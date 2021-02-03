I read this story online. I'm using it for my own purpose: to provoke thought.
A mother of a 2-year-old was in a coffee shop, trying to fix a cup for herself. The baby was rambunctious and knocked the cup over, spilling some on the mom.
A man said to her, "I'm a grandfather. I love babies, and I'd be happy to hold your baby while you fix more coffee."
She handed the baby to him, with thanks and fixed her coffee, got her baby, and thanked the man.
That 18-year-old story on Instagram was told about one these two men: Donald Trump or Joe Biden. Guess which one?
JIM BRIDGES
Elizabeth City