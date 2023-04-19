TODAY
ECPPS play
The ECPPS Theatre will present a production of Stephen Sondheim’s “Into the Woods” today and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. at COA’s Performing Arts Center. Tickets are available at www.Our.Show/IntotheWoodsECity and at the door. Cost is $12 for adults and $7 for students in grades K-12. Children younger than 4 admitted for free.
Open Door fundraiser
A fundraiser for the Open Door of Perquimans County’s new building will be held in the parking lot of Hertford Baptist Church on Market Street from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Cost is $10. Tickets available by calling 331-3724 or 334-7152.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at Currituck Family YMCA at 130 Community Way in Barco, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
SATURDAY
Home, Garden Show
The Currituck County Extension Master Gardeners will host the 2023 Currituck Home, Flower and Garden Show at the Currituck Center of NC Cooperative Extension at 120 Community Way in Barco from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The festival will feature a variety of vendors, educational short courses and gardening demonstrations.
Herren Project 5K
The John A. Holmes High School Herren Project Club will host a 5K run/walk in downtown Edenton, starting at 9 a.m. Register at runtheeast.com.
Monument dedication
The Lawrence/Patience Monument in Edenton’s African American Cemetery will be held at noon at Providence Burial Ground at 300 State Road 1234 in Edenton.
Flea market, bake sale
St. Anne Catholic Church in Edenton will host a Flea Market & Bake Sale in the church parking lot and parish hall at 207 N. Broad St., Edenton, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Contact: Elaine at emoriarty@nc.rr.com.
Dine Drink & Dance
Historic Hertford Inc. and the Hertford Rotary Club will host the annual Dine Drink & Dance event on the marine dock in Hertford from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Purchase tickets at www.historichertfordinc.org.
Run for Hope 5K
Run for Hope 5K starts at Charles Creek Park at 719 Riverside Avenue at 9 a.m. Event raises money for Albemarle Hopeline and is for runners, walkers, is stroller-friendly and dogs on leash welcomed. Admission fee $30 for adults.
Legends & Lore
The first-ever Legends & Lores event will be held in Elizabeth City’s downtown from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event will be a mix of Ghost Walk, murder-mystery dinner theater, and scavenger hunt. The focus will be on the Nell Cropsey murder in 1901.
15th Children’s Festival
The Chowan/Perquimans Smart Start Partnership will host the 15th annual Week of the Young Child Children’s Festival at the Perquimans Recreation Center, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Event will include petting zoo, games, car seat checks. Contact: 482-3035.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Shawboro Ruritan Club, N.C. Highway 34, Shawboro, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
MONDAY
Library classes
The Pasquotank Library will host the following computer classes this week: Excel 2 on Monday; PowerPoint on Tuesday; Facebook on Wednesday; and Word 2 on Thursday. All classes at 4 p.m. and require pre-registration. Contact: 335-7536.
TUESDAY
Vehicle Day
The Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce’s annual Vehicle Day for White Oak Elementary will be held to give students in pre-K through second grade the chance to see the different kinds of trucks, tractors, cranes and other vehicles used by workers. The school is located at 111 Sandy Ridge Road.
Library programs
The Pasquotank County Library will host the program, “Lady Bugs and Butterflies,” for kids ages 3-5 with an adult Tuesday. A similar program will be held for kids ages 1-2 Wednesday. Both programs are at 10 a.m.
WEDNESDAY
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a stir fry meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Corolla Fire and Rescue at 470 Ocean Trail, Corolla, Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Other drives will be Thursday, April 27, at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center from noon to 5 p.m.; and at the Albemarle Area Association of Realtors, at 426 McArthur Drive, Elizabeth City, Friday, April 28, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
UPCOMING
Bocce, Beer & Bites
The Albemarle Area United Way will host the 5th annual Bocce, Beer & Bites fundraiser at Waterfront Park Saturday, April 29, from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Teams can sign up for $200 through April 14 or until all 48 spots are sold out. Each team member, and spectators who purchase a $30 ticket, receive two craft beers, a barbecue plate and a Kona shaved ice. Meal-only tickets for $20 will be available. Visit aaunitedway.org/bbb.
Cropsey discussion
William E. Dunstan, an Elizabeth City native and author, will discuss the 1901 murder of Nell Cropsey and the arrest of her suitor, Jim Wilcox, during a presentation at Museum of the Albemarle entitled, “The Woeful Story of Nell Cropsey and Jim Wilcox,” on Saturday, April 29, at 11 a.m. An exhibit, “Nell Cropsey Returns,” will be on display in the museum lobby.
