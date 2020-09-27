SATURDAY
“Noises Off”
Tickets are on sale for “Noises Off,” College of the Albemarle Performing Arts Center’s first production of the 2020 fall season. Performances will be today at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, all performances will be held virtually through the livestreaming platform ShowTix4U. Tickets are $10 and available at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/39767.
VFW fundraiser
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a fish fry fundraiser at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cost is $10. Patrons can dine in or get their meal for take out. Contact: 252-338-2828.
NAACP voter drive
The Currituck County branch of the NAACP will hold a voter registration drive at Samuel Chapel Pentecostal Holiness church from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
MONDAY
EC Rotary Club
The Elizabeth City Rotary Club will meet at Towne South Church of Christ at 1 p.m. Lunch will be provided by Kathy’s Kreations. Social distancing will be observed.
TUESDAY
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Grandy Community Center in Currituck from noon to 5 p.m. Another will be held at Pasquotank County High School from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
‘Coastal Summer’
The deadline for entries in Arts of the Albemarle’s “Coastal Summer” contest. Artists are asked to create a work of art in any medium celebrating the coast, photograph it and then submit a jpg. of it to info@artsaoa.com. Two winners will each receive a $250 prize. Entrants must be at least 18. Contact: allison@artsaoa.com.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at the Albemarle Area Association of Realtors on McArthur Drive in Elizabeth City from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a pork chops with dressing meal at 1433 N Road St, Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10 with free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
THURSDAY
Camden Dems
The Camden County Democratic Party will meet at New Sawyer’s Creek Church on Sleepy Hollow Road at 6 p.m. Attendees must wear masks. Contact: Monique Chamblee at 312-3979.
Camden photo contest
The Camden County Tourism Development Authority will begin accepting submissions for the second annual Camden County Photo Contest starting Thursday, Oct. 1 and continuing through Nov. 1. Entries are sought in five categories: Landscapes or waterscapes, wildlife, architecture, people and — new this year — “wildcard.” The last category is for unique photos outside the other four. Contestants must by 18 and Camden residents. Visit: https://www.visitcamdencountync.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/2020.
FRIDAY
AoA open for ArtWalk
Arts of the Albemarle will be open at 516 E. Main St., Elizabeth City, for First Friday ArtWalk on Friday, Oct. 2, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Two artists will exhibit their work: Richard Wilson, an award winning pastel artist from Greenville; and local artist Margie Sawyer and friends. No refreshments will be served and masks are required.
WRVS Radiothon
Elizabeth City State University’s college radio station, WRVS 89.9 FM, will celebrate World College Radio Day with a 48-hour “radiothon.” The event will also highlight WRVS’s newest addition, HD radio station Jazzy 89.9.
UPCOMING
Cheers to 60th Year
The College of The Albemarle Foundation will be hosting a virtual “Cheers to 60th Year” celebration on Saturday, Oct. 3 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Guests can purchase $20 raffle tickets, giving them a one-in-150 chance to win a 1-carat champagne diamond donated by Creative Jewelers. The event will also feature an auction for destination packages. Register for the event at www.albemarle.edu/cheers.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at Shawboro Ruritan Club in Currituck, Oct. 3, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Truck driver program
College of The Albemarle will host an information session about its truck driver program in Room 201 of the Culinary Arts building at COA-Edenton Tuesday, Oct. 6, at 6 p.m. The meeting is mandatory for those interested in enrolling in the class which begins in November. To register, email Samantha Williams at samantha_williams33@albemarle.edu.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Edenton Baptist Church in Edenton Oct. 6 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at First Christian Church of Elizabeth City, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
ECDI raffle
Downtown Elizabeth City, Inc. and Weatherly Lofts are sponsoring a raffle in which the winner will get a one-year rent-free lease along with a $5,000 furniture allowance and up to $200 a month for utility bills. Proceeds from the raffle will benefit ECDI. The winner can opt for a $15,000 cash payout instead of the apartment lease and furniture. For tickets, contact Debbie Malenfant at 252-338-4104 or visit https://www.downtowndigsec.com.
Vegetable box
The Camden Center for Active Adults is currently asking seniors who need a fall shelf stable/vegetable box to call the center at 335-2569.
Pasquotank GOP
The Pasquotank Republican Party has opened its 2020 headquarters at 601A E. Elizabeth St., Elizabeth City. The headquarters is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Contact: 335-0640.
History for Lunch
Museum of the Albemarle will host a 2nd History for Lunch from Home on Wednesday, Oct. 21, at noon. Rosie Blewitt-Golsch of the N.C. Office of State Archaeology will discuss how archaeologists learn about the past from materials people leave behind, as well as what researchers know about life in North Carolina over the past 14,000 years. Register in advance through the museum’s Facebook page or website.
Melon, pumpkin contest
The Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension’s Largest Watermelon and Largest Pumpkin contest is underway. Sign up at https://currituckfallfair.eventbrite.com. Entries are due Oct. 23 and winners will be announced Tuesday, Oct. 27. Contact: Adam Formella at 252-232-2262 or email ajformel@ncsu.edu.
History for Lunch
Museum of the Albemarle will host the monthly History for Lunch from Home program Wednesday, Oct. 7, at noon. Ansley Wegner of the North Carolina Office of Archives and History and an author will present “This Day in North Carolina History,” her day-by-day chronicle of topics of importance to North Carolina history. The lecture will be online. Register through the Museum’s Facebook page or its website.
Tot Time at museum
Museum of the Albemarle will host its monthly virtual Tot Time Thursday, Oct. 8, at 10 a.m. Besides learning about what tools archaeologist use, there will be a hands-on activity. Register in advance by emailing lori.meads@ncdcr.gov. Include the name and number of participants by 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6.
Moth Boat Nationals
Because of inclement weather, organizers have rescheduled the Moth Boat Nationals racing event on the Pasquotank River for Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 10-11.
ONGOING
Food bank volunteers
Food Bank of the Albemarle is seeking volunteers Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and evenings by appointment. Masks are required. Contact www.afoodbank.org/volunteer or email Brian Gray at brgray@afoodbank.org.
COVID-19 survey
The United Way of North Carolina is conducting a COVID-19 survey of state residents to determine how best to fund and address solutions and tailor services to emerging needs from the pandemic. The survey link is http://www.covidsurveync.org/ and will remain open through Aug. 21.
Free vessel checks
Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 is providing free safety inspections for all manner of vessels, call or text Flotilla Commander Jeffery Russell at 252-340-3272.