Rather than listen to the talking heads’ opinions about what’s happening, Perquimans Weekly asked what you think about current events arising from George Floyd’s death and the subsequent protests. Comments may have been shortened for space, but otherwise were published unedited.
“I agree 100% with the protestors. They need to group together and appoint a spokesperson. I do not agree with the provocation by ANTIFA or any other “hate” group. I do not agree with any innocent life lost on either side.”
– Pam Benton Brown
“First and foremost, it is terrible a man lost his life in the streets like an animal. He was a human being but was not treated like one at all. We are Americans. It is also mind boggling to me that the other officers standing around him did not tell him to get off. It doesn’t take a genius to figure out cutting off circulation for that amount of time can cause death. Charge all of them involved.
“Peaceful protests I am completely for. It is every Americans right to protest. Peacefully is the key word. Riots and destroying businesses is doing nothing but silencing the voices trying to enact change.”
– Adam Reynolds
“It appears that most of the destruction is not being perpetrated by actual protestors, but by provocateurs.”
– Paul Merritt
“It’s really sad that a human being is Murdered by the hands of the police that is supposed to keep us safe. No matter the.race creed or color. It’s speaks in the book of Matthew about.what is happening. People are afraid. It’s scary. These police officers should pay the price of their decision to murder this gentleman. I believe in protesting peaceful. But as for destroying businesses and setting fires an throwing cocktails of destruction and violence is wrong. Your community doesn’t deserve the rioting. These looters and rioters are criminals. It has to stop. You can’t go in an steal what you want out of a business that’s wrong. I pray for our community and the nation to take each others hands and forma prayer line all across this community. Love each other look out for each other. RED AN YELLOW BLACK AND WHITE THEY ARE ALL PRECIOUS IN HIS SIGHT. JESUS LOVES HIS CHILDREN OF THE WORLD. AMEN. STAY SAFE STAY HOME AND LOVE EACH OTHER.”
– Diana Kennedy
“That cop committed murder. However the riots helps no one. Only distracts from the subject at hand and destroys peoples lives and their property.”
– Debbie Stallings Lassiter