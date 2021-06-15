COLUMBIA – White Perch Tournament takes place between 5 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday, June 26.
Registration is $25 per person and that includes supper after weigh-in. Kids under 12 fish and eat for free and receive prizes.
You MUST pre-register and pay any day PRIOR to the tournament at Bailey’s Store in Alligator. There is no check-in that morning. Just go fish!
There is a 12 fish limit.
You may launch from any ramp in Tyrrell County.
• 1st place, $300; 2nd place, $150; 3rd place, $100
• T-shirts are $15 each available now at Colon’s Store.
• Sponsors and donations are welcome!
For information, call Colon Bailey at 252-796-7585.