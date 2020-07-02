When Will It End?

I couldn’t believe my eyes.
I was sitting across the street from the man who was arrested. Vaguely feet away from the incident. I was sitting on the steps with my mother.
The entire incident made me cringe, but until recently, I thought that I had put the events of it behind me. I can’t do that anymore. Its inescapable now.
My parents and I traveled to Pleasantville, NJ to lay my Godmother to rest. It was the last week in July 2019, and our emotions were already pretty raw.
My Godmother was an incredibly special lady and did a great deal to keep our family and the lives of those around her blessed. Her funeral was beautiful and filled with love from those far and near. We were still reminiscing the good times with her when mom and I came outside of her friend’s apartment to talk.
We were sitting on the steps when we saw a squad car pull up to a house across the street. My mother knew exactly what it meant to see that car, but I held out hope that things would not go awry.
Before I was able to process the situation, I saw a male police officer make the first trip up the stairs and onto the porch where a young black man was sitting. He looked to be about my age, thin build with a full afro. He was understandably puzzled by this unannounced visit.
I can remember hearing the Black man asking the white officer the standard defensive questions:
“What did I do, officer?”; “What are you arresting me for?”; “What am I in trouble for?” I couldn’t hear the officer’s response to those questions, not that I expected there to be any. The argument went on for about ten minutes before I saw the officer reach his hand out and grab the young man’s arm.
Immediately, my heart began racing. I watched the police officer forcibly grab the man, and begin to pull it behind him, reaching for the other arm as the young man screamed in protest. Still, the man’s screams went unheard.
At this point, the young man was on the ground and the people of the neighborhood began to take notice. I saw them gathering around the house, while the officer’s partner made their way up to the house to help his partner.
Things were getting tense, and I began to get up from where I was sitting. I couldn’t really hear all that was going on amid the screaming and yelling.
I just remember seeing the police officers struggling with the young man as he repeated the questions “What did I do?”; “Why won’t you tell me what I did?” Onlookers, especially those close to the young man, began chanting those same questions.
I thought for sure that someone would get an answer, but none came. It was as if the officers were pre-programmed to carry out this one instruction, seize and apprehend, and nothing could deter them from their mission.
Then… I saw them pin the young man to the floor of the porch. My heart stopped.
I can remember gathering my mother and asking her to come back into the apartment with me, as I genuinely believed that things would escalate from bad to worse from that moment.
Although I was scared for the young man, I was terrified of my mother or I being caught in the crossfire. It didn’t matter where the firing would come from, because I knew New Jersey to be a volatile place, with most of the younger generation favoring the 2nd amendment as a means of protection against their brand of evil, which that day presented itself in the form of a police officer.
Then a strange feeling hit me as my mother and I made the dash back into the apartment. It wasn’t one of fear, although there was much to go around. It wasn’t anger, although that, too, was felt throughout the area. The emotion that followed me into the apartment at that moment, was guilt. I truly felt guilty that I was not doing something, anything, to help this man, my brother to freedom. It was a feeling I’d not had before and deeply wondered why I was burdened by it. I didn’t even know the person that was on that porch.
Yet, I felt guilty that none of the members of my body could utter out one word of protest in response to what I was seeing. Instead, I feared for my own life.
I feared for my own life…
Now that I’m taking history courses at Elizabeth City State University, I can see that this kind of feeling is universal. The new generation, sitting on the sidelines of history have been inundated with news of the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Rayshawn Brooks, Tamir Rice and wished to GOD that we could have been there to help, to lay a silencing hand on the police officer’s shoulder, to grab the officer and pull him off of our brothers and sisters in duress.
To stop the senselessness of it all before another had their last breath snuffed out of them. The past few weeks are a perfect example of the magnitude these killings take on a people. Our people.
History repeats itself again and again when something isn’t done to change or alter its course. Martin Luther King, Jr., himself a victim of violence against blacks, said eloquently “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”
We wear his words on our backs next to the hashtag “Black Lives Matter”; we chant his words while walking for miles down racially divided streets; we will write his words in chapter and verse of every document, study, book, and rap or song we’ve ever laid claim to.
But when will his words finally be heard? What will it take for our white brothers to listen to our cries? When will we know the truth about where we stand with them? What is it about our very presence that so offends them? When did we become the enemy?
And when will we stop feeling guilt about just being?
When will it end? When can we all be free?