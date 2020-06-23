SATURDAY
Book signing
Jackie Weeks Farkas will host a book-signing event for her books, “Preserving Memories of Weeksville and Nixonton,” her two-volume set on the history of the two communities, at Meadstown Produce at 634 Meadstown Road, Weeksville, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Contact: 330-4155.
MONDAY
Blood drives
The American Red Cross will hold blood drives at Freedom Baptist Ministries in Elizabeth City from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and at Fellowship Baptist Church in Moyock from 2:15 pm to 7 p.m.
TUESDAY
WalkEC surveys
Elizabeth City officials are encouraging more community members to take the “WalkEC” online survey before Tuesday. The WalkEC survey allows citizens to suggest ways to make the city more pedestrian-friendly, including suggesting specific places for sidewalks and other projects. Go to https://tinyurl.com/WalkEC for the survey link.
UPCOMING
Lunch at Home
Museum of the Albemarle will host History for Lunch at Home program on Wednesday, July 1, noon. Glen Bowman, professor of history at Elizabeth City State University, will give a talk via Zoom on the civil rights sit-in at a Main Street Elizabeth City business by students and faculty at what was then Elizabeth City Teachers College in February 1960. Register through the museum’s Facebook Event page or its website www.museumofthealbemarle.com.
Cast members sought
College of The Albemarle’s Performing Arts Center staff is searching for additional cast members for an upcoming production of “Noises Off,” to be held in September. No formal auditions will be held. Virtual submissions are being requested for several roles through July 1. Contact: Mariah Schierer at 252-335-9050 or email mariah_schierer@albemarle.edu.
Oracle card reading
Willow Tree Medicine will host a free oracle card reading event at 400 South Water St., Suite 101, Elizabeth City, Saturday, July 11, from noon to 2 p.m. Contact: 757-635-0761
First Friday ArtWalk
The First Friday ArtWalk will be held in downtown Elizabeth City, Friday, July 3, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Contact: 338-4104.
Urban Sketch group
The Urban Sketch Group will meet at Page After Page in Elizabeth City, Saturday, July 4, from noon to 3:30 p.m. The group meets to share on-the-spot art. No experience necessary. No fee. Contact: 335-7243.
Youth leadership event
iEmpower, Inc. will host a virtual youth leadership conference for rising 5th-graders, sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders Aug. 3-8. Sign up at iempowernc.com. Contact: Tamika at 919-280-2192.
Golf tournament
Coastland Golf Invitational 2020 will be held at YMCA at the Pines Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 8-9. Entry fee is $125 and includes two days of golf, $25 practice round with cart on Friday. Payment is required at registration. Contact: 252-335-0278.
Summer reading series
The Currituck libraries’ “Imagine Your Story” Summer Reading Series begins at the Barco and Moyock libraries. Packets chock full of activities on adventures, crafts, challenges and experiments for toddlers/preschoolers and children grades K-5 will be available for curbside pickup at both libraries between 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Extension scholarships
The Currituck County Extension and Community Association is sponsoring several scholarships for youth or adults pursuing a college degree in North Carolina. For application criteria, visit http://go.ncsu.edu/currituckecascholarship. Applications must be turned in no later than July 1. Send to NC Cooperative Extension, Currituck County Center, attention: Sheila Gregory, 120 Community Way Barco NC 27917.
CANCELLATIONS
The Perquimans County Restoration Association has postponed its planned Garden Party fundraiser to spring 2021.
Northeastern High School’s 50th class reunion planned for June 20 has been canceled due to COVID-19. It will be rescheduled for the summer of 2021.
The Albemarle Sound Studio Tour for 2020 has been postponed. Organizers hope to have a new date sometime in the fall.