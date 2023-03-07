TODAY
Museum Tot Time
Museum of the Albemarle will hold a Tot Time program on the Leigh family portraits at 10 a.m. The program is for kids ages 3-5 accompanied by an adult.
Computer class
The Pasquotank County Library will host an Excel 2 class at 4 p.m.
Pasquotank vacancy
The Pasquotank Democratic Party will accept applications for the vacant seat on the Pasquotank Board of Commissioners at 6 p.m. at 717 Small Drive, Elizabeth City. Contact: 757-274-5659.
FRIDAY
Electricity workshop
Currituck County 4-H will host a workshop on “Electricity, Circuits and Wiring” for youth ages 5-7 at the Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension, from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. There is a $5 fee. The registration deadline is March 6. Register at https://Cloverbudelectric2023.eventbrite.com.
ECSU Founders Day
Elizabeth City State University will host its 132nd Founders Day Convocation in the Mickey L. Burnim Fine Arts Center at 10 a.m. Hilda Pinnix-Ragland, a managing partner for AHK Global Resources and chair of the North Carolina A&T Board of Trustees, will be the keynote speaker. The event will also be livestreamed on ECSU’s YouTube channel.
SATURDAY
Seeds of Success
Seeds of Success will host a Women in STEM program presented by Mrs. Devin Wilder from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Film screening
The John A. Holmes Herren Project will host a screening of the film, “The First Day: Focus on the First Day,” at the Taylor Theater in Edenton, at noon.
Church fundraiser
First Christian Church will host an all-you-can-eat pancake and sausage breakfast at 800 Beech St., Elizabeth City, from 7 a.m. until 10 a.m. Cost is $8.
NE GOP Women
The Northeast Carolina Republican Women will host a luncheon and regular meeting at the Pines in Elizabeth City at noon.
Scholarship Gala
Elizabeth City State University and the Elizabeth City State University Foundation will host the Founders Day Scholarship Gala XVI at the K.E. White Graduate Center starting at 6 p.m. Tickets are $150 and available at https://fundraise.givesmart.com/form.
MONDAY
Pasquotank Dems
The Pasquotank Democratic Party will meet in Courtroom A of the Pasquotank County Courthouse at 7 p.m.
Alzheimer’s support
The Alzheimer’s/Dementia Support Group for caregivers and family members will meet at 1 p.m. at Hertford United Methodist Church, 200 Dobbs St., Hertford, at 1 p.m. Contact: 404-7090 or 333-7774.
Library classes
The Pasquotank Library will host the following computer classes: Excel 2, Monday, March 13; Word 2, , Tuesday; Facebook, Wednesday; and PowerPoint, Thursday, March 16.
TUESDAY
Library programs
The Pasquotank Library will host the program, “What’s the Weather Today?” for kids ages 3-5 with an adult Tuesday. A similar program will be held Wednesday for kids ages 1-2. Both programs are at 10 a.m.
WEDNESDAY
History for Lunch
Museum of the Albemarle will host its monthly History for Lunch program at noon. Robert Waters, a local historian, will provide a narrative and history of Celtic and traditional Irish selections played on such instruments as the banjo, button accordion, autoharp, folk, and spoons. The program will both live and on Zoom at the museum’s website and Facebook page.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a corned beef and cabbage meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Bilingual storytime
The Pasquotank Library will host Bilingual Storytime for kids ages 1-5 at 3 p.m. Event includes stories, songs, and games in both English and Spanish.
UPCOMING
Pollinators exhibit
Museum of the Albemarle will open a poster exhibition, “Pollination Investigation,” March 20. The exhibition explores the relationship between flowers and pollinators like bees, beetles, butterflies, hummingbirds, flies, moths and wind. The exhibit is made possible by the Smithsonian Gardens and the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a meatball sub sandwich meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, March 15, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Tribute to Foster
Museum of the Albemarle will host area school students in grades 6-12 for a Tribute to Stephen Foster program Friday, March 24, at 10 a.m. Robert Waters, a local historian, will talk about how the events in Foster’s life shaped his music. Registration is required. Contact Lori Meads at lori.meads@ncdcr.gov or by calling (252) 331-4054.
Church garage sale
First Christian Church will host a garage sale and breakfast biscuits sale at 800 Beech St., Friday and Saturday, March 24-25, from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a porkchop meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, March 29, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Perquimans Republicans
The Perquimans Republican Party Convention will be held at the Perquimans County Courthouse Thursday, March 30, at 6:30 p.m. Doors open for registration at 5:45 p.m.