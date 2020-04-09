With schools closed for nearly a month, it was a bit of a challenge to find a senior who could be Perquimans Weekly’s Student of the Month for April.
However, God loves farmers and answers prayers, even from journalists.
Pirates’ Carlton Baker, 17, comes from a farming family – 1,200 acres by Belvidere – so he plans to attend North Carolina State University in the fall where he will study agribusiness management and field crop technology.
Baker can drive a tractor and do most anything around the farm – break ground, conduct equipment maintenance, run the grain cart during harvesting, do construction work and scout crops. Family grows corn, soybean, wheat and peanuts.
“With farming, you have to have faith, because once the seed is in the ground, everything is in God’s hands. You have to trust that God will provide the rain and sunshine the crop needs to for it to be productive,” said Baker, who attends Up River Friends Meeting.
Even this pandemic and its growing economic consequences are in God’s hands.
“I am not particularly worried; God has a plan in all of this,” Baker said.
Like what many parents may be discovering, it’s good to have the kids at home these days – an extra set of hands – maybe a blessing.
“Well, as far as handling school, my dad (Charles) is glad that I am home to help now that we are getting into the field and needing to get everything ready for planting,” Baker said. “For me, time out of school means lots of long hours, when you farm the idea of a break is really not reality. In fact, I had mentioned to someone how I would definitely be working a lot harder these next few weeks being home rather than in school.”
Farming is not so much a milk the cows thing before sunrise these days, more a work around the clock thing with days ending long after sunset.
“No, I don’t have chores that require me to get up earlier than school,” Baker said. “Farming is not like it used to be where you had to take care of livestock. I am very accustomed to working late if needed.”
Born and raised in Perquimans County, Baker has been driving a tractor since he was knee-high to a grasshopper.
“I have been driving a tractor since I was 8 years old,” he said. “As I have gotten older I have taken on more responsibilities and I have never been afraid of learning how to do something on my own. For example, I went out and started mowing corn stalks on my own one day.”
Growing up on a farm instills values, a strong work ethic.
“I have had the privilege of working beside my dad, grandad (Julian), and great-granddad (Lester). One of the biggest values, I believe that I gained from growing up on a farm is my work ethic,” said Baker, a fourth generation farmer. “My family has always worked hard; they don’t stop until the job is done. This work ethic has overflowed into my academics at school.”
Baker played football for two years and baseball for three years. Baker’s senior year, he decided not to play baseball so that he could help out his dad and granddad, since his great-granddad, 92, has passed away in December. This will be Baker’s first planting season without great-grand-dad. Baker is the deputy chief in the Fire Academy, a member of Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Beta Club and Rotary Interact.
This young man has a grade point average of 4.27 and is ranked ninth of 120 seniors in his graduating class – the only guy ranked within the top 10.
“I believe hard work pays off, I try to put forth my best effort in all that I do,” Baker said. “Because it is a representation of not only me but my family. I have been the only male in the top 10 of my class since middle school and I think that says a lot about my work ethic.”
Baker said another value he gained from farming is always being available to help those in need.
“Whenever storms come up, our community rallies together to help out our fellow neighbors that still have crops in the field,” he said. “My grand-dad’s shop seems to be a place where lots of men come to get his expertise on how to fix things. This value is important to me because I also want to be known as someone who is willing to help out others in need. I believe this is why I always volunteer to do things like help with recreation time at Bible school, also help with hurricane clean up.”
Sunday is the Lord’s day – an important lesson shared by this farmer.
“Sunday is God’s day and a day of rest,” Baker explained. “My dad has always worked hard all six days but on Sunday, we go to church and we rest. He has always said if he works on Sunday things would surely break down. It always seems that Sunday is the nicest day of the week, but it never pays off to work on the day that God told you to rest.”
Like many farming families, the Baker clan attends church on Sundays – devotion to God that provides sustenance for the soul.
“My family is very invested in our church,” said Baker, who attends church at Up River Friends Meeting. “I have grown up every Sunday being in church. It’s the norm at my house and never a question whether I go or not. I love helping out at my church. I think it is important for all the younger kids to see me there at church and being involved. I have a lot of eyes that look up to me there.”
Family is a central defining virtue to the Baker clan.
“Family is a huge value to me,” he said. “I think the closeness with my family has grown out of us all working together. There are not many families that could work side by side on a daily basis and not fuss and fight. I have never heard my dad and Granddad fussing with one another. We all talk and discuss how we think things should be done no one’s opinion is valued over the other.”
Dinner time is family time.
“It is important to my mom (Lynette) that with all the business during the week with everyone on different schedules Sunday is our day to sit down and eat as a family together,” Baker said. “One of the things I love most is how mom takes care of all us when we sit down at the table. She has fixed our plates and all we have to do is come in and sit down. That is even during the week.”
Some nights when the Baker men are working late, Mrs. Baker makes plates and brings it out to the men in the field otherwise it would 10 or 11 o’ clock when they come in for supper.
“I think that is one of the things I’m going to miss the most when I go off to school.” Baker said. “Mom is an awesome cook. Both of my grandmas spoil me. I am very blessed to have the family that I have.”
Best part of being a farmer is working the land.
“I enjoy working land that my grandfather has worked for the last 70 years,” Baker said. “There is nothing more peaceful than driving a tractor. The best part is taking pride in what I do, doing it right the first time even if it takes a little longer and not taking the short cut because you get better results in the end. I can go hunt on my land anytime I want, I can ride around and just enjoy the outdoors.”