We do NOT endorse.
This is a small town newspaper, not some major mainstream media outlet that is smugly convinced that what they say matters. Implicit and sometimes explicit bias against certain politicians taints everything the media reports these days.
Instead, we’re going to take a different tact by telling you something good about NC Representative Ed Goodwin, R-Chowan, and Democrat Emily Bunch Nicholson, also from Chowan County, who are running to represent House District 1 – Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Perquimans, Tyrrell and Washington.
Honestly, we don’t recommend that anyone reads misleading mailers, watch campaign ads on television or Facebook lest you get a bad impression about either candidate. That’s what some stupid political consultant wants voters to think – a negative approach to campaigning that makes us all look bad.
Moreover, we’re not going to list candidate endorsements from various political action groups who’ve contributed to these campaigns. And the surge of money from across the country to affect this House election should give all of us great pause.
Rather, we believe the people, common sense voters from around these parts, can make their own decisions – always have.
Goodwin and Nicholson are good people who represent the best qualities of northeastern North Carolina.
Goodwin is running for re-election to a second term in the General Assembly. Besides being the state’s former ferry chief, Goodwin, 68, is a former Chowan County commissioner, a retired naval investigator, and he comes from a family of farmers who have deep roots in the community.
A man of his word, Goodwin is a straight shooter who deserves praise for what he’s accomplished during his time in Raleigh. His time serving as the state’s ferry chief has provided him a wealth of knowledge and contacts needed to be a strong advocate of the Harbor Town Project, a ferry service that will someday connect various towns bordering the Albemarle Sound.
A principled conservative, Goodwin has convinced legislators from both political parties to support this project that is in the planning stages, but poised to be game changer for the region much like the ferry system connecting Ocracoke to the mainland.
Because of Goodwin’s success as a legislator, General Assembly’s leadership tapped him to serve on the Joint Select Committee on Congressional Redistricting. Thanks to an amendment by Goodwin, both Chowan and Perquimans counties remained in the 3rd Congressional District map approved by the General Assembly. Goodwin said that because Chowan and Perquimans often work jointly with other counties in the region, it made no sense to separate them into a new congressional district.
Goodwin is a co-sponsor new legislation that would help electric cooperatives offer broadband internet. The bill would remove restrictions on electric membership corporations supporting or providing broadband internet. The legislation seeks to bring affordable broadband to underserved, rural communities, which lawmakers widely agree is a burning issue.
A retired criminal investigator for the Navy, Goodwin demands action to solve the murder case of 9-year-old Makiia Slade was shot and killed in July.
“We are better people than this in this part of the state in this country in this part of the world,” he said at a press conference announcing the $5K reward leading to the arrest and conviction of Slade’s killer.
Making her first bid for elective office, Nicholson, 32, works as the assistant director for the NC Commerce Department Workforce Development office for northeastern NC. She is the daughter of Richard and Jean Bunch of Tyner. Richard Bunch formerly worked as executive director of the Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce and Jean Bunch is a member of the Edenton-Chowan Board of Education. This is a good family who have made it their life’s work to serve Chowan County.
Born in Edenton, Nicholson earned an undergraduate degree from North Carolina State University and a graduate degree from East Carolina University. Nicholson’s professional experience includes working as a high school and community college educator. She has served as a volunteer with Meals on Wheels, SPCA, and Communities in Schools. She has also been affiliated with Chowan County Democratic Women, the Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce Board, and the Career and Technical Education Advisory Boards in Chowan, Washington, Tyrrell, and Pasquotank counties. Nicholson received the Kay Yow Spirit of Community Award in 2006 and the Walter Dorsey Workforce Development Excellence Award in 2018.
While Nicholson identifies as a Democrat, her politics suggest she is an independent thinker who can work well with both political parties while serving as a voice for northeast NC.
She said the legislature could have built a stronger unemployment system rather than “one of the worst in the nation in terms of the maximum weekly amount and the range of eligible weeks” benefits last.
Nicholson said the state’s unemployment system was “stripped to bare bones” by the legislature in 2013 and “our workforce felt that impact when the pandemic forced many layoffs in our state this spring and summer.”
Nicholson supports expanding Medicaid in North Carolina.
“We need affordable, available healthcare because everyone should be able to see a doctor when they’re sick,” she said. “Expanding Medicaid would give over half-a-million more North Carolinians access to health insurance and the care they need, including working parents, veterans, children, and those with pre-existing conditions who fall through the cracks.”
So there you have it – Goodwin and Nicholson are good people – now go out and vote for the candidate you feel will serve the people before the party.