TODAY
Love Thy Neighbor
Currituck County will distribute Food Lion gift cards to county residents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, starting at 9:30 a.m. County residents showing proof of county residency may get one of the cards per household at one of two sites: the Crawford Township Fire Station at 121 Shawboro Road, Moyock or the Lower Currituck Fire Station at 6323 Caratoke Highway, Grandy.
FRIDAY
June ArtWalk
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc., will not be able to promote First Friday ArtWalk on Friday as an official event. However, downtown businesses may still host individual First Friday events and activities that evening.
Folwell event
The Currituck Chamber of Commerce will host a virtual “breakfast conversation” with N.C. Treasurer Dale Folwell from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. To join the meeting via Zoom, visit https://zoom.us/j/94344811150.
SATURDAY
Ruritan breakfast
The Forestburg Ruritan Club will hold its pancake-sausage breakfast at the club’s building on the corner of Woodland Church and New Hope roads, Saturday from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Breakfast will be carryout only. Cost if $5 for adults, $3 for children.
Downtown Market
The Downtown Waterfront Market will be held at Mariners’ Wharf Park in Elizabeth City from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
UPCOMING
Disabled vets, auxiliary
The K.J. Eyre Jr. Chapter 64 of the Disabled American Veterans and Auxiliary will not meet in June. Contact Alan Smith, 444-812-3502.
Blood drives
The American Red Cross will host blood drives at Edenton Baptist Church on Tuesday, June 9, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.; at Holy Family Catholic Church in Elizabeth City Wednesday, June 10, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; at Albemarle Plantation Community Center in Hertford Thursday, June 11, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and at Sentara Albemarle Hospital in Elizabeth City, Thursday, June 11, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Extension scholarships
The Currituck County Extension and Community Association is sponsoring several scholarships for youth or adults pursuing a college degree in North Carolina. For application criteria, visit http://go.ncsu.edu/currituckecascholarship. Applications must be turned in no later than July 1. Send to NC Cooperative Extension, Currituck County Center, attention: Sheila Gregory, 120 Community Way Barco NC 27917.
CANCELLATIONS
The Perquimans County Restoration Association has postponed its planned Garden Party fundraiser to spring 2021.
Northeastern High School’s 50th class reunion planned for June 20 has been canceled due to COVID-19. It will be rescheduled for the summer of 2021.
The Albemarle Sound Studio Tour for 2020 has been postponed. Organizers hope to have a new date sometime in the fall.