon. To be eligible for the program, your child must be five years old on or before August 31, 2020. Visit: www.ecpps.k12.nc.us
Thursday, April 23
Ribbon cutting ceremony
The Currituck Chamber of Commerce and WAO Garage-Window Tint Specialist will host a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at 726 Caratoke Highway, Moyock, Thursday, April 23 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Bring your business cards.
Saturday, April 18
Home/flower/garden show
Currituck County Extension Master Gardener volunteers will host the 2020 Currituck Home, Flower and Garden Show at the NC Cooperative Extension Currituck Center, 120 Community Way, Barco, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Contact: Chris Blaha at 232-2262 or ctblaha@ncsu.edu
Saturday, April 25
Children’s festival/Safe Kids Day
The Chowan/Perquimans Smart Start Partnership and Safe Kids Chowan will host The 12th Annual Children’s Festival and Safe Kids Day at the Perquimans Recreation Center Saturday, April 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Contact: Sarah Williams at 482-3035.
Wednesday, April 22
Welcome to Medicare
NC Cooperative Extension, Currituck County Center will host a Welcome to Medicare session at the Moyock Library, 126 Campus Drive, Moyock, Wednesday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to noon. Lunch will be provided to those who pre-register through Eventbrite at welcometomedicareapril2020.eventbrite.com. For more information or accommodations for persons with disabilities please contact Sheila Gregory at 232-2261 or sheila_gregory @ncsu.edu no later than five business days before the event.
Tuesday, April 28
4-H Livestock Show/Sale
The Seventy Fifth Annual Albemarle 4-H Livestock Show & Sale will be held in the livestock arena located at 864 SunGro Drive on Highway 17 S., Elizabeth City, Tuesday, April 28 from 6:30 a.m. 7 p.m. and Wednesday, April 29 from 8 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.