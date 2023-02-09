Free tax help available

The Hertford Ruritan Club will offer free tax filing assistance through the Volunteers in Tax Assistance program starting Tuesday. The VITA program’s assistance will be offered to low- to moderate-income and elderly taxpayers in the auditorium at the Perquimans County Emergency Management Center at 159 Creek Drive, Hertford, on Tuesdays from noon to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon. Call 252-619-7618 to make an appointment.

 Submitted graphic

