Because it is the Christmas season, this country editor got to thinking about model trains and wondering what happened to the Albemarle Railroad Club’s plans to move to Hertford.
Earlier this year, the club “lost” its lease in Elizabeth City and was asked to leave the building in early May. Without a place to move to, the club members had to break-up the various layouts (4-5 in total) and store the items and materials in member’s garages.
The group of model railroad hobbyists, had reached an informal agreement with Mayor Earnell Brown and Town Manager Pam Hurdle, pending council approval, to occupy the former community center on Grubb Street until such time as other town-owned facilities could be offered to the club. Well, that proposal fell apart due to a perfect storm of tumultuous Hertford politics and the pandemic.
After consultation with several civic leaders and Brown, the club leaders concluded that it would be prudent to withdraw their request to use the community center. Following the club’s formal withdrawal, Brown responded with a sincere acknowledgment, stating that she was hopeful that something could be worked out in the future. The club’s interest to settle in Hertford remains high in spite of the current circumstances.
Without an operating locations, the train club has suspended its activities. However, the club retains its nonprofit status and chapter membership in the National Model Railroad Association.