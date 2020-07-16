TODAY
New PAL exhibit
The Perquimans Arts League will display the artwork of PAL’s Watercolor Club. The group meets on the third Monday of each month. The PAL gallery is open Tues. through Thurs. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visit: www.perquimansarts.org.
Youth leadership event
iEmpower, Inc. will host a virtual youth leadership conference for rising 5th-graders, sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders Aug. 3-8. Sign up now at iempowernc.com. Contact: Tamika at 919-280-2192.
COA meeting
College of The Albemarle will host a virtual town hall session for Career and College Promise students for the fall semester today at 6 p.m. Visit: www.albemarle.edu/calendar.
TUESDAY
Backyard chickens
The Camden, Currituck, and Perquimans County offices of N.C. Cooperative Extension will host a two-part webinar series on raising backyard chickens from noon to 1 p.m. and Thursday, July 23, from noon to 1 p.m. Contact Extension offices in Camden at 331-7630, Currituck at 232-2261, or Perquimans at 426-5428. Also sign up at https://backyardchickens forbeginners.eventbrite.com.
UPCOMING
Christmas in July
The Edenton Steamers will host a “Christmas in July” ballgame benefiting Meals on Wheels clients Thursday, July 23, at 7 p.m. Gates open at 6 p.m. Fans bringing three of the following items — paper towels, toilet paper, toiletries, toothbrush/tooth paste, hard candy, puzzle books or adult coloring books/coloring pencils — will be admitted free. Contact: 404-7091.
Blood drives
Belvidere-Chappell Hill Fire Department Thursday, July 23, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.; at Shawboro Ruritan Club, July 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; at Rocky Hock Baptist Church in Chowan County, July 28, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and at Grandy Community Church from noon to 5 p.m.; at South Mills Ruritan Club July 29, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and at City Road United Methodist Church from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.; and at the Currituck County complex July 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Craft & Vendor event
Berea Baptist Church will host its Christmas in July Craft & Vendor event via the church’s Facebook page July 24-31. Contact: 252-619-3415.
Summer Pop-up
The Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension will host its Summer Pop-up series on topics including local produce, growing local foods, and cooking local produce, starting July 27. Classes will be from noon to 1 p.m. Participants will receive a local produce cookbook as well as a chance to be entered into multiple drawings for prizes. Sign up at https://summerpopup20.eventbrite.com. One ticket per family. Contact: 232-2261.
Master Gardeners
The Extension Master Gardener program is currently accepting applications for its course classes that begin on Sept. 8 at the Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension Service. Classes are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sign up at https://currituckmastergardenervolunteers.eventbrite.com. Completed applications due Sept. 1.
School board filing
Filing for two open seats on the Camden Board of Education in the November election continues at the Camden Board of Elections through July 31. The elections office is open from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Marketing grants
Visit Elizabeth City is currently accepting applications for its Matching Marketing Grant program. The deadline for applications for round one grants is Aug. 12. Visit: https://www.visitelizabethcity.com/ or call 335-5330.
Golf tournament
Coastland Golf Invitational 2020 will be held at YMCA at the Pines Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 8-9. Entry fee is $125 and includes two days of golf, $25 practice round with cart on Friday. Payment is required at registration. Contact: 252-335-0278.
Summer reading series
The Currituck libraries’ “Imagine Your Story” Summer Reading Series begins at the Barco and Moyock libraries. Packets chock full of activities on adventures, crafts, challenges and experiments for toddlers/preschoolers and children grades K-5 will be available for curbside pickup at both libraries between 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.
History for Lunch
Museum of the Albemarle will host a History for Lunch at Home program via Zoom on Wednesday, Aug. 5, at noon. Melissa N. Stuckey, assistant professor of history at Elizabeth City State University, will discuss the topic, “Rediscovering Elizabeth City’s Early 20th Century African American Business District.” Register through the Museum’s Facebook page or website to receive a link to the Zoom platform.
Summer reading series
The Currituck libraries’ “Imagine Your Story” Summer Reading Series begins at the Barco and Moyock libraries. Packets chock full of activities on adventures, crafts, challenges and experiments for toddlers/preschoolers and children grades K-5 will be available for curbside pickup at both libraries between 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.
History for Lunch
Museum of the Albemarle will host a History for Lunch at Home program via Zoom on Wednesday, Aug. 12, at noon. Scott Dawson, author of “The Lost Colony and Hatteras Island,” will discuss his book. Register through the Museum’s Facebook page or website to receive a link to the Zoom platform.