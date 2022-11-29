SPCA Cookie sale

The Northeastern North Carolina SPCA will hold its Bow Wow & Meow Holiday Cookie Sale in the Virginia Dare Arcade at 507 E. Main St., Elizabeth City, Friday from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Cookies are $5 a dozen and buyers can mix and match dozens of homemade cookies made by more than 40 volunteer bakers. All proceeds benefit the SPCA Animal Shelter.

