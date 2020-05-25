TODAY
Beach permits required
As of Friday, Currituck County beach parking permits are required to park on the county’s four-wheel-drive beaches. Permits are not required for vehicles just driving down the beach road. Permits can be obtained at the Moyock Welcome Center at 435-2947 or the Corolla Visitors Center at 252-453-9612).
Board of Elections
The Pasquotank Board of Elections will reopen for normal operations at 8 a.m. The office staff and the public will practice social distancing and proper sanitation procedures. Contact: 335-1739 or email boe@co.pasquotank.nc.us.
COA graduation
Graduates of College of The Albemarle campuses in Elizabeth City, Edenton-Chowan and Currituck who did not attend last week’s “drive-thru” graduation celebration are invited to attend a similar event from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. A ceremony for students of COA-Dare will be held Thursday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
ECSU Day of Giving
Elizabeth City State University will host its fourth annual Day of Giving event. This year’s theme is Reimagine Roebuck, which puts the focus of renovation on the university’s football field. Donors are invited to designate their giving to a specific area, such as scholarships or research. Contact: 252-619-3305.
SATURDAY
Holy Family Mass
Holy Family Catholic Church will hold its Pentecost Mass indoors Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and Sunday at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Social distancing will be observed and masks are required.
CANCELLATIONS
Citing the COVID-19 pandemic, Currituck County has canceled its 2020 parks and recreation seasons for baseball, softball and T-ball. Anyone who previously registered for the seasons will receive a credit by May 29. To receive a refund check, call 252-232-3007.
The Perquimans County Restoration Association has postponed its planned Garden Party fundraiser to spring 2021.
The K.J. Eyre Jr. Chapter 64 of the Disabled American Veterans and Auxiliary will not hold meetings in May. Contact: Alan Smith at 443-812-3502.
The Albemarle Craftsman’s Guild has postponed its guild screening scheduled for today to June 15. The guild will begin accepting crafts on June 1. Call 338-3954 to set up a time to drop off items.
Northeastern High School’s 50th class reunion planned for June 20 has been canceled due to COVID-19. It will be rescheduled for the summer of 2021.
The Albemarle Sound Studio Tour for 2020 has been postponed. Organizers hope to have a new date sometime in the fall.