There I was, sitting in my recliner, watching some geese on the canal, enjoying my first cup of coffee. This was going to be a good day.
But then I turned the TV on, and within minutes, as I listened to some people I don’t even know talking about politics, I could feel my blood beginning to boil.
Where in the world did that come from? I just allowed total strangers to ruin my day.
I had not been attacked or threatened in any way. As far as I know, there were no people with guns and pitchforks and nasty signs out in the driveway.
I began wondering: why is it that we can disagree, debate, and even passionately argue with each other about almost anything except for politics?
Usually when we disagree on something, at some point we are able to say, “Well, OK, but that is not how I see it.” Or maybe, “Let’s just agree to disagree on this one and go watch the game.” No harm, no foul, just personal differences expressed, and moving on.
Not so with politics.
I want to be clear that I am not accusing “either side” nor expressing support for any political stance, but simply wondering about us as people. What the heck is wrong with us? Really, what is it within us that reacts so vehemently when other people express different opinions about political people or issues?
And let’s be honest: they are always opinions based on what we have read or heard or what other people have said — or more likely, yelled. It is obvious that whatever it is that we believe about political issues and people are just that, beliefs; not objective fact. Otherwise, everyone would pretty much see it the same way.
Whenever I want to lose my sanity for a while I can just return to my recliner and spend a few minutes switching between various TV networks describing the same person or event. It goes beyond simple differences of opinion to radically conflicting world views!
And, of course, the adherents of both views will be absolutely convinced that “their side” is right and the other side wrong.
OK, I get that. I guess that seems pretty normal to me. What I simply do not get is why that soon moves on to personal attacks, anger, judgment, finger-pointing, and name-calling.
Why is it not perfectly understandable that we do not all see everything in life in exactly same way, including politics? How does it hurt me, or why does it infuriate me, that you have a different belief or opinion than I do? And, as I said, this insanity (in my view) is all over the political spectrum. It reflects something about our present culture and the way we are dealing with it as individuals.
What got me thinking about all of this was a recent experience. A few weeks ago one of my most cherished and long-time friends said to me, “Dave, I value our relationship too much to threaten it by talking about politics.”
Frankly, I was a bit shocked. Why? How on earth can that be? I just don’t get that.
Let’s say that I really like and support Candidate “A” but you feel just as strongly for Candidate “B.” What in the world does that have to do with the other 97.5% of our lives, and our relationship? How is that grounds for me to hate you or call you names or refuse to be in a relationship?
There is something going on here that is much deeper than a simple difference of opinion, but what is it? More importantly, do we care? Is this OK? Are we choosing to behave this way permanently? God, I hope and pray not.
As a Christian, I believe that there really is an evil power in this world and in our lives. Whatever we call it, or however we describe it, we have all felt its power at times, and it is almost always found in our relationships with other people.
Evil’s goal and greatest success is evident when it divides, separates, and alienates us from each other. The power of evil wins whenever we are tempted to see differences between each other as threatening and dangerous instead of the God-given diversity they are.
Not a single one of us comes into this world hating black people, or white people, or gay people, or Republicans, or Democrats, or liberals or conservatives. No, we are taught to hate by other people. At some point in our lives, each of us decided what the truth is for us about these differences, and how we will respond to them.
I wonder if we are conscious of and understand the sources of how and why we judge certain people or groups the way we do. I kind of doubt it.
Is it too late for some of us to step back, take a deep breath, cut each other some slack, and learn how to work together for the benefit of our children and grandchildren? I certainly hope not.
The Rt. Rev. David C. Bane Jr. is the retired bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Southern Virginia. He currently serves as the bishop-in-residence at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Currituck County. He plans to retire at the end of the year.