After 74 years of being a family-owned business, White’s Dress Shoppe in downtown Hertford is closing its doors.
A sunny day was Tuesday morning, White’s manager Jo Anne (Meads) Jones tells the story about a woman who came into her store, who wasn’t from around these parts.
“Woman needed a dress for a wedding, so we let her take it home for her husband to see,” Jones said. “Later when the woman and her family moved to Perquimans County, she said that friendly experience at our shop was what convinced her that Hertford is a nice place to live – good people.”
While this country editor doesn’t know much about women’s clothes, from what I can tell, White’s looks like a good place to buy top notch dresses and such for wives and/or daughters; lot of colors, fashions and designs.
White’s Dress Shoppe began in 1946, opened by present day co-owner Jo Anne (Meads) Jones’ great aunt, Eleanor Hunter White, later to become Eleanor Bass. It was originally in the small space beside Gregory’s 5 & dime on Church St. She ran it there for 33 years until 1979 when Jones’ mother, Irene Hunter Meads, purchased the business. In 1984 the 5 & dime and White’s Dress Shoppe switched places and Jones’ parents remodeled for the dress shop.
In 1999, Jones came into help her mother during the holidays and she has been there ever since alongside husband Bernie. The dress shop has continued to serve the surrounding area and even other states for 74 years.
“Some of the nicest people in the world have come through our doors,” Jones said. “We were blessed to serve the beautiful women of Perquimans and surrounding counties. We have met and made life-long friends and for that we are very grateful.”
Jones said the family store survived the many ups and downs in the economy over the years and many life struggles that come with just being in business.
“We survived the fire upstairs in April of 2019, which was a miracle, and we survived Covid, but the space we had occupied for 74 years became unavailable to us,” she said. “We have had to move around the corner to 108 Market St and we are liquidating our inventory.”
Jones said the family is so thankful to the many friends and family members who showed up to help move the inventory and to help clear out and clean up the old shop as well as set up the new one, in more than record time. The shop closed on Friday at 5:30 p.m. and was back up and operating at 10 a.m.Saturday morning.
“You can’t do that without the love of friends and family,” she said.
Shop still has lots of beautiful fashions, jewelry and accessories, casual and formal, as well as a wide variety of sizes from small to 3X. Store is marking down daily with $5 and $10 items, and discounts up to 75% and more! Store will also be selling the showcases and fixtures
“We have been so blessed by our customers coming out to support us and to help liquidate the inventory,” she said. “Our plan is to be completely liquidated by Oct. 23. We are hoping our customers will continue to come in and take advantage of clearance sales and help ‘Honey’ and I say goodbye to this chapter of our lives as we move forward.”