Editor’s Note: We’re going to start a feature that we call “Whatever Happened To?” that will – attempt – to address any questions about the community that our readers submit to the newspaper. Send questions or tips to mlayton@ncweeklies.com
First question comes from Connie Brothers of Hertford: Whatever happened to the Perquimans High School track to be named for Shirley Wiggins?
A former longtime Perquimans County Commissioner, Wiggins died in April 18, 2010.
Perquimans Board of Education unanimously approved naming the future track as the Ms. Shirley Wiggings Track in April 2018.
Judie Hoffler proposed naming the track in honor of Wiggins, according to the minutes from the Perquimans Board of Education meeting dated March 26, 2018.
“Ms. Wiggins was an advocate for children in our community,” said Hoffler, a member of the Athletic Complex Design Committee. “One of Ms. Wiggins passions was to have a track for our children for which she worked tirelessly and diligently.”
Hoffler said that such a track would not only encourage children of color, but children of all races and bring them together to create a mutual respect for one another. She said it will help children to realize that Black people have fought and are still fighting for equality and goodwill among all races.
A few years back, Dr. Billy Nixon and Charles Ward donated land and money for the football part of the complex to be completed. There was supposed to be a fundraising committee established outside of the school system that was to raise money for the building of a track on this same property.
Sources say no money has been donated for the track to the school system or the Education Foundation by this committee.
Soon after Wiggins died, Congressman G. K. Butterfield read this into the Congressional Record on April 22, 2010:
Madam Speaker, I rise to recognize the life and work of County Commissioner Minnie Shirley Wiggins who died on Sunday, April 18, 2010 after a short illness. Commissioner Wiggins was a well-respected elected official and community leader in Perquimans County, North Carolina.
Born on Feb. 6, 1933 to the late Mary and Hardy Wiggins, Sr., Commissioner Wiggins was a graduate of Perquimans County Training School and St. Agnes School of Nursing in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Commissioner Wiggins served our Nation with honor as a United States Navy Nurse Corps Captain, serving aboard the USS Sanctuary during the Vietnam War. She was a proud member of the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars and Vietnam Veterans of America.
During her more than 20 years as a Perquimans County Commissioner, she provided a passionate and tireless voice for the youths and senior citizens of the Albemarle Region. She worked as a volunteer with elementary school children and devoted significant time to the Meals on Wheels program. She earned recognition for her devotion to public service, including North Carolina’s highest honor – the Order of the Long Leaf Pine.
Commissioner Wiggins had a great passion for her church, Melton Grove Missionary Baptist Church of Winfall, North Carolina, where she was a devoted member for many years.
She is survived by brothers, Percy A. Wiggins Sr. and Horace Wiggins; brother/son Hardy Wiggins Jr.; daughter/niece C. Loretta Buggs; and a host of nieces, nephews, adopted sons and daughters, godchildren and extended family.
Madam Speaker, I ask that my colleagues rise to recognize the life and work of Commissioner Minnie Shirley Wiggins and her outstanding public service to the community. I also ask that we pass along our best wishes and prayers to her family, friends and loved ones during this time of bereavement.