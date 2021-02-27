The following is a condensed version of a recent sermon delivered by the Rev. Carroll Bundy, pastor of New Hope United Methodist Church.
A little girl was talking to her teacher about whales.
The teacher said, “It’s just physically impossible for a whale to swallow a human, because even though it is a very large mammal, its throat is very small.”
The little girl responded; “Jonah was swallowed by a whale.”
Kind of irritated, the teacher said again, “A whale can not swallow a human; it’s physically impossible.”
The little girl said, “OK. When I get to heaven, I’ll ask Jonah.”
The teacher asked, “What if Jonah went to hell?”
The little girl replied, “Then you can ask him.”
We may think of the whale when we think of Jonah, but his story is not about surviving in the belly of a whale. It’s not about God sending a whale to save Jonah’s life.
The story of Jonah is about me and you. It’s about knowing God’s will in our lives and doing something else. It’s about you and me, hearing very plainly God’s call, God’s will, what God wants us to do, and us telling God, “No. I don’t like your will, and I am not going to do it.”
In Jonah Chapter 1, the city of Nineveh’s wickedness has come before God, and God wanted them warned. God calls Jonah to go to Nineveh, the capital of Israel’s Assyrian enemy, and to preach His Word. Jonah hates the Ninevites and doesn’t want any part of telling them about God. They were Israel’s bitter enemy. They were evil. In that day and time, people were known to be brutal toward their enemies, but the Assyrians were known for treating their enemies worse than other nations.
Jonah hated the Ninevites. He wanted God to destroy the city. He hated them to the point that he would rather die than take a chance on being the one who helped save them. Jonah didn’t want God to warn them. He wanted them all dead.
Jonah didn’t miss the message. He hears God’s command clearly. But resigned to death because he won’t go to Nineveh, what does Jonah do? He jumps up, packs what he needs, goes down to the docks, finds a ship heading the other direction, pays the fare and flees from the Lord.
As we will figure out in Chapter 4, Jonah knows God. Jonah knows that he cannot get away, that God is all powerful, all knowing, everywhere, all the time. Yet he flees from the Lord. And he knows better.
One of the definitions of sin is anything we do to separate us from God. What was it the Apostle Paul said? “The wages of sin is death.” Jonah would rather die than do God’s will.
Jonah accepts his fate, accepts that he is going to die. The ship sails and runs into bad weather. The storm gets worse. Everyone on board is afraid. But not Jonah. Jonah went below and fell into a deep sleep. No need to worry, because death is certain.
The crew of the ship, on the other hand, were desperate. They knew something was going on that was unnatural. They drew lots to see who was the cause of the storm, and Jonah drew the short stick.
“What have you done?” they asked him. Jonah told them who he was, where he was from and that he was running from God. So while they didn’t worship God, the one true God, the God of Israel, the crew knew of this God of the Hebrews.
Jonah told them to save themselves, and throw him overboard. The crew didn’t want to kill anyone, so they fought the sea a little longer, but conditions only got worse. In the end, they threw Jonah overboard, the storm subsided, the ship was saved and the crew worshipped God.
So Jonah got his wish, and would not have to go to Nineveh after all.
Except, scripture says in verse 17, “Now the Lord provided a huge fish to swallow Jonah, and Jonah was in the belly of the fish three days and three nights.”
In Chapter 2, Jonah, now stuck in an impossible situation, is forced to think about his life and his sin, his disobedience to God. He thinks, am I now willing to go do what God has called me to do? Saving myself and most likely the enemy at the same time? Jonah has to decide if he truly would rather die than help his neighbor find God.
I realize a lot of small churches right now are in the belly of whales. A lot of Christian folks are caught in the dilemma of would I rather see the church die than be willing to truly share God’s word with the Ninevites in my community, those people who truly don’t know the love of God.
It’s easy sitting here today to say we are not one of those anti-Ninevite church families. But really we don’t know them, and while we don’t hate them, we do hate some of their ways. And they don’t like us, because they don’t like some of our ways.
