TODAY
COA graduation
Because of the forecast, College of The Albemarle has postponed the second day of its “drive-thru” graduation from today until Tuesday. Graduates of COA campuses in Elizabeth City, Edenton-Chowan and Currituck who did not attend Wednesday’s first day of the celebration are invited to attend Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. A ceremony for students of COA-Dare will be held Thursday, May 28, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Camden flag ceremony
Camden County will hold a Memorial Day flag ceremony on the lawn of the Historic Courthouse at 10 a.m.
SATURDAY
VFW fish fry
The William Clarence Jackson Post 6060 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars will host a fish fry at 1433 North Road St., Elizabeth City, at 3 p.m. Cost is $10. Firefighters, emergency medical technicians and law enforcement officers who are on duty can get a meal for free. For tickets, call 338-2828.
MONDAY
Memorial Day ceremony
The William Clarence Jackson Post 6060 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars will host a Memorial Day ceremony at New Hollywood Cemetery Monday at 11 a.m. The ceremony is not intended to be a public event. Only VFW members and the local Honor Guard will attend.
CANCELLATIONS
Citing the COVID-19 pandemic, Currituck County has canceled its 2020 parks and recreation seasons for baseball, softball and T-ball. Anyone who previously registered for the seasons will receive a credit by May 29. To receive a refund check, call 252-232-3007.
The Perquimans County Restoration Association has postponed its planned Garden Party fundraiser to spring 2021.
The K.J. Eyre Jr. Chapter 64 of the Disabled American Veterans and Auxiliary will not hold meetings in May. Contact: Alan Smith at 443-812-3502.
The Albemarle Craftsman’s Guild has postponed its guild screening scheduled for today to June 15. The guild will begin accepting crafts on June 1. Call 338-3954 to set up a time to drop off items.
Northeastern High School’s 50th class reunion planned for June 20 has been canceled due to COVID-19. It will be rescheduled for the summer of 2021.
The Albemarle Sound Studio Tour for 2020 has been postponed. Organizers hope to have a new date sometime in the fall.