TODAY
“Noises Off”
Tickets are now on sale for “Noises Off,” College of the Albemarle Performing Arts Center’s first production of the 2020 fall season. Performances will be Sept. 25, 7 p.m.; Sept. 26, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sept. 27, 2 p.m. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, all performances will be held virtually through the livestreaming platform ShowTix4U. Tickets are $10 and available at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/39767.
Chamber Golf Classic
The Currituck Chamber of Commerce will host its Playing It Safe Currituck Chamber Golf Classic at The Carolina Club at 127 Carolina Club Drive in Grandy from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fee is $400 for a four-person team and the cost includes range balls, a golf cart, scoring and dinner. Visit: http://www.currituckchamber.org or email juanita@currituckchamber.org.
Pasquotank GOP
The Pasquotank Republican Party has opened its 2020 headquarters at 601A E. Elizabeth St., Elizabeth City. The headquarters is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Contact: 335-0640.
SATURDAY
Moth Boat Nationals
Because of inclement weather, organizers have canceled the annual Moth Boat Nationals racing event scheduled to be held on the Pasquotank River this weekend. The event has been rescheduled for Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 10-11.
SUNDAY
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at First United Methodist Church Sunday, Sept. 20, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
MONDAY
Virtual talent show
The Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension will host a virtual talent show as part of its ongoing Fall Family Fun: An Online Fair Event. The show will feature both youth and adult divisions and is open to both individual and team submissions, which will be posted on the Fall Family website. Voting for favorite acts will be online. To sign up, visit https://currituckfa-llfair.eventbrite.com. Entries will be accepted until 8 a.m. on Monday.
WEDNESDAY
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a spaghetti and meat balls meal at 1433 N Road St, Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10 with free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
UPCOMING
Virtual fraud summit
Area seniors are being asked to sign up for the Virtual Fraud Summit: Modern Times, Modern Crimes, Friday, Sept. 25, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will feature a number of national experts. To register, visit http://bit.ly/ModernCrimes.
Vegetable box
The Camden Center for Active Adults is currently asking seniors who need a fall shelf stable/vegetable box to call the center at 335-2569.
ONGOING
ECDI raffle
Downtown Elizabeth City, Inc. and Weatherly Lofts are sponsoring a raffle in which the winner will get a one-year rent-free lease along with a $5,000 furniture allowance and up to $200 a month for utility bills. Proceeds from the raffle will benefit ECDI. The winner can opt for a $15,000 cash payout instead of the apartment lease and furniture. For tickets, contact Debbie Malenfant at 252-338-4104 or visit https://www.downtowndigsec.com.
‘Coastal Summer’
Arts of the Albemarle has announced a new art competition it’s calling “Coastal Summer.” Artists are asked to create a work of art in any medium celebrating the coast, photograph it and then submit a jpg. of it to info@artsaoa.com. Two winners will each receive a $250 prize. Entrants must be at least 18. Entries due by Sept. 30 and winners will be announced on Oct. 2. Contact: allison@artsaoa.com.
Cheers to 60th Year
The College of The Albemarle Foundation will be hosting a virtual “Cheers to 60th Year” celebration on Saturday, Oct. 3 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Guests can purchase $20 raffle tickets, giving them a one-in-150 chance to win a 1-carat champagne diamond donated by Creative Jewelers. The event will also feature an auction for destination packages. Register for the event at www.albemarle.edu/cheers.
VFW fundraiser
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a fish fry fundraiser at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Saturday, Sept. 26, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cost is $10. Patrons can dine-in or take-out. Contact: 252-338-2828.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Grandy Community Center in Currituck, Tuesday, Sept. 29, from noon to 5 p.m. Another will be held at Pasquotank County High School from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Red Cross blood drive
The Albemarle Area Association of Realtors will host a blood drive at Lowe’s in Elizabeth City Wednesday, Sept. 30, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a pork chops with dressing meal at 1433 N Road St, Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Sept. 30, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10 with free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Melon, pumpkin contest
The Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension’s Largest Watermelon and Largest Pumpkin contest is underway. Sign up at https://currituckfallfair.eventbrite.com. Entries are due Oct. 23 and winners will be announced Tuesday, Oct. 27. Contact: Adam Formella at 252-232-2262 or email ajformel@ncsu.edu.
Food bank volunteers
Food Bank of the Albemarle is seeking volunteers Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and evenings by appointment. Masks are required. Contact www.afoodbank.org/volunteer or email Brian Gray at brgray@afoodbank.org.
COVID-19 survey
The United Way of North Carolina is conducting a COVID-19 survey of state residents to determine how best to fund and address solutions and tailor services to emerging needs from the pandemic. The survey link is http://www.covidsurveync.org/ and will remain open through Aug. 21.
Free vessel checks
Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 is providing free safety inspections for all manner of vessels, call or text Flotilla Commander Jeffery Russell at 252-340-3272.