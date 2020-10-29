Do any of you feel like you have a grasp on who’s who in college football? If so then kudos to you because I haven’t a clue.
We all know Clemson and Alabama are elite. Those two programs have maintained a level of excellence over a long enough period of time that they have a roster filler with four and five star recruits. If somebody isn’t performing the next guy steps in with little to no drop off.
Most experts seem to think Ohio State and Notre Dame are great but I’m not exactly sure what they’re basing that on. Could it be the Buckeyes’ single win over Nebraska or the Irish collecting victories against Florida State, Louisville, South Florida, Pitt and Duke?
I think Georgia’s a really good team that lost to an above mentioned elite team. That makes up your current college football top five. I feel like most college football fans would agree on that top five.
Number six through nineteen though are interchangeable. You think I’m kidding but if Oklahoma State were playing a now 5-0 Marshall on Saturday, you wouldn’t know who to pick.
I don’t remember a time when there was so little separation between so much of the top 25.
My beloved Tar Heels are currently ranked 15th and are part of that mix. I’ve believed since the beginning of the season that UNC was a year away from having the potential to be a really good team. Like the rest of the country, they didn’t play spring ball and are likely just now getting an accurate understanding of their talent and depth.
The rest of us watching on television are wondering if maybe Carolina isn’t a year early but most are wondering the same thing about Miami and a bunch of other teams. More than any other season since the Internet became a resource, we seem to be learning “who’s who” as we go along.
Now the Big Ten and their fourteen teams have shown up and begun to play so I don’t expect that to change soon.
Speaking of the Big Ten, I publicly applauded their decision to put the health of their players above money until they changed their mind and, according to the President of the United States, folded to the pressure of politicians. I thought, given the lawsuits surrounding countless accusations of sexual abuse at Penn State, Michigan State and Ohio State that it was a good look for the conference to be a leader in an effort to keep their athletes safe. I guess not.
Watch when bowl season and the college football playoff arrives as the Big Ten teams get on television and the internet and pretend like they haven’t played several games less than everyone else in the country.