Master Gardeners
The Albemarle Master Gardeners will host its 11th Spring Garden Show, “Gardening in the Albemarle,” on Saturday, April 29, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Perquimans County Recreation Center at 310 Granby St., Hertford. The annual event, which raises funds for the group’s scholarship fund, will includes plant sales, locally made crafts, baked goods, an Ask a Master Gardener booth, children’s garden activities, a raffle, and lunch options.
Albemarle Chorale
The Albemarle Chorale will present the first performance of its spring concert, “An English Spring,” featuring a number of songs by English composers, at Edenton United Methodist Church, 225 Virginia Road, Edenton, Sunday, April 30, at 4 p.m. Its second concert will be Sunday, May 7, at 4 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, Elizabeth City. Admission to both concerts is free.
Horner to perform
Singer, songwriter and frequent local Day of Prayer guest Eric Horner will perform at Knotts Island Baptist Church at 389 Woodleigh Road, Knotts Island, Sunday, April 30, at 11 a.m. He then will perform at Bethel Baptist Church at 794 Burnt Mill Road, Hertford, at 6 p.m. later the same day.
Juniper opens
Juniper will host its ribbon cutting and Business After Hours in Pailin’s Alley in Elizabeth City, Monday, May 1, at 5 p.m.
History for Lunch
Museum of the Albemarle will host a History for Lunch program in the Gaither Auditorium on Wednesday, May 3, at noon. Michael L. Marshall, author and researcher of southern decorative arts and local history, will discuss the works of the itinerant portrait artist Leopold Paul Unger. Register in advance through the museum’s Facebook page or website to receive a link to attend the lecture virtually.
SKYWARN class
Perquimans County Emergency Services will host a National Weather Service SKYWARN Spotter Class at the Emergency Services Building at 159 Creek Drive, Hertford, on Wednesday, May 3, beginning at 10 a.m. Register for the May 3, 2023, session in Hertford at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSccAfLHMgi-9UITWoIrVDmX5rtAlu8LopWcu3cQ1jkRqgebCQ/viewform.
Day of Prayer
A National Day of Prayer service will be held at Evangelical Methodist Church at 820 Okisko Road, Elizabeth City, Thursday, May 4, at 7 p.m.
Cause for Paws
The Cause for Paws Charity Dog Walk will be held at Charles Creek Park in Elizabeth City, Saturday, May 6, starting at 9 a.m. Entry fee is $20. Sign up at Abbey’s Waggin’ Tails on U.S. Highway 17 South or at www.spcaofnenc.org.
Newbold-White House
The Newbold-White House reopens for tours on Saturdays starting May 6, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Group tours available other days of the week with a two-week notice/reservation. Call 252-426-7567 to make arrangements.
Scouts doughnut sale
Boy Scout Troop 150 in Hertford will sell Krispy Kreme doughnuts to finance its trip to summer camp at Ravenknob Scout Reserve in Mt. Airy Saturday, May 6, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Troops will sell the doughnuts in front of Walmart of Elizabeth City. Doughnuts will be $10 per dozen.
Golf tournament
Battle Scarred Outdoors will host a Benefit Golf Tournament at The Pines of Elizabeth City starting Saturday, May 6, at noon. Tournament is for four-man teams at $100 per golfer. Dinner included with registration. Contact: bsoatthepines@gmail.com.
Golf tournament
The Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce will host its annual golf tournament at The Links at Mulberry Hill at 1101 Sound Shore Drive in Edenton, Thursday, May 11. Details to be announced. The rain date is May 16.
Chamber Golf Scramble
The Perquimans County Chamber of Commerce will host its 3rd annual Golf Scramble Tournament at Albemarle Plantation in Hertford Thursday, May 11.
‘Murder By Indecision’
Carolina Moon Theater will present the play “Murder By Indecision” Friday and Saturday, May 12-13, at 7 p.m. and May 20-21, also at 7 p.m.
Rock Fish Festival
Clear Living Waters’ 3rd annual Albemarle Rock Fish Festival will be held Friday and Saturday, May 19-20, at 9 a.m. at the Edenton Marina on W. Queen Street. For ticket information, visit clearlivingwaters.com/event-information.
NC Potato Festival
The NC Potato Festival will be held in downtown Elizabeth City May 19 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.; May 20 from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and May 21 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The three-day free event will include food, arts and crafts, contests, live entertainment and a midway of games and amusement rides. There will be a cost for the amusement rides.
Year of the Trail
Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. and Visit Elizabeth City will host a Year of the Trail event Friday through Sunday, June 2-4, at noon. Event will feature hiking, biking, kayaking and history trails.
Mariners’ Wharf Film Festival
Elizabeth City Downtown Inc. will host the free Mariners’ Wharf Film Festival at Mariners’ Wharf Park each Tuesday between June 6 and July 25 at 8:30 p.m. nightly.