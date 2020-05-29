SUNDAY
Sunday is the last day to vote in Arts of the Albemarle’s Art in Bloom competition. To vote for your favorite representation of the blooming of spring flowers and plants, visit https://www.artsaoa.org/art-in-bloom-competition.
MONDAY
Craftsman’s Guild
The Albemarle Craftsman’s Guild will begin accepting crafts for its screening on June 15. Call 338-3954 to set up a time to drop off items.
Blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at the Pasquotank Ruritan Club from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Love Thy Neighbor
Currituck County will distribute Food Lion gift cards to county residents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday, starting at 9:30 a.m. County residents showing proof of county residency may get one of the cards per household at one of two sites: the Crawford Township Fire Station at 121 Shawboro Road, Moyock or the Lower Currituck Fire Station at 6323 Caratoke Highway, Grandy.
FRIDAY
June ArtWalk
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc., will not be able to promote First Friday ArtWalk on Friday as an official event. However, downtown businesses may still host individual First Friday events and activities that evening.
UPCOMING
TDA vacancy
There will be an upcoming open position on the Visit Elizabeth City/Elizabeth City–Pasquotank County Tourism Development Authority’s Board of Directors. Candidates must live or work in Pasquotank and must be affiliated with a business that is collecting occupancy tax in the county. For more info, call Susan Hartley at 335-5330 or email Susan@VisitElizabethCity.com.
Blood drives
The American Red Cross will host blood drives at Edenton Baptist Church on Tuesday, June 9, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.; at Holy Family Catholic Church in Elizabeth City Wednesday, June 10, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; at Albemarle Plantation Community Center in Hertford Thursday, June 11, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and at Sentara Albemarle Hospital in Elizabeth City, Thursday, June 11, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Extension scholarships
The Currituck County Extension and Community Association is sponsoring several scholarships for youth or adults pursuing a college degree in North Carolina. For application criteria, visit http://go.ncsu.edu/currituckecascholarship. Applications must be turned in no later than July 1. Send to NC Cooperative Extension, Currituck County Center, attention: Sheila Gregory, 120 Community Way Barco NC 27917.
CANCELLATIONS
Citing the COVID-19 pandemic, Currituck County has canceled its 2020 parks and recreation seasons for baseball, softball and T-ball. Anyone who previously registered for the seasons will receive a credit by May 29. To receive a refund check, call 252-232-3007.
The Perquimans County Restoration Association has postponed its planned Garden Party fundraiser to spring 2021.
The K.J. Eyre Jr. Chapter 64 of the Disabled American Veterans and Auxiliary will not hold meetings in May. Contact: Alan Smith at 443-812-3502.
Northeastern High School’s 50th class reunion planned for June 20 has been canceled due to COVID-19. It will be rescheduled for the summer of 2021.
The Albemarle Sound Studio Tour for 2020 has been postponed. Organizers hope to have a new date sometime in the fall.