We have all been in the belly of the whale. An impossible place to be. It’s where we say, Lord, I know I have not done your will, but if you will get me through this, if you will save me, I will do your will.
But in reality, Jonah never humbled himself to God; he just gave up running from God and said he would go and do what God told him to do. Jonah still hated the Ninevites.
This is not your normal story where the hero, the man of God, the prophet, is doing what God has placed on his heart to do. Jonah is not passionately all in with God’s plan of bringing a path to salvation to the city of Nineveh. Jonah is going to do it, but only because he didn’t have any other choice.
In Chapter 3, Jonah relents. He didn’t repent. He didn’t change his mind about how he felt. He just turned and did what God was calling him to do. He went to the Ninevites and gave a halfhearted message to them. In verse 5, scripture says the Ninevites believed God. A fast was proclaimed, and all of them, from the greatest to the least, put on sackcloth. And in verse 10, when God saw what they did and how they turned from their evil ways, he relented and did not bring on them the destruction he had threatened. Nineveh was saved. Jonah was angry.
I have a pastor buddy who lost his job and was forced to move because he convinced his church to reach out to the Ninevites in their community. The problem came when some of these people who were different started showing up at church functions and for worship. They didn’t know or abide by the customs of the church. They sing the songs. They weren’t dressed right. They didn’t sit quietly. They needed money for necessities, maybe because they spent money foolishly. They showed up with alcohol on their breath. They made church harder and uncomfortable. That’s what Ninevites do when they show up.
That church did what happens in Jonah, Chapter 4. Scripture says Jonah goes out and sits in the heat of the day and cries out in anger at God for saving the Ninevites. Jonah would rather die himself than have the Ninevites live for God. And he will die if he stays out there sulking.
God asks Jonah twice in Chapter 4: Is your anger a good thing?
I was really bothered by the realization that God knew Jonah’s heart. That God knew Jonah in a way that we can’t fathom anyone else knowing us. Knowing us better than our spouse, or family members, or close friends know us. God knew Jonah and Jonah couldn’t hide from God. And even with his knowledge about Jonah, God still loved him.
God is our creator and he knows who we are, how we are, where we are. He knows us. And even with His knowledge about us, God still loves us.
But to Jonah this seemed very wrong, and he became angry. In Chapter 4, verses 1-3, he prayed to the Lord: “Isn’t this what I said, Lord, when I was still at home? That is what I tried to forestall by fleeing to Tarshish. I knew that you are a gracious and compassionate God, slow to anger and abounding in love, a God who relents from sending calamity. Now, Lord, take away my life, for it is better for me to die than to live.”
Do you hear the way Jonah is praying to God? He is talking to God as God really exists, as if there really is a God who really understands and listens when we speak. Jonah is not holding anything back. He believes completely in God. He knows God.
And what Jonah is telling God is you are gracious and compassionate but I’m not that way. I hate these people. Look at the evil they have done. You should have wiped them off the face of the earth. Now look what you have done. And you made me an accomplice. You saved me from death to do this. Why Lord? I wish I were dead.
In verse 4, God again asks Jonah: “Is it right for you to be angry?”
I’m asking the same question today about those people in our communities who don’t know God, don’t understand we are all sinners, who are in need of God’s grace. Do we avoid them? Do we ignore their plight? When you talk to God, are you honest about your feelings? Do you admit you would rather not do God’s will if it means being a part of their lives?
This story has two major points for us to look at. We are human. We let our emotions get the best of us. God is our creator and the one we claim to love. We claim to be his people. But in reality sometimes we would rather die — or worse yet, allow His church to die before being willing to minister to those who live and believe differently from us. God didn’t give up on the Ninevites. And we shouldn’t either.
But the bigger deal is, God didn’t give up on Jonah either. God saved Jonah over and over, and God loved Jonah, even in his humanness. An even in Jonah’s hatefulness, God used him. God loves you and me also. Even in our humanness.
Rev. Carroll Bundy is pastor of New Hope United Methodist Church.